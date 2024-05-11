Cougars fall to Casey in five innings

May 10—In action for the first time in close to a week, the Somerset Christian Cougars were hoping to end a two-game skid against regional opponent Casey County on Thursday. The Rebels were in the midst of a 12-game losing streak and also desperately needed a win. In four previous meetings, the Cougars had never defeated the Rebels and unfortunately, Thursday marked the fifth loss in a row against them as they couldn't keep up in the runs department, surrendering 10 runs in the first frame. They eventually fell to Casey County 14-2 in five innings.

Jackson Case had the lone two RBI's for the Cougars in the contest, with Shadrach Barnett, Isaiah Hensley, Gavin Lewis and Emory Whitescarver all adding a hit each. Barnett also had a stolen base in the game. Lewis earned the loss on the mound, going one inning and allowing 10 runs on seven hits with three walks and one strikeout. Barnett pitched four innings in relief, allowing four runs on six hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Casey County was led by senior Walker Johnson with three RBI's and a home run.

Somerset Christian falls to 7-16 and will be back at home on Monday, taking on Bluegrass United Home School at 5:30 p.m.

