Cougars down Rivet, 12-2

Apr. 5—VINCENNES — The North Daviess Cougar baseball team (1-1) avoided the bad weather long enough to post a 12-2 win over Vincennes Rivet on Thursday.

Kadin Stoll and Tyce Knepp combined to give up just two hits and two runs in the five-inning win.

ND scored two runs in the first and fourth, and four each in the second and fifth inning.

Will Wagler had three hits, while Kadin Stoll and Landon Swartzentruber had two each. Zach Stoll and Wagler had two RBIs each and Swartzentruber scored three times.

On Friday, ND hosts Shakamak and travels to Tecumseh on Tuesday.