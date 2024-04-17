Cougars finish fourth at rugged Carl Albert tournament

Apr. 17—MIDWEST CITY — The Ada High School boys golf team turned in its best performance of the year Monday against a stacked field at the 2024 5A West Regional Preview hosted by the John Conrad Golf Course.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 317 and tied Bishop McGuinness for third place in the team standings.

Class 5A powerhouse and host Carl Albert won the team title after shooting an even 300. Heritage Hall was runner-up, just two strokes back with a 302.

Choctaw finished fifth with a 318 and Carl Albert's second unit was fifth at 322.

"We played our best round of the year today. Things are improving a little bit each day," Ada head coach Robbie Powell told The Ada News.

Ada freshman Drake Kanuch turned in an even-par 72, which landed him in fourth place in the medalist race. Cooper Watson won the individual title with a 66 and Drew Kenney of Heritage Hall and Preston Albee of Chocaw tied for second with identical scores of 71, just a stroke ahead of Kanuch.

Brandt Vest, another Ada freshman, shot an 80.

"Drake and Brant both shot their best rounds as high schoolers so I was very proud of them," Powell said.

Couper Taylor-Rogers was right behind with an 81 for the Cougars and was followed by Carter Kenley with an 84 and Kash Taylor-Rogers with an 85.

Ada returns to action Thursday at the Del City Invitational, hosted by the Trosper Golf Club in Oklahoma City.

------o------

2024 Carl Albert Invitational

John Conrad G.C.

Monday, April 15

BOYS

5A West Regional Preview

At John Conrad Golf Course

Team Standing

1. Carl Albert 296

2. Heritage Hall 298

3. Bishop McGuinness 317

4. ADA 317

5. Choctaw 318

6. Duncan 322

7. Carl Albert #2 328

8. McAlester 328

9. El Reno 333

10. Noble 335

11. Lawton Mac 344

12. Guthrie 347

13. Classen 348

14. OKC Storm 350

15. Ardmore 353

16. Altus 373

17. Guyman 378

18. Elgin 382

19. Shawnee 420

20. Midwest City 427

21. Lawton Ike 429

Top 5 Individuals

1. Cooper Watson (Lawton Mac) 66

2. Drew Kenny (Heritage Hall) 71

3. Preston Albee (Choctaw) 71

4. Drake Kanuch (Ada) 72

5. Zakery Pennington (Carl Albert) 73

Ada Individual Results

Drake Kanuch 72

Brant Vest 80

Couper Taylor-Rogers 81

Carter Kenley 84

Kash Taylor-Rogers 85

Up Next: Ada boys at Del City Invitational Thursday at Trosper Golf Club in Oklahoma City.