Cougars battle Crane in Class 2 state tourney

Mar. 2—After a historic week, College Heights Christian gets a regular-season rematch with Crane tonight in the sectional round of the MSHSAA Class 2 boys state basketball tournament.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. at Carthage High School as the CHC boys play their first state tournament game in school history. Crane (18-5) won at home 74-38 over College Heights (17-9) back in December.

"They've been a good, sound program for years, and they continued that this year," CHC coach Eric Johnson said. "When we went and played them, we weren't totally prepared for what they do. We were a little bit shell-shocked and didn't handle things very well, but we're a lot better team now than we were win."

The Cougars know they'll face a pressure defense.

"They'll press you man-to-man. They'll pick you up when you get off the bus," Johnson said. "It's mostly man-to-man, but they'll run, jump, trap you. It's very effective because they are good, smart ballplayers who play hard and are very athletic. We're going to have to take care of the basketball, but that's one thing we've gotten better at in the last part of the year. Hopefully that continues."

As the No. 3 seed, the Cougars defeated Greenfield 70-42, No. 2 Wheaton 68-54 and top-seeded Liberal 69-45 to win the Class 2 District 12 tournament.

"Those were three games we felt like we played well," Johnson said. "The Greenfield game we got a big lead in the first half and just kind of hung on. We had a big win down at Wheaton, who had beaten us earlier and was seeded ahead of us. Liberal was seeded 1, so we had two upsets last week. We've been averaging 53 points a game, and in those three games, we averaged 69 points. Defensive-wise we felt we played good the majority of the time."

The Cougars, who have won five straight games and are 14-4 in 2021, will start 5-foot-11 junior Ethan Adel, 6-3 junior Miller Long, 6-4 junior Hagen Beck, 6-5 sophomore Curtis Davenport and 6-3 senior Evan Burton.

Top reserves are 6-6 junior Ethan Meeks, 6-2 sophomore Ben Thomas and 6-1 freshman Caleb Quade.

Follow Sports Editor Jim Henry on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.