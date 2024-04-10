Cougars take home Big 8 awards

Apr. 9—The Big 8 Conference announced its awards for the 2023-24 basketball season with the Keys Cougars and Lady Cougars walking home with some hardware.

Aiden Hooper took home the Big 8 Player of the Year. Along with Hooper, the Cougars also had Garin Barnes named to the first team. The Cougars didn't have anyone on the second team, but head coach Greg Barnes picked up Coach of the Year.

For the Lady Cougars, Freshman Payton Zodrow was named to the Big 8 First Team. She was joined by Kenlee Comer on the Big 8 Second Team.