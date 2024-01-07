Cougar fans: No, you don't have to root for the Huskies on Monday

Please consider this as a public service announcement. It’s a PSA that should not have to be made, but apparently does.

Speaking on behalf of most Washington State alums I know, we’re not rooting for the Huskies to win the national championship Monday night.

I thought it was something that could go without saying, but I’ve had a few people ask me if I was hoping Washington would beat Michigan in the national title game.

One friend, who’s a U Dub alum, texted me and said: “OMG, you want UW to lose to Michigan? Hopefully you would see it more as a win for the Pac-12 than for a team you despise.”

I texted back that, yes, in fact I do want the Huskies to lose to Michigan, and no, I really don’t see it as a win for the Pac-12, a conference the Huskies helped extinguish when they left for the Big Ten.

She texted back: “That makes me so sad, Jim.”

More: CFP championship pairs Penix's prolific passing against Michigan's best-in-nation defense

I wanted to feel bad, and then I thought, no I don’t, I’m just being honest, why would this be so hard for someone to understand? In sports, you don’t root for your arch-rival under any circumstances.

Am I happy for her that her alma mater is one step away from winning a national championship? Yes. And I’m happy for other people I know who love the Huskies and are so excited about the latest developments with their favorite team.

But most Cougs would be happier to see the Dawgs lose to the Wolverines, preferably in stunning fashion or better yet, by 50 points.

To put it in terms that Husky fans can understand, they might root for the Cougs when we’re not playing the Dawgs, but guaranteed, if the Ducks were playing Michigan Monday night, there’s no way they’d be rooting for them.

One of the absolute worst things Dawg fans can say is that they root for us when we’re playing anyone but the Huskies. Let’s be clear about that. WE DON’T WANT YOU ROOTING FOR US, OK? We know you consider Oregon to be your biggest rival, but we’re your in-state rival, and we want you to hope that we lose every game.

This has been a nightmare for us, going on 15 months now since the Huskies’ last loss. They’ve piled up 21 wins in a row and 14 this year. A 15th in the national championship game would be too much to take, particularly with us being orphaned to the Pac-2 with Oregon State.

How bad has it gotten? I’ve reached a point where I actually bet on Washington against Texas in the college football semifinal game on New Year’s Day. Why? Because I didn’t think the Dawgs should be underdogs to the Longhorns. Just seemed like it was easy money to take Washington +4 points.

But that didn’t stop me from actively rooting against the Dawgs. I was on my feet in front of a flat screen in a Bend, Oregon, sports bar yelling like a fool, hoping the Huskies would choke away what appeared to be a certain victory.

They came so close to blowing it in the final seconds, and as far as I’m concerned that would have served them right for all the years they’ve spent telling us that we “Couged it,” losing games that we should have won.

More from Jim Moore: The Apple Cup is alive despite UW's pending departure -- but is it alive and well?

That could have been a handy little comeback to pull out every time they make some sort of derisive comment to their so-called little brother, a nice complementary remark to go with “We’ve never gone 0-12” like the Dawgs did in 2008.

Husky fans would remind us of the game not too long ago when we led 42-10 in the third quarter and lost to UCLA. But we’d fire back with: “Hey guys, you’re right, we’ve blown some games over the years, but we’ve never blown it like you did in 2024 to Texas. That was just a regular season conference game, you guys blew it in the national championship semifinal game!”

And of course Dawg fans would come back with: “You guys’d never be good enough to make it as far as we did.”

The hell of it is, they’re probably right, and we’d be out of comebacks at that point. But here’s the thing, this is the way it should be, a spicy back and forth between rival schools.

I never want the rivalry to escalate past verbal barbs, and if you think I’ve gone too far with the possible choke job stuff to Texas, it’s because I’m sick of some Husky fans telling us: “Have fun in the Mountain West Conference.”

We’re not actually joining that conference, but we are playing several Mountain West teams next year so I get it, they’re swinging at our ankles and landing some wicked cheap shots.

I work with another Coug, Jason Puckett, at KJR-FM, the Huskies’ flagship station. We will be on the air for one hour Tuesday morning, and I promise to be a professional when the microphone’s on. If the Huskies win it all, I’ll tip my cap and congratulate them on a terrific season. If the Huskies lose, I’ll do the same thing because it would still be the second-best season in school history.

I actually think they’re gonna beat Michigan. And the journalist in me says it would be a terrific development, featuring a team that was doubted overcoming the odds and winning a championship, proving the critics wrong.

But the Coug in me says to heck with that nonsense, gimme an unhappy ending to the storybook season.

Jim Moore is a longtime Pacific Northwest sportswriter and sports radio host on 950 KJR at 10 a.m. weekdays with Jason Puckett, and writes a regular column for the Kitsap Sun. Contact Jim at jimmoorethego2guy@yahoo.com and follow him on Twitter @cougsgo.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Washington State Cougar fans like Jim Moore cheering against Huskies