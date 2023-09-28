COUGAR NOTES: Dickert clarifies comments on Corso

Sep. 28—Washington State football coach Jake Dickert this week clarified some remarks he made about College GameDay panelist Lee Corso after the Cougars' 38-35 win over Oregon State on Saturday.

Dickert took offense at Corso allegedly calling the game between then-No. 21 WSU and No. 14 OSU "The No One Watches Bowl." Dickert went on a rant about WSU's viewership numbers, questioned the value Corso "sees in breaking up the premier West Coast conference," and touched on athlete mental health amid ongoing conference realignment that is sending schools across the country.

"I want to clarify my comments after the game," Dickert said Tuesday. "It's important to me that I meant no disrespect to coach Corso, and I want to make sure that that's well understood. I had an opportunity, called him on Sunday, had a great conversation, and I just really appreciate his understanding."

Dickert said his passionate speech Saturday stemmed from wanting to stand up for the people of Washington State, the Pullman community and the student-athletes.

Saturday's game was dubbed by many as the "Pac-2 championship" because WSU and OSU are the only Pac-12 teams yet to find a new conference.

"These decisions impact us all and going forward our focus is on helping (WSU President) Kirk (Schulz) and (athletic director) Pat (Chun) find the next way for Washington State," Dickert said. "We want to compete at the highest level and we believe and know we can do that."

Ward gets massive national recognition

WSU quarterback Cam Ward continues to light up opposing defenses — including in two wins against top-25 teams — and he still hasn't thrown an interception this season.

And national pundits are starting to take notice of his stellar play.

After throwing for 404 passing yards and accounting for five touchdowns against the Beavers, Ward this week earned the following honors:

The Walter Camp national FBS offensive player of the week

The Maxwell Award player of the week

The Davey O'Brien national quarterback of the week

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award national player of the week

Pac-12 Conference offensive player of the week

The Reese's Senior Bowl offensive player of the week

The College Football Performance Awards national performer of the week

Not a bad collection of weekly honors from some of the nation's biggest award givers.

Ward has the most pass attempts in the FBS this season without an interception (141 attempts) and ranks among the top-10 players in total offense (second, 1,498), passing yards (third, 1,389), passing yards per game (third, 347.3), passing touchdowns (fourth, 13) and passing efficiency (ninth, 187.6).

"I think Cam has played to a level that deserves national attention," Dickert said. "I believe that, and I think he's equipped mentally to handle those things."

Janikowski named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

WSU kicker Dean Janikowski was picked as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

He is one of a record 201 semifinalists for the award that goes to "college football's premier scholar-athlete."

The award combines academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.

This season, Janikowksi is 3-of-4 on field goals with a career-long of 55, and is 27-of-27 on extra points.

Off the field, he started a "More than a Kick" campaign to raise money for children with cancer and others battling cancer. Donations are made for each extra point and field goal Janikowski makes.

Trainer's room

Team captain and leading receiver Lincoln Victor is expected to miss a couple weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in the first half against Oregon State on Saturday, Dickert said.

Victor has team highs of 24 catches for 337 receiving yards along with three touchdowns on the season.

WSU's other starting receivers, Josh Kelly and Kyle Williams, shined in Victor's absence against the Beavers, combining for 15 catches, 333 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

The Cougars will also see an increased workload from senior Isaiah Hamilton and true freshman Carlos Hernandez in Victor's absence.

"If I know Lincoln, there's 24 hours in a day and he might spend 25 hours in this building getting rehab," Dickert said. "He's working his tail off just to get back and he's going to give this team everything he's got."

Up next

After the bye week, WSU will play UCLA at noon, Oct. 7 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena Calif. The game will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

