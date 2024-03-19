Couch: Picks for each region of the NCAA men's basketball tournament and the Final Four

My first thought looking at this year’s NCAA tournament bracket is that we’re headed for a lot of chaos, but only leading up to what could be a rather chalky Final Four, because I really like a few of the top seeds and don’t have much faith in the most of the field after that. Here are my picks for the men’s NCAA basketball tournament, region by region and the Final Four.

EAST REGION

There is one team that I trust completely this postseason and that’s Connecticut, the No. 1 seed the East Region. While 4-seed Auburn and 2-seed Iowa State are among the best defensive teams in the country and 3-seed Illinois, pound for pound, is an intriguing matchup, UConn has been consistently at another level all season. If someone is going to knock off UConn in this region, it’s most likely to be Auburn, which has one of the best players in college basketball in power forward Johni Broome and a bit more outside shooting than the other contenders is this corner of the bracket. Still …

The pick: Connecticut

Arizona guard Caleb Love (2) steals the ball from Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

WEST REGION

This is the region most likely to go bananas. North Carolina is the weakest of the four No. 1 seeds and there are a number of flawed but capable lower seeds here, including No. 9 Michigan State — though I don’t think the Spartans are getting through the first weekend. No. 4 Alabama is dangerous offensively and good bet to take down the Tar Heels if they meet in the Sweet 16. There are also some interesting dark horses. Among them: 12-seed Grand Canyon, with star wing Tyon Grant-Foster, a bona fide NBA prospect; and 11-seed New Mexico, which I think will beat Clemson in the first round. But the best team in the region is 2-seed Arizona, which will be playing its Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games a few hours from home in Los Angeles.

The pick: Arizona

SOUTH REGION

The Big Ten might get two shots at top seed Houston in this region, if 8-seed Nebraska can get past Texas A&M in the first round and 5-seed Wisconsin can get through 12-seed James Madison and then probably 4-seed Duke. I like the Badgers’ chances against the Blue Devils in a potential second-round matchup. I don’t like their chances anywhere near as much against Houston in the Sweet 16. The Cougars defensively can squeeze the life out of opponents and jar their confidence. Offensively, they take care of the ball and shoot it well enough. They’ve blown out good teams and know how to close out close games. Only UConn is rated higher by Kenpom. In the bottom of this region’s bracket, 3-seed Kentucky and 2-seed Marquette are capable teams, but also capable of being upset early.

The pick: Houston

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) and Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) celebrate against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue Boilermakers won 96-68.

MIDWEST REGION

All eyes are on No. 1-seed Purdue, which, a year ago, fell to a 16 seed in this spot. While the Boilermakers’ NCAA tournament history makes it difficult to trust them, I don’t see anyone in their half of this region that’s at their level. If Braden Smith is healthy and Zach Edey stays out of foul trouble, Purdue should be in the Elite Eight. The bottom half of the bracket, though, has two teams that could beat the Boilermakers, in 2-seed Tennessee and 3-seed Creighton. Only one of them will get the shot. A matchup between the Vols and Boilermakers would be one of the better clashes in the tournament.

The pick: Purdue

THE FINAL FOUR

As much as I like Purdue and Houston, I like Connecticut more. I also think the Huskies are more likely to be in the final game. UConn is the most complete team in college basketball and has the size in 7-2, 280-pound center Donovan Clingan to counter a potential matchup with Zach Edey and a tremendous backcourt in Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer. The last team to repeat was Florida 17 years ago. It happens again.

The pick: Connecticut

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 16: Donovan Clingan #32 of the Connecticut Huskies reacts in the final seconds in the second half against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the Big East Basketball Tournament Final at Madison Square Garden on March 16, 2024 in New York City. The Huskies won 73-57. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

