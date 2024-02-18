Couch: What Malik Hall's doing for MSU has Travis Trice vibes and similarities. But legacies are made in March.

ANN ARBOR – Nine years to the day after Travis Trice began his famed end-of-senior-season run of stardom for Michigan State with 22 points in a win at Michigan, another senior showing signs of a late-career run himself, Malik Hall, poured in 18 points for the Spartans in a 73-63 win over the Wolverines.

It sure would make for a tidy storyline if Hall could follow suit and turn it up notch in the final weeks of his final season and take the Spartans places we can’t picture them going right now.

The notion that there’s a long line of MSU seniors who’ve done this in the Izzo era is actually just the lore of Trice repeated over and over. Maybe Xavier Tillman, too. Tillman put together four incredible games shutting down opposing centers and power forwards before the pandemic shut down everyone. There have been other great seniors, but not players who were just good and then, through some combination of urgency and sweat equity, reached a level near the end that they hadn’t before.

In that regard, there are elements to what Hall is doing that are indeed Trice-esque. Hall’s been mostly good since Christmas — when he stopped putting pressure on himself to be “the man” — scoring between 12 and 24 points in nine of 11 games through a Feb. 6 loss at Minnesota. He shot 55% from the floor during that stretch, 64% from the line and averaged 13.5 points per game. Good stuff, other than the free throws.

In his last three games, however, he’s been otherworldly, shooting 68% from the floor (25-for-37), nearly 90% from the line (17-for-19) and averaging 23 points per game.

Trice, in the stretch between Christmas and Feb. 17, 2015, averaged a solid 13.8 points, though he shot just 36% overall, 35% from long range and 68% from the free-throw line. Beginning with that night at Michigan nine years ago, over MSU’s final 14 games into the Final Four, Trice averaged 16.3 points, shot 42% overall, 37% on 3s and 74% from the line. It was his 23 points against Virginia and 24 against Oklahoma in the NCAA tournament — and the shots he hit in those games — that cemented his legacy.

For Hall, what’s transpiring right now, while needed and significant, is too early to be remembered. But it’s been the best stretch of his career. And on a team that sometimes struggles to have enough firepower and doesn’t have another productive option in the post, this run by Hall is worth riding as long as it’ll last. Maybe that’ll be through March.

“His confidence is off the charts right now,” senior Davis Smith said Saturday of Hall.

“Confidence. Approach,” freshman Coen Carr added, when asked about the difference between Hall now and earlier this season, two weeks ago even. “I mean he’s just playing, he’s hoopin’. He’s doing what he’s got to do for us to win.”

He’s getting to his spots on offense, he’s working to find rhythm with his shot. He’s not hesitating. If doesn’t feel it, he’ll drive and spin off a defender and create rhythm for the shot that way.

“He fought being in the post,” Izzo said of Hall’s career, which has also included time on the wing. “And now that he's in the post, we get him scoring right off the bat and then he moves out into the mid-range and then he shoots a 3 and then he gets to the free throw line. He's become a complete player.”

Defensively he’s not Tillman, but Saturday he was a legitimate defensive counter to Michigan’s Olivier Nkamhoua, holding Nkamhoua to 11 points. A couple of the Spartans’ defensive mistakes came when their guards dug down to help Hall when he didn’t need it, leaving shooters open.

Hall’s offensive rebound on a missed free throw by Jaden Akins when MSU led just 65-63 was one of the bigger plays of the game. He was fouled on the put-back attempt and hit both free throws. Going after that rebound the way he did, Hall said, was a calculated move, based on the ever-decreasing lack of force Michigan's players were using to box him out.

The question is whether this is just who Hall is now — the added vigor, the confidence — and whether it’s enough to get MSU beyond what, right now, seems like its destiny as a 6 or 7 seed in the NCAA tournament, followed by a win or two in the Big Dance, before a tough matchup sends the Spartans home. Can Hall be that tough matchup for someone else? Can he be what Trice or Branden Dawson was to 2-seed Virginia in 2015.

That team with Trice was a 7 seed. No one saw them coming. But that team entered the season projected to be on the NCAA tournament bubble and was legitimately on the fence well into February. This MSU team began the season with hopes it would be a contender and, even as it’s fallen short, has never really been on the bubble, never mind the scant analysis from several shortsighted bracketologists.

If you’re looking for evidence that this stretch from Hall will last, you could argue that it really began earlier than these last three games — with 19 points and seven rebounds in a Feb. 3 win over Maryland — and that that’s partly why his performance at Minnesota — six points, 1-for-6 from the line — left him so crushed. He was sure he was done with those sort of games.

Not to beat a nine-year-old comparison, but Trice’s run also really began two games before the Michigan game — with a 16-point effort off the bench at Northwestern, where some things seemed to turn for him and for MSU. But he followed it up with a rough performance against Ohio State, like Hall's dud at Minnesota.

Enough with the comparisons. For now, at least. What Hall is doing is the stuff of a first-team all-conference power forward. That's worth writing about on its own.

“I feel like at the beginning, I tried to focus on, ‘This my last year, I have to do everything that I possibly can.’ ” Hall said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself. When we got that break for Christmas, I was able to take a step back and be like, ‘If it's gonna happen, it's gonna happen. If it's not, it's not.’ … I think credit goes to kind of just being able to take that little break and self-evaluate.”

That perhaps explains the 11 games after Christmas. These last few have traces of something more.

