Couch: For MSU football (and everyone), imagine how much fun a 12-team College Football Playoff would be right now

This college football postseason is going to be fun. It could be so much better, though. Imagine if the proposed and discussed 12-team College Football Playoff was already in place for this season.

Here’s what the seeded bracket would look like, based only on the final selection committee rankings:

First-round games:

12 Pittsburgh at 5 Notre Dame

11 Utah at 6 Ohio State

10 Michigan State at 7 Baylor

9 Oklahoma State at 8 Mississippi

And the quarterfinals, perhaps at neutral sites:

1 Alabama vs. Ole Miss/Oklahoma State

4 Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame/Pitt

3 Georgia vs. Ohio State/Utah

2 Michigan vs Baylor/MSU

This is what a 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket would look like this year.

Imagine the buzz around this bracket in this state and just about everywhere. It’s not that the four-team playoff this year is the wrong four teams. It’s an obvious foursome and the selection committee didn’t screw it up. But this isn’t just about crowning the right champion. This is about creating an exhilarating path to get there, one that engages more of the college football landscape — programs and their fans. One that becomes must-see TV in late-December in early January. One that removes the season-long angst created by having four spots available for five major conferences and another half the sport that isn’t even in those conferences.

There are serious things to iron out. For example, in a 12-team playoff, a team ranked 5 through 12 that also plays in a conference championship game could finish the season having played 17 games. That seems like too much. Same for the several teams that play 16 games. And if this playoff simply becomes a battle of attrition, like the NFL playoffs have become, we’ll have to reevaluate.

But we’re headed for a 12-team playoff — by 2024 or soon after when the current contract expires. We’re already there in our minds. Four is too small and too cruel. It has been from the beginning. It’s killed the excitement of the other bowl games, even the New Year’s Six games. Pitt’s quarterback, Kenny Pickett, might not play in the Peach Bowl to avoid the risk of injury. He’s the quarterback of the team. His absence impacts everyone. He knows that. And still, this game doesn’t have enough riding on it to automatically pull him in.

Coaches see the tier of bowls beyond the New Year’s Six games largely as the beginning of preparation for next season. So if you’re worried about a 12-team playoff ruining the bowl season, instead think of it this way: The 12-team playoff is our chance to save the college football postseason, creating 11 meaningful postseason games (the first round through the championship), some of which would undoubtedly be at bowl sites.

Right now, there are three truly meaningful postseason games every year. It’s not that the others are meaningless. But their level of significance is dependent on how each program participating and their fan base feel about it. And many of those games would likely live on. What you’d lose is New Year’s Six matchups where one side cares and the other doesn’t — like what might be happening with MSU and Pitt. For the Spartans, this game is a big deal, part of the program’s rise, a last chance to play together, to showcase who they really are, and to build. It might not be a matchup with Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl, but MSU fans are starting to get pumped up for Pitt in the Peach Bowl.

But, again, imagine if this was a playoff game. Even in a year like this, when MSU would have no real shot at the title, it would feel like a massive accomplishment to get there. Anticipation of the Spartans' first game — perhaps against Baylor, if these rankings held — would be boiling over.

For 12 teams, instead of four, there’d be magic in the air. Hope of something huge. And, just as importantly, they’d be invited to the dance.

College football has a chance to have what college basketball does — for several teams every year to feel like they've won a championship, while only truly crowning one champion. In hoops, for some teams, getting to the NCAA tournament is worthy of a banner in the rafters. For others, winning a game puts you in your school’s hall of fame. For others still, a Sweet 16 bid comes with being remembered forever, as “the Sweet 16 team.” For accomplished programs, a Final Four is the mark of a greatness. And then there’s one champion, of course.

That could be the case in football. Getting to the playoff would be a barometer for success for some programs (and coaches). It would be an attainable dream and feat for more programs (and more programs deeper into the season). That goes for Power Five conference teams and the little guys. Winning a playoff game, even if that was the end of the road, would feel like an achievement. Having a bye could come with its own cachet (and rest). And the Final Four would be its own thing.

If this had been in place from the beginning of the playoff, MSU would have made it in 2014, 2015 and this season. MSU in 2014 would have played Ole Miss in the first round. In 2015, instead of opening with Alabama in the semifinals, the Spartans would have had a bye and then faced the winner of Stanford and TCU. Think how differently you might remember that experience and how changed the notion of MSU as a playoff team would be.

Michigan would have made the playoff as a 6 seed in 2016 and as a 7 seed in 2018. Think of how much less grief Jim Harbaugh would have taken if he had twice led the Wolverines to the playoffs already.

This isn’t about making getting there any less special. It’s about making it special for more teams. It's about making a better postseason and, by removing the exclusivity of the playoff, improving the regular season.

If the six highest ranked conference champions had automatic bids to the 12-team playoff or even if the auto-bids go to the Power Five champs and highest ranked Group of Five conference champion — one of those scenarios is expected — league championships will carry more weight, which is good for the sport. Good for nonleague scheduling, too.

If only conference champions can receive byes, all the better — even if, this year, that would have created a precarious matchup for MSU. Because if Georgia became the 5 seed and Baylor, the Big 12 champion, the 4, with Oklahoma State and Ohio State sliding down, the Spartans would have earned a rematch with the Buckeyes in their opening-round game — a chance to either redeem themselves with a more sound performance or spend the offseason having nightmares in scarlet and gray.

I think even that less-than-ideal scenario for MSU — with several weeks to prepare — would still be more exciting than this one. Because if you’re in the playoff, you’re still in it. As it stands, all but four teams are essentially playing in the NIT, albeit with varying degrees of hype and visibility and financing. Before the playoff, when it was just two teams being voted on to play in a fictitious title game, somehow these other top games didn’t feel like such consolation prizes. Remember how you felt about the Rose Bowl at the end of the 2013 season?

We’re not going back. We’re going to 12 teams in the playoff. It’s a matter of when. It’s too bad we’re not already there. This would have been some kind of month around these parts.

