Couch: In the Michigan State and Michigan football rivalry, two years feels like a decade

If you were at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 30, 2021, it isn’t hard to remember what that felt like. The joy on one side, the frustration on the other. The epic game that was. The Kenneth Walker touchdowns. The J.J. McCarthy fumbles. The breaks that went Michigan State’s way. The breaks the Spartans created for themselves. How stuck Michigan seemed against its rivals.

There was so much happiness in that stadium, perhaps embodied by former MSU coach Mark Dantonio, who stood on the field afterward, watching his old program celebrate winning in a rivalry he once dominated, while looking like the proudest papa there ever was.

It is remarkable what’s happened to these programs in the two years since — how contrasting their paths have been.

When the teams left the field that day after the Spartans’ 37-33 win, MSU was 8-0, feeling as high as humanly possible. Mel Tucker was the next Nick Saban. Shortly thereafter, MSU paid him like it. It was the Spartans’ 10th win in 14 years against Michigan, twice in two years with Tucker. Whatever blip the Spartans had endured as a program for a few seasons had been smoothed over. Camelot had returned. MSU was ready to go toe to toe with the top of the Big Ten again.

It’s as if MSU was offered fruit from a forbidden tree that day and chose wrong. Nothing from East Lansing has gone unscathed. Even that day’s breakout star on Michigan's team, East Lansing native Andrel Anthony, wound up never again having a moment like that with the Wolverines, before eventually transferring to Oklahoma.

In the 103 weeks since, MSU is 10-13 and on its way to its second straight losing season. It fired the coach — for misconduct — who once convinced MSU and its donors to spare no expense to make him happy. The NIL collective supporting the Spartans’ program has reneged on many of its contracts with MSU players. The program’s presumed star this season — the only player to score for MSU last season against Michigan — decided he’d rather finish his career at Florida State, where he’s turned into a projected top-10 NFL draft pick. And, of course, after that game at Michigan last season, several of MSU's players were accused of war crimes for their roles in a postgame fight in the stadium tunnel.

Did I forget any of the Spartans’ misery?

Oh, yeah, they did just blow a 24-6 fourth-quarter lead at Rutgers.

Perhaps watching this season up close, in an advisory role, is Dantonio's penance for letting things slip and then leaving MSU in the lurch in February 2020.

Meanwhile, the program from Ann Arbor has experienced mostly bliss since that irritating afternoon in East Lansing. Back then, Michigan was still 7-1 but annoyed at life. Coach Jim Harbaugh was 3-9 against his two rivals, 0-2 against Tucker, 0-5 against Ohio State, with no sign that his fortunes against the Buckeyes were changing.

Well, they have. The Wolverines have bullied Ohio State twice and bloodied the rest of the Big Ten, going 19-0 in Big Ten play (25-2 overall) with two Big Ten championships and two trips to the College Football Playoff. That’s the last demon they have to slay.

Michigan has massive goals for this season. MSU’s entire season is this game.

“I told the guys this (Monday) pre-practice, this game, leading up to it, nothing else matters before or after this game,” MSU senior receiver Tre Mosley said. “You could be 0-30 and when this game pops up on your schedule, nothing else matters. Because that's how significant it is. And if you go out there and just focus on that and just worry about dominating this game, you literally could be 0-29, if you win this game, that can make your season. You could break their season, especially with the success they're having this year.”

That’s an early 1990s, early 2000s MSU mentality and rallying cry. Beat Michigan, make your season.

That’s a depressing place for MSU’s program to be. But everything about MSU’s season and situation is depressing. For everyone involved.

This week is a reprieve of sorts — at least until the game is played. I don’t know if MSU’s players would have prepared with gusto or showed up with enthusiasm if this were a road game at Minnesota, given how the last two games have ended, last week especially. I don’t trust that they’ll be dialed in next week when they actually do play on the road at Minnesota.

But this week, this game, as Mosley and others said, is different. It matters no matter what.

“This is THE game, THE game, for real,” sophomore defensive back Dillon Tatum said. “It's important. It matters and it matters the frickin’ most. We're going to go out there and ball, I believe. And, I believe, we're going to win this football game.”

The problem for MSU is that the diverging paths these two programs have traveled over the last two years are no accident. There is a sizable gap between them on a number of fronts, only made worse by momentum.

We’ve seen crazy things happen in this rivalry. We’ve seen the unexpected. We’ve seen upsets. We’ve never seen one like this. Not when they’re somehow this far apart.

