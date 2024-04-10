Cougars kick off regular season against regional powerhouses, the Skyhawks

Apr. 10—BISMARCK — Heart River took their second consecutive loss and their first region defeat on Tuesday, April 9, facing the Region 8 tournament title defenders Shiloh Christian Skyhawks. It was tied at 1 until the bottom of the third inning, when the Skyhawks would take off.

Shiloh scoring began and ended with a 3-run innings, they collected their last three at the bottom of the sixth.

Michael Fagerland hit an RBI triple on his only hit of the game. Jacob Pearson, Atticus Wilkinson and Jack Pelham all had multiple hits for Shiloh and Eli Thompson led the charge in the offense, driving 3 runners home.

Heart River's third baseman Brayden Kastrow doubled in the game, collecting an RBI. Mason Kessel took first base on a single and a walk and went as far as second on a steal. Unfortunately, he was left stranded in both situations. The Cougars had 7 batters left on base.

Luke Obrigewitsch threw for all six of the Cougars defensive innings. He struck out 4 batters and walked only one, but his pitch was too predictable for the Skyhawks. They collected 9 hits off the Heart River pitcher, where nearly 70 percent of the pitches were strikes.

Conner Martin and Easton Monson shared the pitching duties for Shiloh, Martin collected the win, with 4 strikeouts while relinquishing a hit, a run and 4 walks.

The 5-inning junior varsity game that took place afterwards, saw Heart River grab a few more runs, with a final score 11-5. Carson Wyant and Carter Corneil hit a double and a triple respectively.

They will follow their loss to the Skyhawks by facing region contenders Washburn Cardinals to a home match. It will be their first home game of the season.