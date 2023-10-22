Couch: Michigan State's 49-0 loss to Michigan was a stunning reminder how fast and hard the fall can be

EAST LANSING – Near the end of Harlon Barnett’s press conference late Saturday night — 13 minutes of introspection and explanation and a few laughs through the pain of a 49-0 loss to Michigan — Michigan State’s interim coach delivered a warning to the Wolverines that would make his mentor, Mark Dantonio, proud.

He’d been asked when he learned of the NCAA investigation into Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing scheme and whether he seriously considered not playing the game. After shaking off the notion, he fired this barb Michigan’s way:

“It don’t get ya until it gets ya. Just remember that,” Barnett said.

Amid an 0-5 start to his 10-game tenure, which now includes the worst loss in Spartan Stadium history, his cutting remark to Jim Harbaugh and Co. was Barnett’s finest moment. A one-liner all his own in the rhetoric of this rivalry.

He probably won’t be around to enjoy the fruits of his insinuation — suggesting that the behavior Michigan is accused of and that Harbaugh is dismissive of, will bite them at some point. But Barnett’s been around this rivalry long enough to know it can turn. And quickly. Especially if your coach gets caught doing something inappropriate. Saturday was another stunning reminder of how fast and hard the fall can be, a reminder of how delicate success in college football is.

No one in 2020 saw Michigan’s program producing the three-year run it has, culminating with what appears to be Harbaugh’s best team. Nobody in 2021 saw an 8-0 MSU program, following a 37-33 home win over the Wolverines, being drubbed 49-0 the next time they met on the same field just two years later. Just as no one saw the Dantonio-era MSU dominance coming, an era Barnett played a role in.

Whatever’s next, we might not see coming, either. That’s the good news for MSU.

Here’s the bad news: The present is every bit as awful as it looked on Saturday night. This was rock bottom. Or as low as I can imagine.

“I thought it was low last week,” Barnett said Saturday of blowing a 24-6 fourth-quarter lead a week earlier at Rutgers. “And then …(this was) Low. Er.”

Unless Minnesota beats the Spartans next week 76 to minus-12, this was the floor. There’s never been a more lopsided game in the Big Ten-era of this rivalry, from how it looked, to every statistic, to the final score.

The stark contrast between the Spartans and Wolverines was apparent Saturday even after the game ended.

Barnett spoke of the need to become more disciplined and how, in an effort to keep the team together as his first priority, he’s let some behaviors, like tardiness, slide. “I was trying to be compassionate toward the players,” he said.

Meanwhile, Harbaugh spoke of his team’s focus, attention to detail and precision on the field, and their ability to swat away distractions.

He also agreed with a suggestion that there’s a target on his program. I think other coaches around the Big Ten would argue that Harbaugh is skilled in making his program out to be the victim. But there’s no question he has a mature team. And that reflects on him and his staff.

“They play for each other,” he said. “It's just so obvious. And their apparent locked-in-ness they have week to week is also at a really high level.”

When asked about how the allegations against his program make him feel, he answered, “It’s just the first rule of being a champion, don’t let up.”

I don’t know if that’s an admission — kidding — or a coach unwilling to be deterred.

MSU, conversely, is a program that looks like it’s been beaten by its distractions. It’s also a team that, pound for pound, just isn’t good enough for its schedule. There aren’t enough difference-makers, if any. Certainly none seasoned enough to play the role in a meaningful way. Perhaps young MSU players like linebacker Jordan Hall or cornerback Chance Rucker or one of MSU’s two young quarterbacks, Katin Houser or Sam Leavitt, will lean on this excruciating experience in their own development. That’s what sweat equity is.

That’s what Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has, beyond his supernatural arm talent. That’s what separates McCarthy, who Saturday night talked about how being the goat of the loss to MSU two years ago was on his mind as he packed his bag Friday for the overnight trip to East Lansing, choosing to bring with him a shirt he hadn’t worn since.

“I just looked at it and I was like, I’m not gonna live in fear. I'm gonna wear this with pride and go out there with my boys and the past is the past,” he said. “There's so much growth in between those two points in time.”

RELATED: Couch's grades for the Spartans' performance against Michigan

MSU’s program growth has been stunted by the mess the Spartans’ former head coach created. And they’ve shown they aren’t capable of overcoming it. Some of it is simply poor timing and bad luck. The Spartans happened to play arguably the two best teams in college football this season, Washington and Michigan — both after Mel Tucker was removed as head coach — in a year in which they don’t have the goods to keep up at that level, even on their home field.

It’s too bad for MSU that it couldn’t have played Iowa’s schedule. The Spartans, even in their current form, might contend for the Big Ten West title. But then they’d likely have to play Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. And that would go about like it did Saturday night.

What we saw was a true reveal of the present state of both programs. This wasn’t a fluke. Mel wouldn’t have made a difference.

“In situations like this, teams that don't have discipline, don't have people to really keep guys together, they can fall apart,” said MSU senior linebacker Aaron Brule, one of the few bright spots. “And I don't think that's the case with us.”

If what we saw Saturday was an MSU team that’s together, I’d hate to see it come apart.

Two things can be true: Saturday was every bit as bad as it looked; and it’s also only a moment in time in a landscape and rivalry that can change rapidly.

RELATED: Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 49-0 pummeling at the hands of Michigan

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU football: 49-0 loss a reminder how fast and hard the fall can be