Couch: Just when you think A.J. Hoggard isn't the guy to lead MSU's basketball team, he reminds us why he still might be

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard steals the ball from Baylor guard Jayden Nunn during the second half of MSU's 88-64 win over Baylor on Saturday, Dec.16, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

DETROIT – A.J. Hoggard’s wants the mantle. To be known as one of the great point guards to come through Michigan State. To be the leader his teammates look to.

You can hear it in how he holds court after games in the locker room, with patience and poise, understanding and accountability. Even when his play doesn’t mirror it.

It did, though, Saturday, his third straight relatively strong showing, the strongest of the three. A reminder — in a good way this time — that MSU goes as Hoggard does and that could be a long way if he continues to be assertive on both ends and keeps demonstrating an astute feel for situations, like he did in Saturday’s 88-64 surprising drubbing of previously unbeaten Baylor.

There were a lot of reasons why MSU won the way it did. None bigger than Hoggard and Tyson Walker playing like the best backcourt in the country. But while Walker — who is finally feeling fit and is back to his playing weight after a bout with the flu — was spectacular with his early shot-making and all around game (including five steals), nobody was questioning him. He’s the constant. Yet he’s also better when he’s got Hoggard leading and scoring and defending and pushing the pace like he did Saturday. Because Walker is a whole lot more for opponents to handle when Hoggard’s in control of the game.

Hoggard’s teammates feel it. They feed off of it.

“He was just a leader today,” sophomore guard Tre Holloman said. “He was aggressive early. He was talking and stuff. That just makes everybody else comfortable, too. Because he's our starting starting point guard. Seeing him aggressive, that makes a Malik (Hall) comfortable, that makes Mady (Sissoko) comfortable, Tyson (too), and then we have to come off the bench and it just made us comfortable.”

“He was taking advantage of (Baylor’s players) not helping off me (on defense),” Walker said, “driving the ball, being aggressive, just aggressive to make plays. That's what we’ve been harping on. It doesn't have to be a basket but just to make plays. And he's been doing that.”

Hoggard’s stat line isn’t always entirely telling of the game he’s had, because he can put up numbers in bunches, like he did against Arizona on Thanksgiving Day, while also have costly stretches of play. Saturday, he tallied 14 points, five assists, four turnovers, three steals, made 5 of 10 shots and 4 of 5 free throws and only attempted one 3. Good numbers. Even the turnovers weren’t bad ones. But you don’t need his numbers to know the game he had. You could see his impact — on how he set up teammates, in when he chose to attack the basket and how he finished when he got there against defenders. You could see it in the shots Hoggard chose to take and in how disruptive he was defensively.

It’s only a big deal if he builds on it. But it felt like a big deal because of setting and the opponent and how badly MSU needed a marquee win.

“When your backs are against the wall, that's when your character shows the most,” Hoggard said, sitting at his locker at Little Caesars Arena, sounding more mature than his reputation, as he often does. “We know it's no secret our back was against the wall and we had to make a statement win, to put the world back on notice and let people know that their predictions at the beginning of the year weren't wrong. We're just not living up to them with our play. And I think we did a good job of that all across the board from start to finish today.”

By “we” he also means “he”. He entered the game with intent and hunger. And it wasn’t all about him.

“I honestly I feel like I grew tonight in a leadership aspect,” Hoggard said. “I was aggressive, more aggressive. But I definitely grew (as a leader). And that's really what I was looking forward to coming into this game, just leading guys. … I just wanted to let the guys know like, ‘This is something we can do. We can win this game.’ ”

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard and coach Tom Izzo on the bench during MSU's 88-64 win over Baylor on Saturday, Dec.16, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

A great point guard has an understanding of his teammates and their capabilities and what they need to be confident and successful. Some of Hoggard’s best work Saturday was how he set up two of MSU’s freshmen — notably Coen Carr for a windmill dunk after stealing the ball from Baylor on the other end, and Xavier Booker for a jump shot, putting a pass softly and squarely on Booker when Hoggard had other options. After Booker made the 15-foot shot, Hoggard’s wide grin, a look of genuine joy, said a ton about what mattered to him in that moment and how happy he was for Booker.

“If you could be a fly on a wall, you would hear the countless conversations that I have those guys and just the faith that I have in those guys,” Hoggard said. “A lot of you guys have questions about the Xavier Booker thing (how little he’s been playing) and I just want him to come in to show you that he is he's the guy that y'all think he is. His opportunity's going to come, (he’ll) continue to grow, continue to adjust to the college game. It was just exciting seeing those guys have fun in a big game like this.”

What is also clear on days like Saturday is Hoggard’s increasing comfort in his role relative to MSU’s other freshman — point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., Hoggard’s backup. Fears is the future. And it’s easy to get excited about a future led by him. He played well Saturday, showed bursts of athleticism and toughness and handled defensive pressure with apparent ease. But Hoggard stirs the drink, as Tom Izzo says. Hoggard, when he’s locked in, can propel MSU to the heights we saw Saturday and in the second half against Arizona and he can pull the Spartans out of trouble. He’s more of a force of nature than Fears is at this stage. I think Hoggard is now comfortable in his understanding of that. He played 25 minutes Saturday. Fears played 15. That’s about ideal. They did not overlap once. One of them was always running the point. And, when they were in, it was their show, with Walker and Holloman playing off the ball.

“I'm seeing what I should be seeing (from Hoggard), and I should have been seen it a little earlier,” Izzo said. “We've had a million talks and he has made more of a commitment to things. And I think he realizes that if he could just do the things we tell him … He’s not taking a step back 3s, he's getting downhill, he's guarding better, he's rebounding better, he's actually learning how to run my team. I give Mateen (Cleaves) a little credit. He's talked to him a few times. (Hoggard’s) learning how to (run the show). Why did it take so long? That's why I blamed myself, but it's a helluva Christmas present.”

One perhaps that shouldn’t be opened until Christmas — until we see it again from Hoggard against Oakland on Monday night and Stony Brook on Thursday. Maybe wait until New Year’s Eve, after the Indiana State game, just to be sure. Better yet, see how the road swing at Northwestern and Illinois goes in early January. Trusting Hoggard will take time. It’ll take consistency of the quality and qualities we saw from him Saturday.

But, man, what we saw — and heard — from him Saturday is why you can’t quit on him.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball: Against Baylor, Hoggard reminds us he's still the guy