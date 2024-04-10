Cougars have busy weekend

Apr. 9—ELNORA — North Daviess softball opened up a home double-header against Wood Memorial and Mitchell on Saturday. ND pushed across 18 runs to beat Wood Memorial 18-2.

The Lady Cougars had several batters who chalked up hits: Danicka Laramore was 3-3 with a double, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 3 runs. Ocie Pershing was 3-2 with a single, two doubles, 3 RBIs, and 2 runs. Alivia Dhahir was 2-3 with 2 doubles, 1 RBI, a HBP, and 2 runs. Lily Graber was 2-3 with a homerun, a single, three RBIs. Shayleigh Huffmon was 1-1 with a single, an RBI. Maliah Swartzentruber was 1-2 with a single and 2 RBIs. Madelyn Knepp contributed 1 RBI, Kinlee Stahl had 2 RBIs, and Haley Graber had 1 RBI.

Madelyn Knepp started on the mound to receive the win and Haley Graber came in as relief. The duo only gave up five hits, one earned run, struck out four and walked none.

In the second game, ND beat Mitchell, 6-0.Hanna Yoder was 1-1 with a single, a HBP, and sac fly to record 2 RBIs and 1 run in the game. Alivia Dhahir, Riley Stoll, Ocie Pershing. Madelyn Knepp and Lily Graber also got hits.

The pitching duo of Lily Graber and Tori Smith combined to give up just two hits the entire game and striking out five.

ND also won Friday, as they braved cold, damp weather to travel to Bloomfield, with a 5-3 victory. Ocie Pershing and Kasey Freed led the Cougar offensive attack with two hits each. Pershing hit two homerooms for two RBIs for the Cougs.

Lily Graber and Tori Smith performed well on the mound for the Cougars and while striking out seven and giving up two earned runs.

North Daviess is now 6-3 on the season (2-0 SWIAC) and have games this week at North Central, at South Knox, and home against Washington on Friday.