Couch: Oakland's Blake Lampman is no longer just an incredible underdog story. His game is impressing folks like Tom Izzo.

Michigan State's Malik Hall, right, guards as Oakland's Blake Lampman shoots during the second half on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING – Blake Lampman is well past being in awe of playing against Michigan State in his hometown. He’s over being an incredible story. Monday night, he just wanted to win.

“I mean a loss is a loss,” the Oakland fifth-year senior said moments after walking off the court following the Grizzlies’ 79-62 loss to MSU. “It's fun playing in front of everybody. But a loss is a loss. We've got a big one against Dayton (on Wednesday) and we expect better things.”

If you’re not familiar with Lampman’s story, it is incredible. It’s inspiring, frankly. Lampman was a middle-of-the-road Division II prospect at Haslett High School five years ago who was only allowed to walk on at Oakland after former Grizzles and Okemos star Travis Bader told Greg Kampe that Lampman was the next him.

“I didn't even know his name,” Kampe said Monday night of Lampman, retelling a story that gets more unlikely every time. “The first (summer) practice, I'm like, ‘Sorry, what was your name again?’ ”

After watching Lampman play for a week, Kampe invited him on the team’s August trip to Greece and, by that December, Lampman was Oakland’s best shooter as a 160-pound freshman walk-on.

“This is a kid I never even saw play, nor did I want to,” Kampe said in 2019. “(And now) “for us to be successful, he’s got to make shots for us.”

FROM 2019: The incredible story of how Haslett's Blake Lampman went from unwanted walk-on to Oakland's best shooter

Lampman’s first game against MSU was against senior Cassius Winston and freshman Malik Hall and so forth, played at Little Caesars Arena in December of 2019. Back then, he looked a little out of place.

Monday, at 6-foot-3 and close to 190 pounds, he was giving Jaden Akins all he could handle, including burying a late-shot-clock 3-pointer off the dribble over the MSU junior. Lampman finished with 12 points, making 4 of 10 3-pointers, along with five assists, five rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes — playing about half of those minutes at point guard and looking pretty comfortable in the role.

He played it in high school some, he said, but not again until this season.

Oakland's Blake Lampman celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the first half on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“I knew in the preseason I was probably going to have to play some point guard,” Lampman said. “ … I just had to work on my handles and it's been alright so far.”

That is, when he’s been healthy. Lampman’s final season at Oakland has been marred by a hip flexor injury that forced him to miss seven games — right after the Grizzlies nearly upset Ohio State and then challenged Illinois to open the season. Lampman had 14 points in 39 minutes against the Buckeyes. Monday was the most he’s played since returning.

“I’ve been impressed,” Tom Izzo said. “He’s got a confidence about him. He's always a threat. (He) puts (the ball) on the floor just enough to hurt you. He's solid. I was really impressed with him. I was impressed on film. We didn't have as much on him (this season because he was hurt). But I watched him warm up and I walked in the locker room, said ‘Damn, the kid makes a lot of shots,’ and he does it in game speed.”

Michigan State's Mady Sissoko, right, is fouled by Oakland's Blake Lampman during the first half on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Kampe’s been watching him do that for five seasons now, Lampman has made more 200 3-pointers at Oakland, including 47 in that freshman season that seems so long ago.

“It’s funny, we were watching some tape of him the other day when he was a freshman,” Kampe said. “We looked at a game and couldn't believe the difference in him physically. He’s one of the hardest working guys I've ever been around. He's very intelligent. He could coach the team. When he was injured and out during those four weeks, he was coaching the team in practice. He's standing right next to me. I gave him the defense. That's how intelligent and how good he is. I love him. I love him as a person. I love him as a player. I love everything about him. I wish I had 50 Blake Lampmans. He's worked his ass off. That's why he’s doing what he's doing.”

Lampman will tell you that he learned what takes from his brother, Jake, who starred as a football player at Division-II Ferris State before carving out a brief NFL career for himself, beginning essentially as a walk-on with the New Orleans Saints.

“My brother gave me the blueprint to be a professional, gave me the blueprint to be a collegiate athlete,” Blake Lampman said. “I’m so thankful that I was able to be his little brother. I hope to play professionally. If not, I hope to coach for Tom Izzo one day.”

Oakland's Blake Lampman, right, shakes hands with Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo after the game on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Lampman’s only connection to Izzo — other than having his respect on the court — is that he went to school with Steven Izzo in eighth grade.

Coaching is for another day. For now, Lampman’s goals are to get Oakland back to the NCAA tournament, where they haven’t been since 2011, back in Bader’s era.

“I think we're the frontrunner for the Horizon League,” Lampman said. “We didn't play our best game tonight. But you know it's a high-emotion game, a lot of guys from Michigan and I think that might have had something to do with it early on.”

Just not for him.

RELATED: Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 79-62 win over Oakland

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Oakland basketball: Blake Lampman is more than just an underdog story