Cougars dump Davis at Kingston Tournament

Apr. 6—KINGSTON — The Ada High School baseball team disposed of Davis 11-1 Thursday in the first round of the Kingston High School Baseball Tournament.

Ada improved to 8-11 on the year and matched up with Class A No. 6 Caddo in a Friday night semifinal contest. Class 2A No. 19 Davis dropped into the loser's bracket at 6-7.

Ada 11, Davis 1

The Cougars led 6-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before Davis finally pushed across its lone run of the game. Ada then put the game out of reach with five runs in the top of the sixth inning.

The Cougars piled up 11 hits in the contest and were led by JD Dugan, who finished a perfect 4-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Dugan's two-run blast over the left field wall with one out in the bottom of the third inning was his first home run of the year.

Seven other players came up with one hit apiece. Brock Boyles finished 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBIs. Both Cade Stick and Keith Cook ended up 1-for-3 with one walk and two runs scored.

Chalin Robertson picked up the pitching victory. He struck out two, walked two and allowed just one earned run in six innings of work.

Trey Melton led Davis at the plate, going 3-for-3. Dawson Fetty finished 2-for-3 with a double for the Wolves.