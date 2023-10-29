Cougars continue epic slide in loss to Arizona State

Oct. 29—A team that at one point was ranked as high as No. 13 in the Football Bowl Subdivision, had a Heisman-contending quarterback and looked like a possible darkhorse for a Pac-12 title continued its epic collapse Saturday in the desert.

Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) handed Arizona State (2-6, 1-4) its first win against an FBS opponent this season, falling to the Sun Devils 38-27 in Tempe, Ariz. The loss was the Cougars' fourth straight after starting their season 4-0 with two top-25 wins.

"Disappointing outcome, disappointing point in the season after starting off 4-0," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "To lose the last four is not where this team wanted to be. We need to come back ready to work. We have four more opportunities that we can go out and get better at and we gotta keep swinging together."

Getting run over

Failure to stop the run continues to be the bane of WSU's existence during its losing streak.

An ASU team that came into the game averaging a Pac-12-worst 17 points per game more than doubled its scoring average against the Cougs.

The Sun Devils almost reached their season average of 342 yards per game by halftime alone and finished with 509 yards, 235 coming on the ground.

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo had 121 rushing yards and a touchdown and fellow RB CeCarlos Brooks had 67 yards and three touchdowns after entering the game with zero TDs on the season.

"At the end of the day, my job is to put our guys in the best situation to win a game," Dickert said. "I obviously did not do that on the defensive side of the ball. We're better than that personnel-wise. We are."

Turning point

It was a wild final three minutes of the first half.

ASU's Skattebo scampered 66 yards on a toss sweep late in the second quarter, which set up a 2-yard TD run by the junior moments later to put the Sun Devils up 21-14 after the extra point.

WSU then had just over two minutes to go the length of the field, but hardly needed that much time. A Cam Ward laser pass to wide receiver Lincoln Victor in the back of the end zone for 9 yards helped the Cougs tie it up at 21-21 with 42 seconds left in the half.

But that left too much time for ASU.

The Sun Devils got the ball to near midfield and used an apparent fake injury to stop the clock and allow a 51-yard field goal by kicker Dario Longhetto to go into the locker room up 24-21.

WSU trailed the rest of the way.

"As a league we've gotta look into it," Dickert said of the fake injury by an ASU player, pointing to a similar play in a game between Oregon and Washington last season. "There's no question there's a loophole in the rule, they took advantage of it and they got their field goal off."

WSU's offense helped it stay in the game and the Cougs had one last gasp late in the fourth quarter with a first-and-goal at the 6. But Ward's pass attempt to Kyle Williams was behind the receiver on fourth down and the Cougars turned the ball over on downs after three incompletions on four pass attempts.

Players of the game

Skattebo and Brooks' combined 188 rushing yards and four TDs were the highlight for ASU. Unheralded quarterback Trenton Bourguet was a steady 19-of-26 passing for 274 yards.

For WSU, Ward was 35-of-50 for 315 yards and one touchdown and he also had several clutch running plays, finishing with 35 yards and two rushing TDs.

WSU kicker Dean Janikowski was 2-of-2 on field goals.

Up next

WSU will face Stanford (2-6, 1-5) at 6 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Networks) at Gesa Field in Pullman.

"This team isn't going to point fingers," Dickert said. "We're going to band together, we're going to stay connected and we're going to keep fighting in the same direction. That's what we need to do."

