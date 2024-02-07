Couch: Izzo knows MSU will go only as far as A.J. Hoggard takes them. Tuesday night, that thought nearly broke him.

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) lies on the court after an injury during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

MINNEAPOLIS – I’ve seen Tom Izzo in all sorts of moods over the years. Not often — not in a while — have I seen him as upset as he was late Tuesday night. Some combination of angry and despondent. Definitely stopping short of everything he wanted to say. But saying plenty. And also, I think, not sure there’s an answer.

“I am pissed off,” he said not long after Michigan State’s 59-56 loss at Minnesota.

At the root of his frustration: His senior point guard.

In 20 minutes fielding questions after the game — a couple of them directly about A.J. Hoggard — Izzo never once mentioned Hoggard by name. He talked about Tyson Walker and Tre Holloman, Malik Hall and Jaden Akins, Carson Cooper and Mady Sissoko. But it felt like the entire press conference was really about Hoggard.

“Nope, I’m not saying that. So don’t quote me on that,” Izzo said when asked if the Spartans needed Hoggard to take better care of them in key moments.

“I’m the head of the snake. So I’ve got to do a better job of putting people in the right position.”

That last line was the most damning thing he said. Because if you’ve listened to Izzo at all over the last 29 seasons, you know one of his most common phrases is that a team’s point guard is the “head of the snake.” To strip that title from his own point guard was no accident.

Hoggard has played pretty well for most of two months now. He played pretty well for the first two-thirds of Tuesday night’s game. So this harsh rebuke seemed like a bit much from Izzo. On the other hand, if Izzo can’t count on his 23-year-old senior for heady and steady play now, then when?

Hoggard had five assists in the first half and none in the second. He took no shots in the first half (which Izzo didn't mind) and six in the second, making one. MSU really needed him at his best in those final 13 minutes — when Walker was out for four minutes with a groin injury and then once the Spartans’ lead was gone.

There’s no question that Walker’s injury rattled the Spartans. It looked serious as he laid on the court in pain and then gingerly hobbled to the locker room with help. His teammates didn’t know Walker was coming back, that he’d be able to play through it and later, as he always does, say “I’m OK.”

Hoggard definitely changed his approach when Walker left the game, more so than during a normal substitution.

“Just lapses on defense, kind of stagnant on offense, the wrong shots, missed free throws are what cost us during that time,” senior Malik Hall said of the stretch without Walker, when the game went from MSU leading 45-36 to 45-43.

Hall took this loss hard, lingering for a few seconds after his interview, staring down at a stat sheet that didn’t get any kinder.

MSU missed 10 of 17 free throws Tuesday. Hall went 1-for-6. “Mostly, all of it was on me — 1-for-6 is unacceptable,” he said a couple minute earlier. “If I make my free throws, it’s a different game.”

No doubt. Hall’s zero-points, one-rebound, 18-minute second half — after a solid first half — is part of the story of this defeat. So were the missed free throws.

Izzo probably should have used a timeout when things started to slip without Walker.

“My fault on the timeout,” Izzo said. “Tyson’s fault for getting hurt. Our fault for missing a bunch of free throws. Those things are going to happen in a game. But you’ve just got to make plays and sometimes plays are made by the guys who get other guys the ball.”

The point guard he wants so badly to trust, he still can’t. And that, a week into February in Hoggard’s fourth season, warrants the feelings Izzo was processing Tuesday night.

Hoggard made a couple decisions that were mistakes he shouldn't make — a hasty, dribble-pull-up shot on the second possession without Walker and a 3-pointer in the final minute, during which he was fouled, but passed up a wide-open Jaden Akins in the corner.

And MSU’s offense had too much dribbling from Hoggard and even Walker in the final minutes. The Spartans three times down the stretch wound up with tough looks late in the shot clock. Hoggard’s job, no matter what’s gone wrong, is to get the Spartans a favorable look.

But I also think when Izzo watches the film, he’ll see some plays that Hoggard tried to make — driving to the rim especially — that were smart but just didn’t work. I think think when Izzo gets away from this game for a day, as he begins to prepare for Saturday’s date with Illinois, he’ll remember how well Hoggard has played, most of the time for a while now, and how much Walker’s injury jolted the game in another direction.

And he’ll also realize he doesn’t have a choice.

This team was always only going to go as far as Hoggard could take it. For better or worse. Walker is the Spartans’ MVP, their star. Hoggard is the head of the snake. Maybe next year Tre Holloman will be ready for such a role and Jeremy Fears Jr. will be healthy and this era of sometimes vexing point guard play will be behind MSU. But not this month or next. The Spartans will ride with Hoggard. They might go on a run with him. They might lose in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Probably somewhere in-between. He’s not this roster’s biggest shortcoming. He’s just not always dynamic and reliable enough for MSU to overcome its shortcomings.

Hoggard cares. He’s grown a ton. He knows what needs to be done. Or at least what Izzo wants from him. Occasionally he still doesn’t do it. And so Tuesday was a missed opportunity at a road win that would have kept the good vibes rolling for MSU. It was a disheartening finish.

“You’re right. I am about as upset as I’ve been in maybe a couple years,” Izzo said. “Because I thought we played well enough (for 27 minutes) and I thought if we stepped on it, we really could have made a statement here.”

In some ways, they did.

MORE: Couch: As Tre Holloman goes home, MSU is benefiting from his sophomore season, which began with believing in him

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU basketball: Izzo knows he needs Hoggard. He's not happy about it.