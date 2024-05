May 14—The Austin softball team lost to Mankato East (13-6 overall) 10-0 in six innings in Todd Park Tuesday.

Eighth grader KJ Schaefer struck out seven in six innings for the Packers (4-13 overall).

Austin pitching: KJ Schaefer (L) 6 IP, 10 H, 4 BBs, 10 R, 5 ER, 7 K

Austin hitting: Peyton Squier, 1-for-2, double