Cougars begin season with a non-region triangular

Apr. 8—STEELE, N.D. — The Heart River Cougars traveled east on Saturday to Steele, to participate in a triangular exhibition against Region 3's Kidder County/Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter Wolves and Region 2's Hatton/Northwood Thunder. A strong gale of winds did not allow the Cougars to complete their final game, ending the day with a 3-3 tie against the Wolves. However, they did secure a 14-7 victory over the Thunder earlier in the day, starting the 2024 season on a high note. The large number of 14 errors among the two games reflected the interference of North Dakota's infamous winds. The Heart River team managed 19 hits.

Heart River defeats Hatton/Northwood 14-7

Heart River's offense came ready to play, with four multi-run innings, including a 6-run inning in the second. They led 8-1 going into the third inning and extended their lead to 12-2 by the end of the fourth.

With 7 walks, 15 hits, and 9 RBIs, the Cougars effectively got runners into scoring positions. However, despite their efforts, they left 14 runners stranded, while the Thunder managed the pressure considerably well.

The majority of Thunder's 5 errors came in the third inning, with 3 of Cougars' runners crossing home plate, none of them earned. Heart River's starting pitcher Ander Thorsgard received the loss after allowing 4 hits, 4 walks, and three hit-by-pitches. Derek Carpenter, one of Hatton/Northwood's five seniors, had a good day on both sides of the diamond, hitting a home run and closing on the mound, striking out 7 batters.

Heart River had six batters with multiple hits, with Connor Honeyman leading with 3. Honeyman also hit the only double in the game and brought in two runners. Tanner Lefor also contributed with 2 RBIs.

Luke Obrigewitsch started on the mound for the Cougars, tallying 6 strikeouts out of Heart River's 10. He threw 41 strikes out of 58 pitches. Evan Walter relieved Obrigewitsch in the fourth inning, closing the door on the final batter. However, he fell into trouble in the following inning, allowing 3 earned runs, including a wild pitch. Senior Jordan Koppinger stepped up to the hill, closing out the final three innings and striking out 3 batters.

Heart River ties Kidder County at 3.

The Wolves, who lost their first game to Hatton/Northwood (17-6), played a stingy game of baseball. They allowed only 4 hits while obtaining only 3 themselves. Their pitching staff collected 12 Ks in the game, with Tayden Jasper and Jacob Kartes splitting the six innings down the middle. Jasper struck out 7, relinquishing 3 hits and a walk. He earned only 1 of the 2 runs scored while under his command. Kartes earned 1 run.

The Cougars opened the scoring at the bottom of the first inning but found themselves behind 3-2 at the end of the third. Scoring the tying run in the fifth inning, they managed to avoid a loss before the game was called in the sixth inning. Heart River employed some small-ball tactics, with 5 stolen bases, Kessel leading his team with 2, and they had only 4 runners left on base.

Mason Kessel held the mound for all 6 innings of the game. He also had a multiple-hit game to lead his team in hits (2) and runs (2). Koppinger doubled in the game, driving a runner home in the process. Obrigewitsch, being hit by the pitch with bases loaded, earned an RBI.