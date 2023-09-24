Couch: With a QB debate developing and the transfer portal looming, Michigan State's loss to Maryland was the calm before the storm

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, left, and Michigan State quarterback Noah Kim, right, greet each other following an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING – Nobody raised their hand Saturday evening, Harlon Barnett said, when he asked Michigan State’s football team if any of them wanted to be done with this season and MSU's program and move on. No hard feelings if they wanted to leave, he told them.

Wrong time, wrong setting to get an honest answer. What player is going to raise their hand in front of their teammates after a hard-fought home defeat?

Saturday’s 31-9 loss to Maryland, believe it or not, was the calm before the storm for this MSU football team.

A day that began with MSU looking ill-equipped to handle another capable opponent, ended with a burgeoning quarterback debate, followed by an epilogue that I’m surprised took this long: An MSU recruit verbally committed to the Spartans’ 2024 class de-committed a couple hours after the game ended.

Tampa, Florida, cornerback Camren Campbell wasn’t in that locker room. But he looked at the situation at MSU and raised his hand. He wanted out. He wanted something different.

Beginning this week, once former MSU football coach Mel Tucker is officially fired — probably Tuesday — the transfer portal will open to every MSU player for the next 30 days. If they enter the portal, they can keep playing for MSU, but other schools can contact them. They don’t have to decide to transfer in those 30 days, just that they want to be in the portal and available. Or they can wait until the portal is open to every player in college football when the season ends. That would allow them to keep evaluating their own situation free from the distraction of coaches around the country reach out to them them.

More pressing this week is the decision a number of players will have to make about preserving their redshirt year, which they can do having played up to four games, which, for most MSU players, was Saturday’s game. If they've never redshirted before and have that year available, it's another thing to think about.

“I think guys want to stay,” MSU redshirt sophomore running back Nathan Carter said Saturday night. “I think that we all want to continue to fight and continue to push through this thing. We've been through a lot of adversity the last two or three weeks and we're all still together, so I think that's the mindset of the team. I feel pretty confident in that.”

We’ll see. Again, that question is one that’s best answered by each player individually, after introspection and conversations with their families and perhaps, more privately, with select teammates. This isn’t what any of these players signed up for. They thought they were joining a program on the rise under Tucker. Tucker is gone and there’s no way this feels like an ascension.

Michigan State interim head coach Harlon Barnett walks off the field after MSU's 31-9 loss on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in East Lansing.

There is, however, a chance the next two months don't feel like a death march. The schedule ahead isn’t as hopeless as the last two weeks. Misery isn't guaranteed. Iowa, next up for the Spartans, just got pasted at Penn State on Saturday night, 31-0. Rutgers, two weeks later on Oct. 14 (after a bye), scored a single touchdown in a 31-7 loss at Michigan on Saturday. Minnesota, on the Spartans’ schedule two weeks after that, just lost in overtime at Northwestern. Nebraska, a week later, is struggling mightily in Year 1 of a rebuild. Indiana, Nov. 18, needed overtime to escape Akron on Saturday.

Yes, Michigan (Oct. 21), Ohio State (Nov. 11) and Penn State (Nov. 24) are still on MSU’s schedule and, based on the information at hand, are above the Spartans’ pay grade. But MSU won’t face another offense like Washington the rest of the way. The Huskies just put up 59 points on Cal late Saturday night. The Spartans are about to see a couple offenses that aren’t likely to be able to run away from them.

But they’re going to have to figure out who’s in and who’s out — and who’s in, but also in the portal and learn to live with that — and then figure out which of their three quarterbacks gives them the most juice. Because there are real questions whether that’s starter Noah Kim, who’s led MSU to nine total points the last two games. If Kim won the job because of his consistency in April and August, that’s no longer an attribute. His inconsistencies open the door for a conversation about which of the three quarterbacks can make this thing go and gives the Spartans the highest ceiling. Their floor, we've seen, is too low to worry about that.

Redshirt freshman Katin Hauser deserves more of a look than he’s had so far. True freshman Sam Leavitt might, too, as long a decision is made on him before he plays in more than four games and burns his redshirt year. Leavitt made his debut on MSU’s final possession Saturday, replacing Houser.

Barnett said Saturday that Kim is “our guy” and that Saturday’s move to Houser and then Leavitt was an attempt to find a spark. It’s exactly what MSU's acting head coach should say — because Kim should be firmly their guy publicly until the moment he’s not. No need to mess with his head until you’ve decided it’s time to go with a different QB.

I’m not saying Kim’s moment is over. But it can’t look like this any longer. You can’t have offensive linemen talking about the offense like it’s some mid-major operation trying overachieve against all odds.

“We showed we can drive down the field,” center Nick Samac said Saturday. “That’s a Big Ten opponent. No matter how you write it up, that's a Big Ten opponent. We showed we can drive down the field on them, run game and pass game. So we just need to learn to finish and execute better.”

Nick, you’re a Big Ten team, too. Driving down the field with the run game and pass game should be the bare minimum expected against another Big Ten team.

I think when MSU’s coaches watch the film from Saturday, they’ll see the jolt Houser gave them — before his screen-pass interception. There was an air of Connor Cook replacing Andrew Maxwell in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl 11 years ago with Houser on Saturday — the stats and throws weren’t great, but the offense just seemed to have a little more giddy-up when he came in. And if Leavitt is as talented as the coaches think he is, then they should make sure they give him a good look, too, before he decides on his future. He and Houser are two West Coast kids. Their ties to the program are only as strong as their happiness and sense that they might be the starter next season.

That they both played on Saturday might makes it more likely they at least see this season out.

“We have a team of competitors,” Barnett said. “And so when you're a competitor, you always are trying to get better. And right the ship ,so to speak.”

I don’t doubt it. The question is how many of these guys want to keep competing for MSU and for this season.

We’ll begin to see how many hands are raised by who shows up and how well they play at Iowa.

