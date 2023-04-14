Couch: Izzo’s latest roster is ‘perfect’ for him – for it’s possibilities and how it’s constructed

It’s been an eventful week for Michigan State basketball.

The Spartans got some great news with both Tyson Walker and Malik Hall announcing they’d be returning for another season at Michigan State. That essentially locks down the Spartans roster for the 2023-24 season — which should put Michigan State in the top 10 of next year’s preseason polls.

Click on the tweet below to read Graham Couch’s latest column on Michigan State basketball and the roster Tom Izzo has constructed that appears to be the perfect blend:

For Tom Izzo, Michigan State's roster next season – as it stands – is a middle finger to those who think his style doesn't play anymore, that kids don't recognize loyalty or want to compete and that relationships can't still win the day. Column. https://t.co/z275s3NEEK — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) April 13, 2023

