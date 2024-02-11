Couch: A.J. Hoggard takes back his team from Tom Izzo – with his play and a shove – leading MSU past Illinois

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, right, pressures Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. during the second half on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING – A.J. Hoggard had already taken back his team from Tom Izzo by the time Izzo stormed onto the court to give Jaden Akins a piece of his mind after Akins picked up a technical foul late in the first half Saturday.

But the picture of Hoggard with his left hand on Izzo’s chest, shoving his coach back toward the bench will forever be one of the indelible images of this season. And if Hoggard has a memorable finish over the next two months, that push — in a tense moment in the middle of an 88-80 win over Illinois — will be seen as the moment he seized control.

That’s potentially a lot of hyperbole after one home win in February. Home wins are easy to overstate. But given the fierceness of the opponent Saturday and what transpired Tuesday at Minnesota, Saturday’s game against Illinois felt like a game where we were going to learn a little about this MSU team, where its season is headed and, more than anything, about its point guard.

“A.J. has been a guy I’ve been on for four years,” Izzo said Saturday. “Tonight you saw why.”

Full disclosure: I like Hoggard. I like that he can take it from Izzo without losing his confidence, though I’m not sure anyone could take Hoggard’s confidence from him. I like that as a senior he doesn’t sulk after being criticized, that he never hides after he screws up and that he knows when he’s screwed up. Hoggard might still drive Izzo mad at times — and vice versa — but he’s a fearless son of a gun, with the ability to take over a game against good teams, when he plays within himself.

So when Izzo called out Hoggard repeatedly after Tuesday’s loss to the Gophers, going as far as to say that he — Izzo, this is — not his point guard, was the head of the snake, I figured Hoggard would respond. I knew he wouldn’t duck the responsibility. He certainly couldn’t duck out on the unpleasantness.

“Especially when you’ve got to fly back,” Hoggard said. “It’s not like I could leave the locker room and go home.”

“Everyone was just mad,” Hoggard continued. “We didn’t want that feeling. We played at 2 o'clock today — 2 o'clock until you shut your eyes is a long time.”

Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard, left, celebrates with Tyson Walker late during the second half in the game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

If Hoggard resented his coach for his comments, he didn’t sound like it Saturday. Their relationship has not always been easy. But Hoggard seems to understand that Izzo means well even when he’s insulting him. Tuesday, though, was especially tough.

“Yeah,” Hoggard agreed.

“The playmaking and just the difference in intensity that I had tonight is what he expects from me every night,” Hoggard said. “So when I don't bring that and we drop a game and they watch the film and you're not in certain spots or you could have done this differently, as a senior, he has the right to do that (with me). He has all the right to be holding me to a high standard, because that’s what he expects out of me. I just look at it as a coach who loves me, who cares for me, that expects more out of me.”

When it was time to push Izzo away Saturday, Hoggard wasn’t trying to make some grand gesture or save Akins from Izzo. He was trying to prevent his coach from picking up a technical foul — a technical foul they didn’t need in a close game right before the half.

“It wasn't more so trying to get (Akins) away from the wrath of Coach. It was just Coach was all on the floor. They just gave us a tech. We don't need you to get another tech because you're mad at Jaden. Also, keeping Jaden with a level head.”

“That's the A.J. that we need down the stretch of the season,” Akins said. “That's the leadership he showed right there — that he’s got this. He talked to me, he talked about (my technical). I know I’ve got to be smarter about that and then we just moved on.”

Hoggard’s performance was more than his leadership. He took over this game — 23 points, 12 of 13 free throws made, five assists, two steals, zero turnovers. There were big shots, big steals, momentum-swinging assists.

Consistency has been his Kryptonite.

“Me, Tyson and Coach all said it right after the game — he's got to play like that every game,” said Malik Hall, who had his own bounce-back game with 22 points. “If he plays like that every game, we're a different team. I saw the defense on (Marcus) Domask. I mean, that speaks for itself. I know it's difficult to do that every game. But the energy he brought, not only I think it helped him, but it also helped the rest of us.”

“There was just something today and when A.J. was getting after it, guarding, it changed my team, myself, the fans,” Izzo said.

For a while after the game Saturday, Izzo sounded like a coach who’d just pulled off an upset, like he thought his team would have to play close to perfect to win …

“We went into the game with this in mind: We have the rebound with them and ended up tied. We can't turn the ball, we had six. We’ve got to get to the free-throw line more than them because they get there an enormous amount. We had 34 to their 20 (free throws) ...”

Hoggard is a guy who can make upsets happen. And that’s what it’s going to take for the Spartans to reach their dreams in March. Because there are teams out there that are bigger and more athletic. Like Illinois.

“Talent-wise, (the Illini) the most talented team that we’ve played this season, to be honest,” Akins said, “as far as like at every position and how unique they play.”

The Spartans beat them anyway. Because they were home. Their seniors were determined. And great. Especially Hoggard. The good news for MSU is that I have no doubt Hoggard will bring that sort of energy in an NCAA tournament setting, when the stakes feel as high as they did Saturday or the atmosphere feels big-time, like it did earlier this season against Baylor. He was brilliant then, too. He’s been really good a lot. But not at Minnesota. Last Tuesday was a reminder that consistency is his Kryptonite, what holds him back from being one of the great point guards to play at MSU.

MSU needs him to bring it Wednesday at Penn State and next week against Iowa and so on and so forth, so they don’t have another loss that makes their postseason road any harder than it’s already going to be.

This team, I sense, thinks it’ll be able to turn it on in March. With days like Saturday, when it shows a high ceiling in a big game, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

“I don't think we ever lost that mentality,” Hoggard said. “I think we did some things during games that have bit us in the behind, when we didn't do what we did tonight. I think we played a full 40 (minutes) tonight for the first time. Maybe when I watched the film, it might be 36. But I think we did a good job of continuing our effort. And it worked out for us. We just played harder tonight for the whole game. I think everyone raised their level up.”

You did, A.J. And everyone followed. And so, yes, it worked out.

