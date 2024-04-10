Cougars dominate Bison in 15-1

Apr. 10—DICKINSON — The Heart River softball team tallying a second Region 4 win in the early season, walking all over their opponent, Hazen. The two played a 5-inning game at the Dickinson North Softball complex, with a final score of 15-1. The Cougars wasted no time, securing 11 runs at the bottom of the first inning.

Hazen's pitcher struggled to find the strike zone in the opening frame, issuing 6 walks and hitting 6 batters. Heart River capitalized on the opportunity, loading the bases quickly and leaving 3 runners on base by inning's end. The Cougars maintained their aggressive approach on the basepaths throughout the game, adding more runs in the second and third inning.

They kept aggressive on the basepath in the following innings and capped their win with a three-run third inning. The Bison captured a solo run at the top of the fourth, with a passed ball putting a runner on the corner, before a fielding error gave the runner a safe approach to home.

"In the first inning we were kind of hesitant to swing the bat," Emily Henson, Heart River head coach, said. "I told them to swing at anything close and they made a lot of great contact and some aggressive baserunning, so I was super happy about that."

Vada Krueger continues to be a gamer for the squad, knocking a double in the second inning, then running all the way home on an error. She led the team in crossing home plate, scoring 4 runs, closely followed by Abby Conery with 3, and Kaci Davis and Jahner with a pair each.

Aspen Jarret and Taylin Jahner contributed multiple RBIs, with Jahner leading the charge with 3 RBIs on a triple in the third inning.

Conery, Heart River's catcher and a leader of the team, spoke of her team's winning attitude before coming into the game. and not wanting to let it go.

"We learned from Friday's game that you got to come prepared," Conery said. "I think to keep this momentum it is important that we keep doing the little things right, always be on our feet and just talk to each other. Because when you don't talk on the field that is when errors happen and that's how points get scored."

She also offered commendation to their pitching staff, noting how their diverse styles and pitching speeds contribute to their effectiveness during live pitching sessions.

The Bison's pitcher, Devin Weisz, surrendered a total of 11 walks. In contrast, Heart River's pitching duo of Gretchen Silbernagel and Jovi Henson only allowed 2 walks each and yielded just one hit apiece. Silbernagel commanded the circle for the first three innings, tallying 4 strikeouts out of the Cougars' 5 total strikeouts.

In the field, the Cougars' defensive effort was highlighted by a crucial play in the final inning, as outfielder Kaci Davis's throw to home plate allowed Conery to make a game-ending tag, securing the victory for Heart River.