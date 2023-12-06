Couch: Michigan State's basketball team needs several fixes. The first is to play with hunger.

For the first time, Tuesday night, I could picture a Michigan State basketball season that’s not going to get much better. I could see a team whose flaws weren’t likely to be overcome. Not if something doesn’t change.

We’ve seen several MSU basketball seasons come together late in recent years. So it would be foolish to write off Tom Izzo’s 4-4 team after a 70-57 home loss to Wisconsin. Two of those late-season Renaissances, though, had Cassius Winston at point guard and Xavier Tillman as his tone-setting, screen-setting, pick-and-roll running mate. Still, the things I wrote and you thought in early February of those seasons do not need to be revisited.

So it can happen. Jaden Akins could come alive offensively. MSU is going nowhere without him doing so. A.J. Hoggard could find his groove more often. Jeremy Fears Jr. could grow into this season and become something fierce. Coen Carr could reach the point where he looks comfortable on the court and his game could follow. Jaxon Kohler’s return from a foot injury around Christmas could give the Spartans the gift of a big man who has some offense to offer and more instinct to his game.

So there are basketball things that can change still this season. And that’s without mentioning the name Xavier Booker, who may or may not have something to offer this winter.

But it begins with correcting the main reason the Spartans were outclassed by a good Wisconsin team Tuesday night: They didn’t appear play with hunger. There wasn’t an edge to them. And they’re not good enough to play with anything less. This is a seasoned MSU roster. It is not one full of NBA pros. And as good as the Spartans have been defensively at times this season, there weren’t Tuesday. They didn’t seem to have the grit or toughness the game required. Never mind their other shortcomings. We’ll get back to those in a moment, because they might have lost Tuesday anyway. But it shouldn’t have felt like that.

From left, Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker and Tre Holloman walk back to the bench after losing to Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

MSU’s is a blue-collar program at its core. Izzo’s most successful teams have all had that characteristic, no matter how gifted they were. This team doesn’t have that vibe right now. Maybe that’s a thing of the past for programs like MSU’s, whose players are now able to enjoy the spoils of the NIL era and make more in college than they might professionally. Or maybe what's happening with this group is a result of frustration beginning to wear on them.

Izzo on Tuesday night sounded like a coach searching for a solution and not sure if he’ll find it. He quickly turned to his old standby line — for the second or third time already this season — promising to stop being soft in practices and no longer listen to outsiders about being too demanding of his players. “We’re going to get the shoulder pads out. We’re going to get back to normal a little bit.”

Nobody longs for 2008 like Izzo. He’d settle for 2018, frankly.

Another reason MSU lost Tuesday was Izzo and his staff, who misjudged the outside shooting capabilities of Wisconsin’s players, namely 7-footer Steven Crowl, who entered the game 3-for-5 on 3-point tries through eight games. For some reason, MSU saw his lack of attempts as a reason to leave him open. Crowl hit all four of his 3-point attempts Tuesday.

“He shot the $#!& out of it today,” sophomore center Carson Cooper said. “We didn’t expect that. ... I think it was more of what we were doing in the practice and what we were doing guarding-wise wasn't really working as well as we thought it would in the game, which forced us to have to change some coverages and I think sometimes it got confusing for people and for me, too.”

“That’s my fault,” Izzo said. “Can't blame that on the players.”

Izzo and his staff also subbed out Hoggard after he and Tyson Walker had propelled a run to bring MSU back to within 51-48. Hoggard is a player who has struggled to play through fatigue but, in that spot, with how he was playing, coming out of a timeout, I would given him a couple more minutes. Right then, MSU’s momentum dissipated.

This team needs every advantage offensively right now — a hot hand is not to be cooled by a seat on the bench.

Izzo thought the game was either lost right then or at the beginning — when MSU fell behind 11-2, partly behind the hot shooting of Crowl and also while the Spartans had a clunky offensive lineup on the floor, playing centers Cooper and Mady Sissoko in tandem to counter Wisconsin’s size and to try not to overuse Malik Hall, who, battling the flue, didn’t practice at all in the days leading up to the game.

“That’s on me,” Izzo said, also taking the blame for playing Cooper and Sissoko together and for playing Hall at all, though Hall played 23 minutes.

Michigan State's Carson Cooper shoots between Wisconsin's Nolan Winter, left, and Carter Gilmore during the first half on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

MSU was in a tough spot with Hall being under the weather. The Spartans’ depth at power forward is less than expected, with Booker not yet ready for this sort of game and Carr undersized and still figuring things out.

What made this game particularly eye-opening is that Wisconsin is everything MSU hoped to be.

“We’re better than we were a year ago,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “We're deeper, we're more experienced. I didn't have anybody leave last year's team. I didn't graduate anybody, so that helps probably as much as anything. … We're significantly better I think than we were a year ago.”

MSU is not. The Spartans miss Joey Hauser more dearly than anyone could have imagined, because of how he stretched the floor and how he saw the game.

MSU was and is hoping Akins can be closer to what transfer AJ Storr was Tuesday for Wisconsin — an athletic and versatile wing, the best player on the court for large portions of the night. The Badgers’ big men are assets on the offensive end. Power forward Tyler Wahl is like another point guard on the floor. If Akins and Hoggard were able to play with Wahl — and Crowl — I think they’d be having different seasons. It helps to have a big man who sees what you see and for you to know they see what you see. Cooper, who played 29 minutes Tuesday, I think will get there as a player. Kohler might be able to help with that immediately when he returns.

But MSU needs Akins to stir from his slump. He had just two points and no rebounds in 21 minutes Tuesday. He’s 9-for-33 on 3-point attempts this season — the same 27.3% the Spartans are collectively from long range through eight games. They were 6-for-19 from 3 on Tuesday, after going 5-for-18 last week, 5-for-17 before that, 10-for-25 once, 7-for-20, 6-for-19 again, and 1-for-11 and 1-for-20 to start the season.

“If you want to know, it is shocking — shocking (because of) the way the summer went,” Izzo said of the early season shooting. “Shocking (considering) last year. I don't know why. Maybe they’re struggling with the pressure, maybe whatever. But we’ve got to get Jaden playing better. I mean, there's no secret about that. You’re going to be as good as your best players that play.”

The Spartans need to evolve — to find a lineup that gives them some punch, a point guard they can count on (ideally two). They need to see some shots fall for a couple games, to not be so heavily reliant on Walker and for every possession to not be such a grind.

But until it isn’t — and even if and when it’s not — this team needs to embrace that grind with purpose and toughness and a blue-collar nature worthy of its predecessors.

Because, right now, this looks like anything but the next great MSU team.

