Couch: What to make of Jonathan Smith's first three weeks and initial Michigan State football recruiting class

EAST LANSING – Jonathan Smith, it seems, pulled it off.

In the 22 days since he was introduced as Michigan State’s head coach, he hired most of his staff, including his two coordinators, met with MSU’s current players in the mornings and hit the recruiting trail by afternoon and evening, all the while analyzing he roster, getting a handle on MSU’s NIL situation, and aggressively recruiting the transfer portal, which, among other key additions, produced the Spartans’ presumed starting quarterback in Aidan Chiles. Wednesday, he and his staff showed some their work, signing a large portion of their first recruiting class — 18 players in all.

That’s a ridiculous three weeks. Unfair to everyone involved. And could be alleviated in part by getting rid of the December signing period for high school recruits and just having it in February, like the old days.

“It's not ideal, I know that. And that's not just specific to our stuff here,” Smith said Wednesday.

The frenzied nature of Smith’s initial weeks and his rushed first recruiting class makes it hard to know everything about who he’ll be as a recruiter and what MSU’s classes will look like in the years to come. But given the circumstances, this was a good haul. Here’s what stood out:

Two four-star high school recruits, Hawaiian offensive tackle Rustin Young and River Rouge receiver back Nick Marsh, who’d been re-committed to MSU since July. Hiring receivers coach Courtney Hawkins from the previous staff certainly helped keep Marsh. But Marsh was also the first recruit Smith visited. Smith made it clear Marsh was a priority, while showing he himself is no fool.

Five offensive lineman in all. You can never recruit enough of them, especially when a number of yours are in the transfer portal. As Mark Dantonio learned the hard way a decade ago with a couple lean offensive line classes — which the program has somehow never entirely recovered from — if you think you’ve got enough, add another.

Three Ohio kids. That’s three more than last season’s class. Winning at MSU over time requires being a presence in Ohio. There's no other way.

Two quarterbacks, Alessio Milivojevic, of Wheaton, Illinois, and Ryland Jessee, from San Diego. Given that MSU had no scholarship quarterbacks on its roster shortly after Smith arrived, to add two — after landing Chiles from Oregon State in the portal — is important. MSU still could use a veteran transfer, but at least you’re just one away from have a healthy-sized quarterback room. Smith, a former quarterback himself, gave a glimpse Wednesday of what he’s looking for at the position: “I kind of try to simplify it down to this,” he said. “We're looking for a shortstop with regards to a skill set, movement-wise can make plays in the hole, but still make that big-time throw. We're not looking for a third baseman overly, but they got to be able to play that side of the field.”

Two Mel Tucker commitments signed. Marsh wasn’t the only one to stick with the Spartans. Tennessee cornerback Jaylen Thompson did, too. He was a Harlon Barnett recruit and, while Barnett’s status at MSU is up in the air, Smith said Wednesday, Thompson penned a letter in The Tennessean explaining why he stuck with the Spartans. It read, in part: “They always check in with not just me, but my family as well. We can all just pick up the phone and call the coaches and know that they will answer is important for my family. It shows them that I am a priority not just as a football player, but as a person as well. I am signing with them because although the coaching staff changed, the atmosphere didn't. The end goal, the feeling, the message stayed the same.”

The five transfers already pledged to MSU weren't part of Wednesday's signing day. Smith can't discuss them until they enroll. But they're part of this, including two highly rated players from Oregon State, Chiles and tight end Jack Velling, who caught 29 passes for 438 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Smith’s offense — with coordinator Brian Lindgren — features the tight end regularly. MSU signed one high school tight end prospect. I’d be surprised if they don’t add another from the portal.

“We're not done,” Smith said. “I mean, in this this landscape now in college football, you can add to the roster 365 days a year. We’re in the midst of the portal being open. And so there are opportunities there, as well. (Recruiting) visits early in January and the second signing date in February that we're going to attack the same. The portal will open again in April. I feel confident that we’ll continue to add to the roster throughout the year.”

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith takes the podium before talking to the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

As it stands, this is a class than ranks in the high 30s, transfers included. To get where MSU wants to be, Smith and Co. will probably have to bring in classes at least in the low 20s, like Mark Dantonio did at his best.

Smith keeps repeating that he wants MSU to be a player-development program, more than a one-year transfer stop. “The longer you have a player to develop, the better,” he said Wednesday. That’s a long way from “compete to play, compete to stay,” Tucker’s old mantra. But Tucker and his staff wanted to develop players, too. And did to some degree. Keon Coleman is perhaps the best example of this, even if he left for Florida State before his best season. The position coach most responsible for that development, Hawkins, is sticking around, which is good news for MSU's receivers and recruiting. And to be fair to Tucker’s entire staff, we hadn’t yet seen their best two recruiting classes really bear fruit. Some of those players have stayed. Smith and Co. should benefit from that.

Again, it’s hard to know exactly what a Smith recruiting class at MSU will look like down the road. At Oregon State, he built a program early on by recruiting players he and staff saw potential in, even if they weren’t ready made. At MSU, there should be a higher ceiling. More resources. Perhaps more NIL upside. Things are changing quickly in college football in terms of player compensation — and likely will significantly in the next year — but NIL collectives right now are the way of world in major college football. A robust and well-managed collective accessible to MSU’s football program is the only chance to compete nationally.

That doesn’t mean you should try to be something you’re not as a place or program. You’ve got to chase the right sort of players, fish in the right pond. Because kids who are first and foremost concerned about money aren’t likely to last four years. They aren’t likely to stick around long enough to be developed. There’s no point in recruiting that kid unless you plan to fish in those waters all the time. That’s what Tucker wanted to do. MSU’s NIL infrastructure at the time wasn’t set up for that. In hiring Smith, a coach who built a program with less, MSU essentially said it wasn’t trying to go down that road again. Still, moving forward, either the situation with SD4L — MSU's official collective — has to be strengthened or some type of reliable system has to be created.

Smith on Wednesday said he’s comfortable with the support he's seen, without elaborating. Frankly, MSU wouldn't have landed Chiles otherwise.

“I think the resources around here, the opportunities are really good,” Smith said. “I think I've learned more and more being here three weeks on what that all is. Again, we had approaches at Oregon State that are going to be similar here and not just in the NIL space — offense, defense, schematically, how we evaluate, how we develop players around here. So there will be some similarities.”

These whirlwind three weeks behind him, Smith might actually have time to implement his approach and philosophies and dig in on areas that need work. He’ll being doing it with a solid three-week foundation. I don’t know if he could have done any better.

