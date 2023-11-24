Couch: Michigan State's loss to Arizona was actually the Spartans' least discouraging performance of the season

Arizona Wildcats college basketball defeated the Michigan State Spartans compete during the first-ever Acrisure Classic in Palm Desert, Calif., on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23, 2023.

PALM DESERT, Calif. – The exasperation on the face of Tom Izzo post-game was understandable. The frustration in the locker room reasonable.

Michigan State’s unassertive and clumsy starts have undeniably become an issue.

But in what’s been a disappointing first six games for MSU, Thursday’s 74-68 loss to Arizona was the least discouraging performance of the season. Because it was the first time the Spartans, for any stretch, looked like the team we thought they might be. Like a team that can contend for titles.

If I’m putting money on a team to win the national championship right now, it’s Arizona. They remind me of the Connecticut team we saw run through MSU’s bracket of the PK85 in Portland, Oregon, last Thanksgiving, and eventually run through the NCAA tournament. Arizona, I think, is this year’s UConn.

And MSU was right with them. Even had the Wildcats on their heels for a while in the second half. Had the lead in the final four minutes.

So while MSU should be angry about its start to the game — “They came out and punched us right in the mouth. Why aren’t we throwing any punches?” Izzo said — no one who cares about where this MSU season ends should think less of the possibilities after Thursday.

Nor, however, should Thursday make anyone feel more confident that the 3-3 Spartans will achieve their dreams and, most importantly, your dreams for them.

Thursday's MSU performance was the epitome of a glass-half-full / glass-half-empty conundrum — real reason for hope and just as many reasons to pull out your hair.

And that begins with A.J. Hoggard, MSU’s enigmatic senior point guard, who was awful and brilliant in the same game and who continues to say all the right things afterward and seems to know that …

“I can't keep saying the same thing to you guys after every game we start off slow. That falls on me,” Hoggard said.

“Being resilient all the time doesn’t work.”

Hoggard understands the problem. Even if he is the problem. Or a big part of it.

MSU’s issue, more than any other, is that it’s tethered to Hoggard, for better or worse. Because at his best, no one else on MSU’s roster can physically change a game the way Hoggard can. He’s the guy. He might not be the right guy. But he’s MSU’s guy. Someday freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. will be the guy running the show. But he can’t elevate the Spartans the way Hoggard can yet. So MSU has to live with Hoggard, hoping the guy who scored all 15 of his points in the second half Thursday also shows up in the first 10 minutes.

RELATED: Couch: Michigan State basketball's championship dreams begin with A.J. Hoggard

Izzo sat Hoggard for the final 8:29 of the first half — partly because Hoggard had two fouls and also because he had no points, one assists and two turnovers in 7 1/2 minutes, and MSU was 12 points worse than Arizona in those minutes. The Spartans were better without him. And later took the lead because of him.

Hoggard has often eased into games, even some of his best games over the last two-plus seasons, appearing to want to see the matchups play out for a few minutes before deciding how to proceed. That’s not working for him or for his team. This group needs his aggression and swagger out of the gate.

But let’s not pretend this is just an A.J. Hoggard problem.

Jaden Akins, who flirted with the NBA draft last spring, took one shot in the first half Thursday. He should be MSU’s No. 2 scorer behind Tyson Walker. Akins should never again go through a half taking just one shot. He responded in the second half Thursday with nine shots and made five of them, including two 3-pointers. He was a ball-hawk on the defensive end, pestering Arizona’s Kylan Boswell, who scored 12 points in the first half and none in the second.

“I really don't have any words for it,” Akins said. “I’ve just got to stop starting games like that.”

Hoggard’s inconsistencies are a longer running thing. It’s easier to trust that Akins, who’s in his first season in this more significant role offensively, will heed his own words.

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) celebrates with the bench after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

“The game was lost in the beginning,” Izzo said. “And that's what players have to realize — 40 minutes of games, the free throw you missed in the beginning is the same as the one you miss at the end. The missed cut-out at the beginning ... they all count the same. One point or two points is one point or two points.”

Technically, yes. But teams that do special things are best in the clutch. That shot with 2 minutes left means more. That free throw then means more. That cut-out at the end means more (Ask Aaron Henry or see UCLA's 2021 Final Four banner.). Because there’s less time to make up for failure.

The problem for MSU is that theirs isn’t a roster built for easy buckets. Their best scorer and shot-creator is a small guard, Tyson Walker, who is terrific at making tough shots, but whose size limits him on the drive. The Spartans don’t have bucket-getter in the post. Malik Hall is the closest thing. He had one determined score inside Thursday. MSU needs more of that. But he’s not a walking mismatch. Akins is a shooter, more than a finisher at the rim. Hoggard can get going, but if he’s kept out of the paint — and MSU’s lack of shooters (and therefore lack of spacing) makes it harder on him this year — he winds up taking jumpers in decisive moments, like he did Thursday. That’s not the end-of-game offense MSU wants. Coen Carr, who played fantastic, is just a pup, and more likely to clean up at the rim than create anything on his own.

So if you don’t have easy offense, you don’t want to put yourself in a position where tired legs need to make jump shots at the closing minutes. You’ve got start better.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) shoots as Arizona guard Kylan Boswell (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Arizona copied something that Tennessee did early in its exhibition game against MSU last month — the Wildcats pressured the Spartans’ guards and pushed MSU offense out near midcourt. Arizona was the aggressors. MSU looked rattled by it, despite its seasoned backcourt.

“We’ve seen it before,” Walker said. “We can’t let it happen. … We can’t start games off like this. There’s no awards for coming back (and losing).”

In three of MSU’s four games against now-ranked opponents (including an exhibition loss to Tennessee which still bothers Izzo to the point I think he’s forgotten it didn’t actually count), MSU has trailed significantly early — 17-1 to Tennessee, 20-7 to James Madison and now 24-10 to Arizona. They lost by one to the Vols, in overtime to JMU and had the lead with 3 minutes left Thursday.

So the slow starts are definitely a thing. So is the fact that they outplayed Arizona for much of the second half Thursday.

“There’s no consolation prizes at this point,” Akins said. “We need to get the job done (and get) a statement win on the year.”

The losing is the frustration. Losing the same way is driving them mad. Losing to teams they measure themselves against has them annoyed and frustrated and Izzo threatening lineup changes that I don’t think are coming. He needs Hoggard and Akins. He just needs them to play better.

There might not be any consolation prizes, but there also are no real consequences yet for losing. Not like they lost Thursday. Not to Arizona. Their performance in defeat was more promising than their performance in any other win or loss this season.

MSU is an imperfect and somewhat immature team, despite having an older starting lineup than the Detroit Pistons on some nights. But there probably aren’t more than a half-dozen teams in college basketball who can push Arizona the way the Spartans did in the second half.

Knowing that, in November, is actually a decent consolation prize.

RELATED: Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 74-68 loss to Arizona in what turned into an epic game

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball: Loss to Arizona more encouraging than Spartans realize