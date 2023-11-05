Couch: Michigan State basketball's championship dreams begin with A.J. Hoggard

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard celebrates after teammate Coen Carr's dunk against Tennessee during the first half on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING – If A.J. Hoggard could give any advice to the version of himself that showed up on Michigan State’s campus three years ago, it would be this:

“Consistency. The little details matter, all across the board,” he said.

If coach Tom Izzo heard his senior point guard offer such sage thoughts, he’d ask Hoggard to tell that to the version of himself that took the court last weekend in an exhibition against Tennessee.

“A.J. is still a work in progress, but he's made a lot of improvement,” Izzo said last week, a line he might have also used in 2021 or 2022.

As MSU on Monday begins its most anticipated men’s basketball season since before the pandemic, with a roster perfectly mixed with proven players and promising freshmen and a backcourt loaded with talent, Hoggard is, in some ways, less essential to the fortunes of the Spartans than in previous years.

In other ways, he is THE key to MSU reaching its dreams.

“I think when I’m locked in and being consistent, we’re a very different team,” Hoggard said, his self-awareness shining through.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, right, talks with head coach Tom Izzo after the game against Ohio State on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Hoggard is the senior floor general on a team with legitimate championship aspirations. That puts him in the rarest of company in MSU history, with an opportunity to put his face on the program’s Mount Rushmore with the likes of Mateen Cleaves and Cassius Winston.

Hoggard has gifts that give him a chance to be great — the ability to get downhill toward the basket against any matchup and against seemingly any defensive approach, a knack for taking games over when a takeover is needed and a confidence in himself that is unwavering on his worst days.

Hoggard also has had his share of games when his focus and/or motor haven’t seemed entirely dialed up. And it is then that you see his infamous interactions with Izzo, who appreciates stubborn and competitive point guards. Just not when they don’t eventually see the error of their ways, which, to be fair to Hoggard, he does more often these days.

“I think he's a lot better than he was,” Izzo said. “I think still, like in the last game (against Tennessee), he’s got to remember, push the ball (up court). He had a great summer and a very good fall. I did not think he had a great game the last game. Not what I expect. I expect him to push it every time. I expect him to guard like Tyson (Walker) did. And that's what he's got to do for us. He's got to pick those two things up.”

This year, Izzo has touted freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. as an intriguing option should Hoggard’s game wander.

“This year, I'm not stuck with him,” Izzo said of Hoggard. “So we'll see. But if he plays like I think he can play and does the things I think he can do, we will be a much, much, much, much better team.”

RELATED: Couch: Analyzing Michigan State basketball's 2023-24 roster, player by player

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, left, talks with former MSU and NBA standout Steve Smith during the MSU basketball team scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Fifty feet away, in a chair alongside MSU’s practice court, senior Malik Hall provided hope that Hoggard will live up to his own advice.

“He’s a completely different person than when he first got here,” said Hall, who spent his freshman season playing alongside Winston, before Hoggard arrived. “I mean, stereotypically, (Hoggard’s) a kid from Philly. So when he got here, he was super stubborn. Everything was his way or no way. Now I think, just being around so many different people of different cultures and different life experiences, his eyes have opened a lot more, not only on the basketball court, but off the basketball court. He just reacts to things a lot differently. I think he's more, just mature.”

That’s not surprising for a 23-year-old who arrived on campus as a teenager. These are formative years. Hoggard's time at MSU has been unusual, though. He played his first season in the heart of the pandemic, in front of cardboard cutouts of fans in otherwise empty gyms. As a freshman, MSU didn’t have a seasoned or adequate point guard, so Hoggard played more than he probably should have, making eight starts.

I thought he'd likely be a career backup. MSU’s coaches weren’t sure about him, either, because they brought in Walker, a transfer from Northeastern, to be MSU’s point guard. But Hoggard didn’t relent. By the end of his sophomore season, it was clear he had a little something to him. The way he took over and controlled a Big Ten tournament game against Purdue, even in defeat, was the stuff of a special player. By the following year, he and Walker were playing alongside each other, Walker mostly at shooting guard.

After last season, like many college standouts, Hoggard thought he might be ready to be a pro. He declared for the NBA draft, but received only mild interest. It was humbling, he said.

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard moves the ball during the Michigan State Madness event on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

“You learn a lot (in that process),” Hoggard said, “like the key details and things that they look at with a prospect coming out of college. … They kind of look at everything. You hear stories, you have teammates or people that went through it before, but you don't believe it until you go through it.”

The presumption is that this is Hoggard’s last season in East Lansing. He does have another year of eligibility if he so chooses, as part of the final class that gets the extra year thanks to the pandemic. He’d like to be in the NBA by then. I don’t think Fears or sophomore Tre Holloman would be thrilled if Hoggard stuck around another season, either. By next season, it should be their time, their turn.

This season, collectively, MSU has one of the deepest backcourts you’ll ever see in college basketball. Walker, MSU’s starting shooting guard, is the Spartans’ third-string point guard. I’m curious if there’s ever been a better third-string point guard in the college game.

“I don’t think I’ve ever played with anything like it,” Hall said of MSU’s backcourt.

All of it begins with Hoggard.

“I have to be at a consistent peak, not doing it in spurts,” Hoggard said. “Just staying in that mode at all times. It’s being the best version of myself for the team.”

RELATED: Couch: Predicting Michigan State's basketball season – Duke, Arizona, Baylor, the Big Ten and beyond

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball: Spartans' championship dreams begin with A.J. Hoggard