Cougar open season with a walk-off win over Cardinals

Apr. 6—DICKINSON — Friday afternoon kicked off the Heart River softball season with a game against Nedrose at the Dickinson North Softball Complex. The Cougars secured the win, but the victory unfolded more dramatically than expected.

In last year's Region playoff matchup, the Cougars decisively defeated the Cardinals 14-3, showcasing their dominance. However, this encounter resulted in a tense 9-8 walk-off win, clinched when Vada Krueger dashed from second to home as two infielders collided while pursuing a double fly ball.

Head coach Emily Henson watched, astonished, as Krueger bravely made her run. It was Krueger's second score of the game; earlier, in the bottom of the fifth, she hit a fly ball deep to center field for an inside-the-park home run. She led her team with 3 hits and 4 runs. Taylin Jahner, Aspen Jarrett, and Aubrey Roberts also had multiple hits.

"Having a new coaching staff, I wanted to instill confidence in our program. It was stressful, but they were ultimately pleased," Krueger shared. "My only thought was to just go for it."

Nedrose demonstrated their determination to win right from the start, scoring on a wild pitch in the first inning and extending their lead to 4-0 by the second inning, following a triple by Lemasters Cambree out to center field.

Their starting pitcher, Summer Hoffman, effectively delivered breaking balls, consistently finding the lower edge of the strike zone and leaving two runners on base at the close of the second inning.

Gretchen Silbernagel took over pitching duties from Jovi Henson in the third inning. Silbernagel earned two runs in the inning, with Lemasters scoring again from a 2-RBI single by Kaylee Heintz. Silbernagel remained composed, ending the frame with consecutive 1-3 putouts.

In the game, she had four strikeouts and four assists in putouts.

"The key was staying calm, focusing on accuracy over speed, and everyone playing their part," Silbernagel stated. "It's about getting grounders and catching pop flies, and I feel like we all contributed."

The Cougars finally broke through in the third inning with a bases-loaded walk and then added five runs in the fourth, highlighted by Aspen Jarrett's RBI single to left field.

The game was briefly tied before the Cardinals pulled ahead once more. However, a home run by Krueger knotted the score at 8.

In the last inning, Nedrose brought in Myliyah Munos to pitch, but Taylin Jahner's double allowed a daring Krueger to score all the way from second.

Despite the shaky moments, a win is an encouraging start to the season, bringing excitement to players and spectators alike.