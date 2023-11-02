Couch: Predicting Michigan State's basketball season – Duke, Arizona, Baylor, the Big Ten and beyond

Michigan State's Tyson Walker celebrates after a score against Tennessee during the second half on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch takes a semi-serious trip through Michigan State’s men’s basketball season, predicting each and every game, from Monday’s opener against James Madison through March Madness.

Monday in East Lansing: Michigan State opens its season against a James Madison team whose brand won’t catch your eye — unless you’re a fan of the Founding Fathers — but the Dukes are capable of testing MSU. James Madison returns a number of key players from a team that won 22 games last season (12 in the Sun Belt Conference) and hung in there with North Carolina and put a scare into Virginia. Terrence Edwards is the Dukes’ best player — a 6-foot-6 wing who can score, shoot and defend. Inside, they’re not big, but are solid and experienced. The question is at point guard, where they’ll be leaning on a pair of graduate transfers stepping up from the low-major to mid-major level and making their James Madison debuts against one of the best high-major backcourts in the country. W, 1-0

Thursday, Nov. 9, in East Lansing: If you don’t know Southern Indiana’s basketball program, consider yourself a college basketball snob. The Screaming Eagles were a Division II power for decades, known most for their run under Bruce Pearl in the 1990s. Southern Indiana is beginning its second season in Division I — after winning 16 games its first season — with a number of transfers, including 6-10 forward Yarin Hassan from UConn and Florida A&M’s Jordan Tillmon, who will be one of the quicker lead guards MSU sees all season. W, 2-0

MSU faces Duke with center Kyle Filipowski (left) and guard Jeremy Roach (right) on Nov. 14 at the Champions Classic in Chicago.

Nov. 14 in Chicago: The Champions Classic is where several of MSU’s great teams and stars have made it clear they were gong to be a force all season — the 2013-14 team that beat Kentucky, Denzel Valentine two years later, Mady Sissoko last season … OK, so it doesn’t always stick. But this is another of those opportunities — against a Duke team that appears loaded and, like MSU, believes it has an ideal mix of experience and blue-chip freshmen. Unlike MSU, the Blue Devils’ top veterans are largely sophomores who decided to return (7-footer Kyle Filipowski and 6-5 guard Tyrese Proctor). Filipowski’s presence means we’ll learn quickly where Sissoko and Carson Cooper stand in contending with an elite big man. This is a chance for MSU’s acclaimed backcourt to flex. A.J. Hoggard’s trip-double serves notice. W, 3-0.

Nov. 17 in East Lansing: Pierre Brooks II returns to Breslin Center with Butler in what might be the final year of the Big Ten’s Gavitt Games competition with the Big East. This is almost an entirely new Butler team from the one that struggled in Thad Matta’s first season back with the Bulldogs. Brooks isn’t the most heralded of the nine newcomers on Butler’s roster, but you wouldn’t know on this Friday night in East Lansing. Brooks hits seven 3s. His former roommate at MSU, Jaden Akins, hits eight. W, 4-0

Nov. 19 in East Lansing: Alcorn State is the sort of team MSU could see in a 1-16 first-round NCAA tournament matchup, if all goes really well for both teams this season. The Braves have won two straight SWAC regular season titles, which came with NIT berths, but haven’t been able to win their conference tournament. W, 5-0

Nov. 23 in Palm Springs, California: The Spartans play Arizona at Acrisure Arena, which is owned by Lansing native and MSU mega-donor Greg Williams, with the game tipping off about an hour after the Lions’ improve to 9-2 with a win over the Packers. If you’re wondering where North Carolina transfer Caleb Love wound up after flirting with Michigan, it’s Arizona, which also features a dominant big man in Oumar Ballo. Love can shoot his team in and out of games. If he’s on, he’s tough. Unfortunately for the Spartans on Thanksgiving, Love’s on and Ballo’s a bear. L, 5-1

Nov. 28 in East Lansing: Georgia Southern visits Breslin Center in the first season for coach Charlie Henry, a Canton native, who cut his teeth as an assistant at Romulus High School under Nate Oats. Henry also coached under Oats the last four seasons at Alabama. Georgia Southern wants to get up and down and shoot layups and 3s. MSU is happy to take part in such a track meet. MSU hits a school-record 17 3-pointers in a 30-point win. Tom Izzo bemoans the Spartans’ second-half rebounding. W, 6-1

Dec. 5 in East Lansing: Big Ten play begins with a visit from Wisconsin, a program frozen in time, where Tyler Wahl has eligibility remaining and Chucky Hepburn is only a junior. The Badgers return nine of their top 10 scorers, including 7-footer Steven Crowl, giving Wisconsin one of the more sizable frontcourts around. Xavier Booker’s length and athleticism makes a difference against Wahl, who trades stories with Malik Hall about playing Big Ten basketball in the 1990s. W, 7-1

Dec. 10 in Lincoln, Nebraska: MSU’s two-game Big Ten start continues with a trip to Pinnacle Bank Arena, one of the gems of the Big Ten. This early in the season, there should still be hope for the Huskers, who return sharpshooting Japanese guard Keisei Tominaga and rugged forward Juwan Gary. But this is a place where the Spartans have fared well, with MSU winning five straight games in Lincoln and 11 in a row against Nebraska in all. Make that 6 and 12. W, 8-1

Dec. 16 in Detroit: MSU hosts Baylor on a Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. It’s hard to tell exactly what this Baylor team will be. The Bears are going to be relying on a couple transfers moving up and highly touted freshmen also adjusting to a new level. Carson Cooper’s first 20-point, 10-rebound game is the story of the night. W, 9-1

Former Michigan State player Rocket Watts smiles during Oakland's player introductions before the game on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Dec. 18 in East Lansing: Who knew Rocket Watts’ legacy at MSU would be leading Greg Kampe’s Oakland program to its first win over MSU in a million tries? Watts scores 30 in his second return to Breslin since transferring after the 2020-21 season. Tom Izzo tears up with pride over the performance of his former guard. L, 9-2

Dec. 21 in East Lansing: Stony Brook visits. MSU romps. Steven Izzo hits two 3-pointers and is carried off the court by A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker. Merry Christmas, everyone. W, 10-2

Dec. 30 in East Lansing: MSU plays Indiana State for the first time since the 1979 national championship game. All sorts of dignitaries are on hand — Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, new MSU football coach Lance Leipold, etc. W, 11-2

Jan. 4 in East Lansing: You won’t recognize anyone on Penn State’s bench — not the players or coaches, pretty much all of whom have turned over since last season. Jaxon Kohler plays his first meaningful minutes since returning from a foot injury. A.J. Hoggard records a quadruple-double, including 11 turnovers. Tom Izzo isn’t amused. W, 12-2

Jan. 7 in Evanston, Illinois: Northwestern’s Boo Buie celebrates his 35th birthday with another big day against the Spartans. Fortunately for MSU, it’s not enough. At halftime, new Chicago Bears coach Jim Harbaugh is introduced. W, 13-2

Jan. 11 in Champaign, Illinois: The Illini, with the largest NIL payroll in the Big Ten, finally have a roster that gets along, led by millionaire Terrence Shannon and formidable frontcourt of Coleman Hawkins and Spartan-killer Dain Dainja, and several impactful transfers. MSU freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. nets a career-high 10 assists in defeat. L, 13-3

Jan. 14 in East Lansing: Rutgers visits and coach Steve Pikiell is booed incessantly for not being willing to move a Rutgers game late last season so MSU could fit in its canceled date against Minnesota. Players on both teams are confused, but the unforgiving Izzone hasn’t forgotten. W, 14-3

Jan. 18 in East Lansing: Minnesota visits, with a roster that now includes Max Christie’s younger brother Cam. The key to the Gophers being competitive, though, is 6-11 forward Dawson Garcia becoming a bona fide star. W, 15-3

Jan. 21 in College Park, Maryland: The Terrapins have a roster that could put them in contention this season, led by guard Jahmir Young and big man Donta Scott, who’s been playing 30 minutes a night and scoring double-doubles at Maryland since before the pandemic. Tom Izzo’s teams can’t get rolling in February if they’re already rolling in January. A necessary stumble for the narrative. L, 15-4

Jan. 26 in Madison, Wisconsin: The Badgers haven’t changed much since their December meeting with the Spartans. Frankly, they haven’t changed much in two decades. Xavier Booker’s length is still a problem for Tyler Wahl. Booker revels in being Wahl’s Kryptonte. W, 16-4

Michigan State's Mady Sissoko, left, and Coen Carr, right, help up teammate Jeremy Fears Jr. during the second half in the game against Tennessee on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Jan. 30 in East Lansing: Michigan visits. Minus Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines seem a lot less annoying to the Breslin Center crowd. Minus Jett Howard, Juwan Howard is back to holding his team accountable for things like defense and boxing out at the free-throw line. W, 17-4

Feb. 3 in East Lansing: Maryland visits. MSU avenges its earlier loss, as Jaden Akins breaks Bryn Forbes’ record for 3s in a single game with 12. Steven Izzo attempts to carry Akins off the court, but drops him. W, 18-4

Feb. 6 in Minneapolis: The Gophers have the same roster as they did two and half weeks earlier. W, 19-4

Feb. 10 in East Lansing: On the eve of the Lions' first Super Bowl appearance, a delirious Breslin Center crowd propels MSU past Illinois and into first place in the Big Ten. Tom Izzo laments the Spartans’ second-half rebounding. W, 20-4

Feb. 14 in State College, Pennsylvania: A Valentine’s Day night showdown in Happy Valley, minus Detroit Free Press beat writer and travel-logistics genius Chris Solari, whose connecting flight in Port-au-Prince was delayed for weather in the Caribbean. W, 21-4

Feb. 17 in Ann Arbor, Michigan: The Wolverines are better than some expected, with Dug McDaniel running the show and Tarris Reed Jr. and Tennessee transfer Olivier Nkamhoua in the frontcourt. But this game still means everything to Izzo and he’s got the better roster. W, 22-4

Feb. 20 in East Lansing: Iowa visits for its only scheduled meeting with the Spartans. The Hawkeyes lack star power this season, but have a roster with some seasoned Big Ten talent in guard Tony Perkins, shooter Payton Sandfort and a veteran forward Patrick McCaffery. MSU’s players, remembering their collapse in the final minute in Iowa City last season, play this one to the buzzer. W, 23-4

Feb. 25 in East Lansing: Ohio State visits for what’s also its only scheduled date with the Spartans. The Buckeyes have an intriguing roster, with returning guard Bruce Thornton, big man Zed Key, Minnesota transfer Jamison Battle and some young players like sophomore center Felix Okpara who should play key roles (in Okpara's case, maybe Key's old role). MSU will be happy to not play Ohio State in Columbus this season. W, 24-4

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) moves to the basket between Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) and guard A.J. Hoggard (11)during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. Purdue defeated Michigan State 77-61. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

March 2 in West Lafayette, Indiana: It somehow took until March for Purdue and MSU to meet. The Spartans, at 15-2 in conference play, are a game up on the 14-3 Boilermakers. Make that two games up, with a share of the conference title clinched. This is the game that locks up Big Ten player of the year for A.J. Hoggard — 25 points, 10 assists, 1 turnover. Izzo mentions the turnover is his postgame press conference. W, 25-4

March 6 in East Lansing: Northwestern visits for senior night. It’s a Wednesday evening and there’s still another Big Ten game after it, but having the Big Ten title in hand makes for a festive vibe at Breslin Center. Afterward, fans chant “one more year” to A.J. Hoggard. Jeremy Fears shakes his head “No” like the internet GIF of Danny Devito. W, 26-4

March 10 in Bloomington, Indiana: Having won the Big Ten title outright and coming off two emotional games, MSU faces a raucous crowd and good Indiana team at Assembly Hall. The Spartans play like a team that’s done with the regular season. L, 26-5

March 15 in Minneapolis: The top-seeded Spartans open the Big Ten tournament with eighth-seeded Michigan, which makes motivation easy. Tre Holloman’s 15 points off the bench secure the win. W, 27-5

March 16 in Minneapolis: Like a smart team serious about making a run in the NCAA tournament, with a No. 1 seed already locked up, MSU politely checks out of the Big Ten tournament against Maryland. Izzo complains about the Spartans’ second-half rebounding, pretending to be upset. L, 27-6

March 22 in Indianapolis: MSU, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, opens the NCAA tournament against Summit League champion South Dakota State. If you didn’t know the Freep’s Chris Solari once covered the Jackrabbits, you will after this week. Malik Hall’s 25 points set the tone for the start of the tournament. W, 28-6

March 24 in Indianapolis: MSU takes on 8-seed Mississippi State in the second round in a nightmare scenario for SEO headlines. The other MSU, in its second season under Chris Jans (and in its second straight NCAA tournament), features plenty of experience, including athletic and defensive-minded guards and 6-11 big man Tolu Smith, who can score inside and protect the rim. MSU trails by 11 at the half. Tyson Walker explodes for 20 second-half points in the comeback. W, 29-6

March 29 in Detroit: The positives of being at Little Caesars Arena for the Midwest Regional outweighs the negative — which is that MSU’s players don’t like it because being in Detroit doesn’t feel like the NCAA tournament. But MSU gets a massive home-court advantage as it takes on 4-seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16. Mady Sissoko sees the Bulldogs and turns into a Wilt Chamberlain again. W, 30-6

March 31 in Detroit: All these months after Tennessee visited Breslin for an exhibition that felt like an Elite Eight game, the Spartans and Vols actually meet in the Elite Eight. Coen Carr’s second half 720-degree dunk steals the highlights. But it’s his 16 rebounds that make the difference. Still, Tom Izzo complains about about the Spartans’ second-half rebounding in his postgame TV interview, before cutting down the nets and heading to his ninth Final Four. W, 31-6

April 6 in Phoenix: MSU and Purdue didn’t see each other once in January or February. But they do twice in March and April. The long-suffering Boilermakers fans finally have their Final Four. Izzo changes it up defensively and fronts Zach Edey in the post with Xavier Booker. It works. It becomes a legendary coaching move and Booker becomes a household name. Coaches 50 yeas from now are still talking about it. W, 32-6

Kansas and Hunter Dickinson in the national championship game?

April 8 in Phoenix: Nervous yet? MSU faces Kansas for the national championship. It’s Bill Self and Hunter Dickinson standing in the way of the Spartans and glory and Tom Izzo’s second title. The game takes a turn when Dickinson holds out at halftime for more NIL money. By the time Kansas’ boosters collectively Venmo Dickinson his asking price, the Jayhawks are down 11. Jaden Akins ices the game with two late 3s. Steven Izzo checks in for the closing seconds, capping one of the great nights in MSU sports history. Tom Izzo thanks his team, his family, Jud Heathcote and then laments the poor second-half rebounding. W, 33-6

