Cougars, Huskies named to preseason watch lists

Aug. 17—WASHINGTON — With Week 0 of the 2023 college football season just nine days away, the National College Football Awards Association has been revealing preseason watch lists since July 31. Read along for a full view of Cougar and Huskie players on the major award watch lists.

Maxwell Award

Presented annually to the college player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club, Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward and UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. find themselves on the preseason watch list. USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the award in 2022.

Outland Trophy

Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu was named to the preseason watch list for the award given to the nation's most outstanding interior offensive lineman by the Football Writers Association of America. Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi won the award in 2022.

Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Two of the state's edge rushers — UW edge Bralen Trice and WSU edge Brennan Jackson — were on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list, given to the nation's most outstanding defensive player by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. Alabama edge Will Anderson Jr. won the award in 2022.

Ray Guy Award

Washington State punter Nick Haberer was named to the Ray Guy Award preseason watch list, given annually to the college punter of the year by the Augusta Sports Council. Rutgers punter Adam Korsak won the award in 2022.

Wuerffel Trophy

The Wuerffel Trophy recognizes the player who best combines achievements in athletics, community service and academics, with WSU kicker Dean Janikowski and UW linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio both being named to the watch list. The 2022 recipient was Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons.

John Mackey Award

Presented annually to the nation's most outstanding tight end by the Friends of John Mackey, Washington tight end Devin Culp was named to the award's watch list. Last year's recipient was Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

Rimington Trophy

Washington center Matteo Mele is on the preseason watch list for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the nation's top center by the Boomer Esiason Foundation. Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi won the award in 2022.

Biletnikoff Award

Two Huskies find themselves on the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football's most outstanding receiver; Odunze and wide receiver Jalen McMillan. Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt won the award in 2022.

Davey O'Brien Award

Penix Jr. finds his name on another preseason award watch list, this time the Davey O'Brien Award — presented to the nation's best quarterback. TCU quarterback Max Duggan won the award last season.

Doak Walker Award

WSU running back Nakia Watson is on the Doak Walker watch list, which is awarded to the country's top running back by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. Texas running back Bijan Robinson won the award in 2022.

Walter Camp Award

Odunze and Penix Jr. were on the Walter Camp Award preseason watch list, which is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the country by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. USC's Caleb Williams won the award last year.

Bednarik Award

Trice was named to the preseason watch list for the Bednarik Award, presented to the top defensive player of the year by the Maxwell Football Club. Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. won the award in 2022.