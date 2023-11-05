Couch: MSU football's win comes with joy and a tinge of sadness, understanding this season might be all there is for this group

EAST LANSING – Amid a joyful vibe that hadn’t been felt around Spartan Stadium in months, freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt provided the bucket of cold water.

When asked whether Saturday’s 20-17 win over Nebraska would be his final game this season — since his next game played will mean this season counts against his eligibility — Leavitt didn’t hesitate: It’s on his mind.

“I've definitely given it a thought,” he said, after throwing what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. “I haven't made any decisions yet. I’ve just got to go home and talk to my parents and my family, Coach (Harlon) Barnett, (offensive coordinator Jay) Johnson and figure everything out.

“We'll figure every scenario going forward and have an answer by next week.”

By Monday really. Because if Leavitt is done, his teammates and coaches will need to know before they begin the week of practice for next Saturday’s primetime game at Ohio State.

If Leavitt shuts it down for the season — which would be a sensible decision, given he played only two drives Saturday and there are only three games remaining — it would feel like a goodbye, even if it’s still possible he’ll stick around.

Leavitt’s frank comments were a harsh reminder that none of the developments with MSU’s promising younger players are anything more than this moment in time. There’s no growing into next season. No one knows for sure if they’ll be back next season.

It is the cherry on top of a depressing season for MSU fans — that they can’t even enjoy a young player showing flashes of greatness.

Everything we’ve seen from Leavitt looks like the real deal. His slightly older position mate, Katin Houser, showed progress Saturday after struggling at Minnesota. He, too, will have a decision to make at season’s end.

The Spartans’ defense, which has become a capable unit relative to most of the Big Ten — and certainly MSU’s best defense since 2019 — is full of freshmen, redshirt freshmen, sophomores and older fellas with eligibility remaining.

Michigan State's Simeon Barrow Jr., left, and Jalen Thompson force a fumble by Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Many of the defensive standouts from Saturday’s game fall into those categories: Sophomore safety Jaden Mangham, who had an interception and tied for the team lead in tackles; sophomore cornerback Dillon Tatum, who had six tackles, two of them for loss, to go along with two pass breakups; true freshman linebacker Jordan Hall, who had half a sack and nearly another; true defensive tackle Jalen Thompson, who was seemingly everywhere and finished with five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble; redshirt-junior Simeon Barrow, who’s already gone in and out of the transfer portal, had the game-clinching strip-sack; fifth-year senior Maverick Hanson had 1.5 sacks Saturday and has another year left, his COVID year, if he wants it. He does. But even with that comes with uncertainty.

“I have truly been been thinking about it,” Hanson said. “I like the idea of playing another year here just because this year hasn't gone exactly the way I’d have liked it to. Whoever the head coach is, I want to set the foundation and be one of the guys that set the tone and be like, ‘This is what it takes to be a Spartan Dawg.’ And that has been making me think a little harder about staying, more so than leaving. But it really just depends on who the coach is and if they even want me to come back, because at the end of the day, it's up to them.”

This should be a group that’s on the cusp of something. Instead, it’s all up in the air after November.

Michigan State's Jordan Hall, left, and Cal Haladay celebrate after beating Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

There is no long-term joy to be had in MSU’s football facilities. While Saturday was a good day, it lacked the promise of tomorrow, the promise that’s supposed to come when a young, two-win team wins its third game.

When Houser, a redshirt freshman, recapped his touchdown pass to junior receiver Christian Fitzpatrick, it sounded like a connection that could become something.

“I saw man coverage with Fitz, we kind of give each other a look and then I trusted him,” Houser said.

You’d like to think that could continue to develop. In normal times, that would be exciting, beyond the badly needed win it led to Saturday.

Michigan State's Sam Leavitt runs for a first down against Nebraska during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

In a normal situation, Houser and Leavitt would be headed for a fierce offseason competition. In this situation, you’re just hoping at least one of them sticks around.

The legacy of this team will largely be how it stuck together when things could have unraveled, when there could have been a mass exodus midseason during the 30 days the transfer portal was open to the players. We’ll see whether their bond and appreciation for one another makes them want to stay, or if the trauma of this season leaves them wanting a fresh start. The transfer portal will reopen to them at season's end.

“Everybody that wants to be here, is still here,” Mangham said Saturday, beaming almost uncontrollably after the win. “We're going to fight regardless. We never quit. I never wake up, (there’s) no day where I just don't want to come in here and work. All my guys want to work. That's what we came in to do. And we're just going to keep doing that for the rest of the season.”

No promises after that.

