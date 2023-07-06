Couch: Ranking Michigan State basketball's top dozen transfers throughout time

Michigan State's Joey Hauser, right, celebrates his 3-pointer with Tyson Walker, left, against Iowa during the second half on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at the Breslin Center in Lansing.

As the transfer portal paired with the one-time transfer rule changes how college basketball programs are built, Michigan State under Tom Izzo has, to this point, avoided the chaos.

There have been recent transfers in and out — Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker in; Pierre Brooks, Julius Marble, Foster Loyer, Rocket Watts out — but the roster turnover via the portal has been far from mayhem.

Even at MSU, however, the impact of incoming transfers on the program has been significant of late. An obvious example: Last season’s two leading scorers, Walker and Hauser, were transfers. And, next season, on a roster loaded with big-time high school recruits and returners who've only played collegiately at MSU, Walker is the headliner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He is, I would argue, the most impactful and best transfer of at least the past 50 years of MSU basketball.

Who are the others? Here are my rankings of the best MSU players who've transferred in — performance and impact considered — throughout the past 50 years.

MORE: Couch: Ranking Michigan State basketball's best dozen freshmen all-time

1. Tyson Walker, from Northeastern, 2021-present

The best transfer Michigan State’s basketball program has ever landed is still playing for the Spartans. Tom Izzo and his staff wanted Tyson Walker because MSU had concerns at point guard going into the 2021 offseason. Walker, who had been a dynamic lead guard as a sophomore at mid-major Northeastern University, gave the Spartans a seasoned point guard early in his junior season and then platooned with A.J. Hoggard as Hoggard emerged.

Advertisement

This past season, Walker’s second in East Lansing, he showed he can be a star at the Big Ten level, averaging a team-high 14.8 points and carrying the Spartans down the stretch in several big games. He played primarily off the ball until late in the season, when he also became a frequent point guard when Hoggard struggled or found foul trouble. Walker is a two-level scorer — beyond the arc and mid-range — and can create his own shot as well as any MSU guard in recent memory. He’ll return for a second senior year this coming season, thanks to the extra year of eligibility allowed for players who endured the pandemic season.

Bryn Forbes' 11 3-pointers in a single game remains a program record at MSU.

2. Bryn Forbes, from Cleveland State, 2014-16

Bryn Forbes’ performance and impact earn him this spot. The Spartans would not have reached the Final Four without him being on the team as a junior in 2014-15, right after transferring from Cleveland State. A year later, he was a true sidekick to Denzel Valentine — his former classmate at Lansing Sexton High School — averaging 14.4 points and knocking down 112 3-pointers at a clip of 48%. Forbes’ 11 3s in one game remains a single-game MSU record. His 112 3s as a senior are third-most in program history behind only Shawn Respert’s 119 in 1994-95 and Drew Neitzel’s 114 in 2006-07. Forbes’ senior year included some big-time performances — 25 points against Maryland, 29 at Michigan, 27 at Ohio State and 33 points (on those 11 3s) at Rutgers.

Advertisement

3. Joey Hauser, from Marquette, 2020-23

Joey Hauser looked like he'd be several places further down this list before his final 12-plus months at MSU, beginning with a 27-point performance to lift the Spartans past Davidson in first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Hauser became that confident player consistently in his final go-round at MSU, averaging 14.4 points and a team-high 7 rebounds last season, while shooting 46% from beyond the arc and completely changing how he’ll be remembered in East Lansing. Hauser transferred to MSU from Marquette after his freshman year and had to sit out the 2019-20 season. He had some moments in his first two years playing, but it was his consistency, sharpshooting and rediscovery of his swagger in his final season that helped the Spartans safely reach the NCAA tournament and then the Sweet 16.

4. Kevin Smith, from Detroit-Mercy, 1979-82

Kevin Smith gets a bit lost in MSU basketball lore, because of when he played — between the Magic Johnson and Scott Skiles eras. Smith was redshirting during the 1978-79 season when the Spartans won the national championship. He left Detroit-Mercy (then University of Detroit) after his freshman season to play with Magic, but Magic left for the NBA before Smith became eligible at MSU. Smith’s Birmingham Brother Rice team narrowly lost to Magic’s Lansing Everett squad in the 1977 Class A state final — after Smith hit a near-half-court shot to send the game to overtime. As a junior and senior at MSU, Smith became a go-to player and was selected first-team All-Big Ten in 1982, when he averaged 15.6 points and 4.8 assists, though the Spartans finished 12-16, their third straight losing season.

Advertisement

5. Kevin Willis, from Jackson Community College, 1981-84

Kevin Willis turned out to be a heckuva pro during an NBA career that spanned 1984 to 2007. No one could have seen that coming during his time at MSU, where he arrived from Jackson Community College a relatively raw big man, having only played three seasons of basketball (including two in high school at Detroit Pershing). Willis’ best season at MSU came as a junior in 1982-83, when he averaged 13.3 points and 9.6 rebounds and twice recorded 20-rebound games. He also shot 60% from the floor that season. That team, with young guards Scott Skiles and Sam Vincent, would have been an NCAA tournament bubble team in today’s landscape, but 17-13 and 9-9 in the Big Ten wasn’t enough to get MSU in the then 52-team NCAA tournament field, despite wins over No. 15 Ohio State, No. 8 Iowa and No. 4 Indiana.

MORE: Couch: Ranking the top 10 Michigan State NBA draft picks of all-time

6. Vernon Carr, from Highland Park Community College, 1985-87

Carr was the National Junior College Player of the Year at Highland Park before coming to MSU, where he’s an underrated part of MSU basketball history as a wing and secondary scorer on the Spartans’ 1986 team that reached the Sweet 16 and lost in controversial fashion to Kansas. Carr scored 17 points in that game and 45 points in MSU’s three NCAA tournament games. He averaged 13.8 points per game in both his junior and senior seasons, shooting 56% from the floor and pulling down 5.4 rebounds per game during the 1985-86 campaign.

Advertisement

7. Ken Johnson, from USC, 1983-85

Ken Johnson played a year and a half at MSU, because he left USC midseason, but he was an impact big man all the way through, especially as a senior in 1984-85, when he averaged 10.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game for an MSU team that finished 19-10 and got the program to the NCAA tournament for the first time since it won a national title six years earlier. Johnson’s impact could also be seen in his absence. The Spartans — who also had junior Scott Skiles and senior Sam Vincent in the backcourt that year — looked like they were headed for a season in Big Ten title contention before Johnson suffered a foot injury in January that forced him to miss time. They immediately went on a four-game losing streak.

8. Eron Harris, from West Virginia, 2015-17

Eron Harris bridged the Denzel Valentine and Miles Bridges/Cassius Winston eras, playing in both of them. He perhaps never quite lived up to the billing of a potential leading man — an elusion created by his 17.2 points per game in his final season at West Virginia and his blunt faith in his own abilities — but Harris played important roles in two very different seasons. In 2015-16, he started 22 of 35 games in a backcourt with Valentine and Bryn Forbes and averaged 9.3 points, 2.1 assists and made 43% of his 3-point tries as a complementary player. A year later, Harris was a seasoned presence on a young team that was trying to figure it all out while keeping the Spartans’ NCAA tournament streak alive.

Advertisement

MSU wouldn’t have snuck into the NCAA tournament in 2017 without Harris’ contributions, averaging 10.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and making 39% of his long-range shots. Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury at Purdue in late February. By then, MSU’s young core had shown itself capable of crossing the finish line to Selection Sunday without him. But without Harris those first three months, MSU wouldn’t have survived the several weeks it played without Miles Bridges or won enough games to even be on the NCAA tournament bubble.

9. Brandon Wood, from Valparaiso, 2011-12

Wood joined the Spartans as a graduate transfer, after being Valparaiso’s leading scorer for two seasons, and was an important role player in the backcourt on a Draymond Green-led MSU team that won a Big Ten title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. After averaging about 17 points per game at the mid-major level, Wood averaged 8.8 points 1.9 assists and made 36% of his 3s in his one season in East Lansing. His best games were big games late in the season, scoring double digits in five of the Spartans’ last seven games — including 15 points in a narrow loss to Ohio State in the regular-season finale (which forced MSU to share the Big Ten title), 21 points in a win over the Buckeyes in the Big Ten tournament championship and 14 in a loss to Louisville in the Sweet 16.

Mike Chappell, seen here passing over Arizona's Jason Richardson in the 2001 Final Four, left Duke for MSU in 1998, back when that was a massive deal.

10. Mike Chappell, from Duke, 1999-2001

If we were just talking about which transfer’s decision to come to MSU was the biggest deal, Mike Chappell would be No. 1 and it wouldn’t be close. His decision to leave Duke for the Spartans in 1998 bolstered the credibility and promise of Tom Izzo’s emerging program. MSU had wanted Chappell coming out of Southfield Lathrup High School when he originally chose Duke. When he transferred to MSU, the Spartans were coming off a surprising Big Ten championship with a young core and Chappell was seen as the sort of player who could help them take the next step. MSU essentially did so the next season, while Chappell was sitting out (per NCAA transfer rules).

Advertisement

As a 6-foot-9 wing and shooter, his impact (and shooting) never matched the hype or hope. But he was a rotation player on two of MSU’s best teams ever — the 2000 national title team and the Final Four team the next season — averaging 5.9 and 4.7 points, respectively, in about 14 minutes per game in each of his years at MSU. His most memorable on-court contribution came when, moments after Mateen Cleaves went down with an ankle injury in the 2000 national championship game, Chappell answered with five consecutive points to calm the situation and put MSU up double digits.

11. Dujuan Wiley, from Wabash Valley Community College, 1996-98

When MSU got center Dujuan Wiley from Wabash Valley in 1996, the Spartans had no idea A.J. Granger would become the player he eventually did or that they’d land Andre Hutson and Hutson would be as game-ready as he was as a freshman a year later. Landing a center was a priority heading into Tom Izzo’s second year. When the Spartans missed out on recruit Jamaal Magloire, they went the juco route with Wiley, a Detroit native. Wiley wasn’t an impact player right away, but as a senior, in his second and final season, Wiley was an important piece on MSU’s surprising first Big Ten championship team under Izzo. That year, he averaged 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 16.2 minutes per game. Perhaps most memorably, he became an efficient mid-range shooter, largely from the baseline, and hit better than 62% of his shots in that 1997-98 season for a team that still had some offensive limitations.

12. George Papadakos, from Syracuse, 1986-88

George Papadakos, a 7-footer from Greece who played his high school basketball in Toronto and then backed up Rony Seikaly at Syracuse for a little while, played on two of Jud Heathcote’s worst MSU teams. But as a senior in 1987-88, his numbers backed up his fairly skilled, finesse offensive game, when he averaged 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds in 24.2 minutes and shot 65% from the floor.

Advertisement

MORE: Couch's updated ranking of MSU's top 50 basketball players all-time

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State basketball: Ranking MSU's top transfers throughout time