Couch: MSU's size and depth on its defensive front is no joke, which means it's time for MSU's defense to take a serious jump

Michigan State defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton works with the linebackers during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING – If you’re looking for reasons to think this Michigan State football season might be OK, the giddiness in defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton’s voice when he talks about the size and depth on MSU’s defensive line is a good place to start.

This is hyperbole month in college football. But Hazelton would be foolish to sell MSU’s fan base a bill of goods. He didn’t make any promises Wednesday. Just stated some sizable truths.

“There's some big dudes out there (on the field). And it's wonderful to see,” Hazelton said. “When I walk in there and the D-line … they're all giants. That's always positive, right? You look like a little tiny kid hanging out with them. And that's what I want it to look like. We’re excited about that.”

Hazelton sounded like a man who, three and a half years after taking the job, finally has a fighting chance to call a defense that won’t leave fans calling for his head.

With few exceptions, it’s been a while since MSU won because of its defense. For most of the Mel Tucker and Hazelton era, the Spartans have won when the defense has been able to hang on just enough.

With a first-year starting quarterback and the loss of MSU’s top two receivers, it’s time MSU’s defense did its part. The Spartans could use a season where defense is their identity again.

“I think every day we take a step in that direction,” Hazelton said. “ … The live bullets flying on Saturday (during the scrimmage), that'll give us a better marker.”

There are questions that won’t begin to be answered until Sept. 1 and really until Sept. 16, when Washington visits — the Huskies bringing with them to East Lansing most of an offense that thrashed the Spartans’ defense for 503 yards in a 39-28 Washington win in Seattle last season.

But there are reasons for Hazelton’s optimism that don’t yet need the validation of an opponent. MSU endured much of last year with a three-man rotation at defensive tackle — Simeon Barrow, Maverick Hansen and Derrick Harmon. That’s rough. Harmon didn’t even realize it wasn’t normal at the time, because he hadn’t played college football before.

“When I look at that film last year, you can see guys, me personally, just holding stuff back, just because I didn't know if I was going to be in there the whole game or if somebody's going to come in (for me),” Harmon said. “So you can see me not giving my all and in some games, just because of the depth we had. But this year, that's not going to be a problem.”

Harmon, now a redshirt sophomore, Barrow, a junior, and Hansen, a senior, are back — with reinforcements — headlined by 6-foot-6, 330-pound 24-year-old Colorado transfer Jalen Sami, who played for Tucker in 2019. Florida State transfer Jarrett Jackson and Liberty/Auburn transfer Dre Butler are sizable fellas, too, both at least 6-5 and 300 pounds. Heralded 2022 recruit, Alex VanSumeren, who redshirted last season, is also competing for time on the interior line.

Michigan State defensive lineman Jalen Sami cools off during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing.

On the outside, there are so many defensive ends that first-year D-line coach Diron Reynolds said it’s hard to find enough reps to go around.

“We’ve been mixing and matching, we let a different group trot out there every day,” Reynolds said Wednesday. “Everybody’s on edge right now. Everybody’s fighting for a role and everybody’s fighting for playing time. And we want to keep it that way.”

It would actually be better if MSU had Bruce Smith and Nick Bosa on the edge and everyone knew their roles.

That leads to the question whether MSU's defense has the difference-makers it takes to control a game or if the program just has improving depth, which, on its own, would make a difference.

Hazelton thinks the two go hand in hand.

“You’ve got a guy like Simeon or Derrick Harmon, those are guys who can really change the game,” Hazelton said. “When a guy doesn't need to play 50 plays or 60 plays in a game, and he's playing 40, now that guy can be on the edge of being out of control. And people are like, ‘Holy cow.’

“(When you have depth), even your solid players can play higher. … If you get a guy like (linebacker) Cal Haladay and you cut (his) reps, he's going to be a better football player. And then hopefully he can make more plays and be a difference-maker for us.”

Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. runs a drill during football practice on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in East Lansing.

There are some other intriguing players on this defense, including 6-4, 280-pound defensive end Tunmise Adeleye, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from Texas A&M and said MSU has comparable size, depth and talent on the defensive front to what he experienced with the Aggies. “We have the Jimmies and the Joes,” he said.

And the Jacobys. Senior Jacoby Windmon is back at linebacker, set to play alongside Haladay. Those two were only briefly paired last season, with Windmon beginning the year at defensive end and ending it suspended. There’s potential there. As there is with a revamped secondary full of second-year guys from a promising 2022 recruiting class. So, we’ll see.

The entire program is in a prove-it state of being. This defense allowed nearly 5,000 yards last season. As colleague Chris Solari pointed out, the 178.6 rush yards the Spartans allowed in 2022 were the most in 20 years. Even when this team has been good recently, the defense has been a sieve. In 2021, MSU allowed a program-record (in a bad way) 24.5 first downs per game, followed up by allowing 22.7 last season, third-worst in MSU history.

You think Hazelton doesn’t know it’s been bad? That’s why he’s so dang happy to suddenly feel so small surrounded by his players.

“You don't notice it all the time — until you get next to them,” Hazelton said. “You're like, ‘Man. I'm really short.’ ”

