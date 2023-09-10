Cougars do it again

Sep. 10—PULLMAN — Call it deja vu.

Or, call it Washington State's biggest nonconference home football win in program history.

For the second straight season, WSU upset a 19th-ranked Wisconsin team in Week 2, only this time the Cougars' 31-22 victory came on their home field.

WSU fans rushed Gesa Field on Saturday to the tune of "Jump Around" — a song famously played every game day at Wiscon's Camp Randall Stadium — as they celebrated a monumental win in a season filled with offseason uncertainty.

As WSU's Pac-12 Conference collapses with 10 members announcing their departure, the Cougars showed they still belong on the biggest stage even if others think they don't.

"There's a lot of things I would like to say, but at the end of the day, our team belongs at the highest level," WSU coach Jake Dickert said. "I believe that and I say it with a meaning. With all that's going on, I think it's another way our guys went out and proved who we are."

WSU quarterback Cam Ward passed for 212 yards and two touchdowns and used his legs to set up another score; veteran edge rushers Ron Stone Jr. and Brennan Jackson combined for two huge turnovers, including one that resulted in a defensive TD; Lincoln Victor caught passes and even threw one; and the Cougars showed they're the real deal.

Here's how the game went down:

Holding back the lethal Wisconsin run game

One week after Wisconsin (1-1) rushed for 314 yards in a win against Buffalo, the Cougars (2-0) held the Badgers to 90 rush yards and just 27 rush yards in the entire first half.

That was a big reason why WSU led 24-9 at halftime — limiting the Badgers to three field goals in the first two quarters.

Midway through the first quarter, a 38-yard Ward pass to wide receiver Kyle Williams set up an easy 4-yard TD pass from Ward to Williams three plays later to get the scoring started.

WSU never trailed the rest of the way.

WSU's dynamic edge-rush duo shows out

They're not just vocal leaders — sixth-year veterans Stone and Jackson are pretty good players, too.

On two straight drives in the second quarter, Stone strip-sacked Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai and on both plays Jackson — his roommate and good friend — was there to recover the fumble.

On the second turnover, Jackson grabbed the bouncing ball after the 9-yard sack and carried a Wisconsin player with him 2 yards into the end zone for a defensive touchdown.

That TD put WSU up 24-6 after the extra point late in the second quarter.

"It's fantastic. We get to go home and take that still-frame and put it on our fridge," Stone said of the play. "... For us to both come back and have this success today is just a dream come true for both of us."

Victor's versatility

Victor isn't just a top wideout for WSU, the former high school state champion quarterback can also throw the ball.

The Union High School (Vancouver, Wash.) graduate tossed a 39-yard pass to tight end Cooper Mathers on a trick play. Then, moments later caught a short TD from Ward for his first touchdown since 2021.

Victor was the team's leading receiver for the second straight game, finishing with seven catches for 55 yards. He also had an 83-yard punt return that was called back because of a penalty.

Wisconsin bounces back

WSU slowly saw its 24-6 lead get cut to 24-22 in the second half as Wisconsin went to the air to mount its comeback attempt.

Mordecai went 25-of-40 passing for 278 yards for the Badgers and his 16-yard TD pass to Skyler Bell late in the third quarter brought Wisconsin within two points of tying the game.

But on the ensuing 2-point conversion, the rush attempt was brought down short of the goal line by none other than WSU's Jackson.

The Badgers wouldn't score again.

WSU's game-sealing drive

The game-clinching drive was a wild one.

Ward scrambled for gains of 23 and 14 yards on busted plays, backup quarterback John Mateer came in to run a wildcat play that went 9 yards and WSU running back Nakia Watson rumbled in from 1 yard out against his former team.

Watson had just 26 yards on the day but his touchdown helped put WSU ahead by the final margin with 5:30 to go. He also had a key 6-yard rush on a third down with one minute left that allowed the Cougars to kneel out the remaining time.

Players of the game

Senior edge RON STONE JR. had two sacks and two forced fumbles to go along with four total tackles and fellow senior edge BRENNAN JACKSON tallied two fumble recoveries, a defensive touchdown, five tackles and a big stop on a 2-point conversion.

Honoring Leach

The Cougars honored legendary coach Mike Leach throughout the day in several ways.

To honor "the Pirate," the team ran out of the tunnel with about half a dozen pirate flags, raised a pirate flag with a Cougar logo instead of the regular Ole Crimson flag during the flag raising ceremony and handed out small pirate flags to fans. They also played snippets from several famous Leach interviews during pauses in the game, among other tributes.

Leach died last December from a heart attack.

"I could definitely hear some of his sound bites during the game just in my head," said Jackson, who is one of the last Leach recruits still on the Cougar roster. "Like what his coaching points were: 'Be aggressive doing your job,' and stuff like that. ... I think we definitely made him very proud here at Martin Stadium."

Quote of note

"It was a surreal moment. Beating a ranked team at home, it doesn't get any better than that. ... We stand on the shoulders of the players that came before us; we honored coach Leach today. ... He was definitely with us tonight. Hats off to not only our coaching staff but our team as well and everyone in this facility." — WR Lincoln Victor.

Odds and ends

WSU hosted a ranked nonconference Power Five opponent for the first time in program history. ... Ward's two touchdown passes pushed his career total to 99. ... Several famous Cougars were on hand for the game, including five-time NBA champion Klay Thompson and Super Bowl champion quarterback Drew Bledsoe. ... Wisconsin wore all white jerseys with red lettering and WSU wore anthracite gray helmets and pants with crimson jerseys.

Up next

WSU hosts Northern Colorado (0-2) of the Big Sky Conference at 2 p.m. Saturday back at Gesa Field.

Wisconsin 3 6 13 0—22

Washington State 7 17 0 7—31

First quarter

WSU — K. Williams 4-yd pass from C. Ward (D. Janikowski kick)

WIS — N. Vakos 49-yd FG

Second quarter

WSU — L. Victor 1-yd pass from Ward (Janikowski kick)

WIS — Vakos 34-yd FG

WSU — Janikowski 46-yd FG

WSU — B. Jackson 2-yd fumble return (Janikowski kick)

Third quarter

WIS — C. Mellusi 2-yd rush (Vakos kick)

WIS — S. Bell 16-yd pass from T. Mordecai (C. Mellusi rush failed)

Fourth quarter

WSU — N. Watson 1-yd rush (Janikowski kick)

