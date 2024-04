Cougars blank Beavers thrice, sweep 4-game series

Apr. 8—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Bemidji State baseball team is still searching for its first league win.

The Beavers were swept by Sioux Falls in a four-game road series over the weekend. The Cougars shut out BSU in three of the four games, winning by scores of 3-0, 11-0, 22-5 and 9-0.

Bemidji State fell to 1-29 and 0-20 in NSIC play.

Sioux Falls 3, Bemidji State 0 (F/7)

BSU 000 000 0 — 0-6-1

USF 003 000 X — 5-6-0

WP: Ammann (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)

LP: Hoffman (6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)

Sioux Falls 11, Bemidji State 0 (F/7)

BSU 000 000 0 — 0-4-1

USF 630 101 X — 11-10-0

WP: Gaber (7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K)

LP: Hedley (1 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

Sioux Falls 22, Bemidji State 5 (F/7)

BSU 000 000 5 — 5-5-3

USF 634 333 X — 22-22-0

WP: Baur (5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K)

LP: Lindow (0.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

Sioux Falls 9, Bemidji State 0

BSU 000 000 000 — 0-2-1

USF 000 212 40X — 9-11-0

WP: Weadge (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 9 K)

LP: Lind (4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)