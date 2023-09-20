COUGAR NOTES: WSU's O-line to be tested against No. 14 Beavers

Sep. 20—Washington State's offensive line took some flak at times last season, and while the Cougars are still hoping to get more out of their running game, the group has looked much improved in 2023.

Those Cougar big men will face their biggest challenge yet this week against an Oregon State defense that's tied for No. 7 in the nation with 12 sacks.

No. 21 WSU (3-0) and No. 14 OSU (3-0) will face off at 4 p.m. Saturday (Fox) at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU quarterback Cam Ward was sacked six times when the two teams met last season — a 24-10 OSU win.

"There's a physicality they bring to both sides of the football and the line of scrimmage and we have to match it," WSU coach Jake Dickert said.

The good news for the Cougars is they're deeper on the offensive line than they were a year ago and the backups got some much-needed experience in last week's 64-21 win against Northern Colorado.

WSU's depth-chart listed starters are left tackle Esa Pole (junior, 6-foot-7, 323 pounds), left guard Christian Hilborn (sophomore, 6-5, 320), center Konner Gomness (junior, 6-5, 286), right guard Ma'ake Fifita (junior, 6-5, 297) and right tackle Fa'alili Fa'amoe (sophomore, 6-5, 305).

When watching the UNC tape though, it was the reserves who stood out the most to Dickert. Guys like Brock Dieu, Devin Kylany, Rod Tialavea, Christy Nkanu and Ashton Tripp all impressed against the Bears and many of them will likely see more time throughout the season.

"I think what stood out the most was our second offensive line," Dickert said. "When we talked about the game (Monday), they were our offensive players of the game."

Trainer's room

Starting running back Nakia Watson came up limping after a hard tackle midway through the second quarter against Northern Colorado.

He's dealing with an ankle injury sustained in fall camp but is expected to be fine, Dickert said. He didn't return to the game but there was no reason to do so with the contest already well in hand for the Cougars.

"I think Nakia is going to be just fine. I really do," Dickert said. "He's had a little bit of an ankle deal ... I think he just kind of tweaked it a little bit as he was finishing that (play). I just took him out precautionary-wise and he'll be ready to go."

WSU is also expecting the return of Pole, who started the first two games on the line before missing the UNC game with a minor injury, and backup cornerback Javan Robinson this week.

Backup nickel Tanner Moku has not played this season because of a leg injury and could see his debut against the Beavers. The junior from Hawaii is expected to back up sophomore Jaden Hicks when healthy.

At linebacker, Maryland transfer Ahmad McCullough made his Cougar debut against the Bears, making one tackle.

McCullough was a potential starter in the offseason but he'll have to work his way into a role with how well starters Devin Richardson and Kyle Thornton have played so far.

"When guys get healthy, you gotta play yourself back into a role," Dickert said.

Odds and ends

Former WSU starting offensive lineman Grant Stephens is now a graduate assistant in academic services at his old school, Northern Colorado, and was on the sideline in Saturday's game. ... OSU coach Jonathan Smith is no stranger to the Palouse. Smith was the quarterbacks coach at Idaho from 2004-09. ... Oregon State is a three-point favorite against WSU according to draftkings.com.

Quote of note

"Every Saturday, we know from the outside sources that we're not a Power Five team, so we've got something to go prove day in and day out. We control the controllables and just go play football." — WSU quarterback Cam Ward on playing in the last season of the Pac-12 before 10 members leave.

