Couch: A meaningful, emotional and revealing night awaits MSU's football team against Washington

Michigan State takes the field before the football game against Central Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING – I’m old enough to remember when this was set up to be one of the most interesting weeks surrounding Michigan State football in a quite a while — and it had nothing to do with Mel Tucker being removed as the Spartans’ head coach.

The beloved 2013 Rose Bowl team is coming back for its 10th reunion.

Alcohol is being sold to fans this week for the first time in Spartan Stadium’s 100-year history.

Older fans are calling their next of kin to figure out what Peacock is, how they can get it and if their old console TV can do “streaming”. Because it’s the only way to see the game outside of the stadium. Unless WKAR resumes its old 11 p.m. replays.

And the game itself is meaningful and should be telling — eighth-ranked Washington, with a Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback (Michael Penix) who’s been a long-time nemesis of the Spartans, returning the trip after last year’s game in Seattle. The game that ended MSU’s program momentum. The game that planted the first seeds of doubt about Tucker, before his judgment was really called into question.

All of those things are still true about this Saturday, with the quasi-night game vibe from a 5 p.m. kickoff and the addition of beer to the concession menu adding to an atmosphere that should be as warm toward the home team as any they've felt in a couple seasons.

This is a big opportunity for this unproven MSU football team, for its coaching staff, for acting head coach Harlon Barnett. It's also a chance for fans to feel proud of a group of players and the remaining coaching staff, most of whom remember the kick in the gut from the Huskies last season and how they felt that day leaving the field.

“I left there mad. Mad as I don't know what,” MSU sophomore cornerback Dillon Tatum said last Saturday night, hours before this game became a secondary story on campus.

I don’t think it ever has become secondary for MSU’s players. Their focus will be tested at times over the next 10 weeks, for sure. Not every player will be sync with how they feel about all of this. Not everyone is going to be sure they want to stick around. But this game for them, I believe, is too important to be derailed by drama. They’re determined right now to prove themselves.

“These are the games you love as a kid growing up,” senior receiver Tre Mosley said, again just before news about Tucker broke. “You want to be in big games like this, because it tests how good you are as a player and coaching staff, everybody. (We’re) making sure we're all engaged, from the starting quarterback to the youngest walk-on on the team.”

This team deserves as much normalcy as is possible for as long as possible. It deserves support from a fan base that I think will wrap their arms around the Spartans, bonded by a shared trauma and desire to still somehow get the absolute best out of this season.

I’d be stunned to hear a “boo” this week in Spartan Stadium — at least directed toward MSU’s players or coaches. And if things go at all well for the Spartans, it could be as loud as ever. An emotional night.

Members of Michigan State's defense, including Avery Dunn, center, pray before the football game against Central Michigan on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Gathering at this old stadium is the first chance MSU’s fan base has had to congregate in mass, to commiserate, to make it clear that they’re with the players. I think you’ll hear that when MSU's team emerges from the tunnel and when anything goes well. If it doesn't, at least there’s alcohol.

One of the shames of the Tucker saga is that it has completely overshadowed the return of the most recent Rose Bowl team, a team that united and excited the MSU community unlike anything I’ve ever seen.

There will, at least, be reminders of old times, better times, for fans to embrace. For one, Dantonio is coaching again for the time being, an advisor to his protege Barnett, both central figures in the heyday of MSU football a decade ago. Barnett immediately restored the full pre-game “Spartan Walk” from the Kellogg Center to Spartan Stadium, rather than having buses drop the team off at the Sparty statue and have them walk from there. This is a good week for old vibes, as long as they're 2013 vibes, more than 2018 vibes. There is no five-year reunion planned for that team.

Saturday has a chance to be a wildly interesting and stirring night in Spartan Stadium — and on Peacock. In other words, most of the world won’t see it — just MSU and Washington fans, Premier League soccer fans who don’t know anything but NBC’s streaming service and a few lost souls taking a break from binge-watching old episodes of “The Office.”

To be clear, complaints about Peacock are overstated. This is the direction things are heading. There’s lots of good content there. And having games on Peacock is the price of having a media rights deal that gives your school’s athletic department all sorts of advantages. If MSU ever gets a volleyball practice facility, they should name it the “Peacock/NBC Volleyball Practice Facility.”

You can see I had other columns planned before the Tucker news hit.

You probably thought this week would be different, too.

Same for MSU’s team and coaches, who’ve had their eyes on this one for a while.

“We’re going to prepare like crazy for the opportunity,” Tucker said Saturday evening, in his final press conference before his suspension. “It's not going to be easy. It's going to be a tough game. But we're going to show up.”

Well, not him. But I think his former team will.

