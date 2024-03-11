Couch: Indiana big man Kel’el Ware dominating Michigan State's centers was salt in a wound

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo, left, and guard Tyson Walker watch action on the court during MSU's 65-64 loss to Indiana on Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Bloomington, Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – These are the games that drive Michigan State fans crazy, Tom Izzo has to understand. On its own, losing by a single point at Assembly Hall to an Indiana team that’s been playing well is a pretty small sin. Arguably not one at all. But watching a transfer big man have his way with the Spartans, that’s the stuff that eats at a frustrated fan base.

Because the center position — where MSU’s starter for 26 games this season was relegated to six minutes Sunday — is so obviously this team’s weak spot. And in the transfer portal era, at a program with of MSU’s stature and NIL offerings and with Izzo’s standing in the sport, it didn’t have to be this way.

Kel’el Ware, Indiana’s 7-foot, 240-pound sophomore transfer from Oregon, overwhelmed MSU’s big men, hitting 13 of 19 shots — some of them tough shots — for 28 points, along with 12 rebounds and two blocks in the Hoosiers’ 65-64 win. This is not about Ware specifically. He had 27 points against Wisconsin two weeks ago and the Badgers have plenty of quality size as a counter. The guy is becoming “a force,” as Izzo aptly described him.

It’s that when MSU comes up a point short, it’s pretty easy to say that a sizable and capable veteran big man would have made that difference. The same way other mistakes that Izzo brought up Sunday would have been worth a couple points. But that one is on him and his staff. I think people just want to hear him say it.

Problem is, he shouldn’t say it during the season — when the four centers he has are playing their butts off for him. He’ll have to show he understands this offseason by remedying the situation. Until then, it's an impasse. Izzo’s frustrated. Fans are frustrated. MSU’s four other starters are frustrated. They aren’t perfect. They aren’t NBA pros. But they’re good enough to be having a different season.

Instead, they’re likely looking at somewhere between an 8 and 10 seed in the NCAA tournament. They’re probably in field already — even at 18-13 and 10-10 in the Big Ten — given a NET ranking (25th) eight spots higher than any team that’s ever been left out. Even a loss to Minnesota on Thursday in the Big Ten tournament wouldn’t change that much. Keep in mind, it’s not just about MSU. It’s about the rest of the bubble. MSU’s resume holds up OK relative to some of those other teams, even if the Spartans haven’t looked like a deserving squad at times in the last few weeks.

Sunday at Indiana, however, wasn’t one of those days. The fan angst from this loss is mostly compounded grief from losses at home to Ohio State and Iowa and at Minnesota — Sunday shouldn’t have been a game the Spartans needed at all — and from folks watching MSU not have an adequate Big Ten starting center all season in an era when that can be fixed easier than five years ago.

That isn’t a shot at sophomore Carson Cooper — who had seven rebounds in 17 minutes — or classmate Jaxon Kohler — with whom MSU was plus-11 in his 14 minutes Sunday. They’re still young, developing players, Kohler's progress derailed by a foot injury that cost him half the season. Adding another a veteran big man wouldn’t have been recruiting over them. Same for freshman Xavier Booker, who started and struggled Sunday, but is the best pro prospect on the roster. It would have been acknowledging that the senior who was relegated to six minutes Sunday hadn't shown enough in three seasons to trust him as the starter in his fourth year, not when the rest of the roster might be set up to chase big dreams.

I’ve written this part of the column before — after MSU’s loss at Wisconsin in late January, proof then that the Spartans would ultimately fall short.

Sunday felt like time for a refresher. Because Tyson Walker was so good — “I am back,” he said after scoring 30 points, his first time reaching even the 20-point mark in over a month. If he'd hit one more shot at the end, I'd be writing something else. A.J. Hoggard was pretty dang sound, too, with 10 points, six assists and one turnover. Jaden Akins made some important plays and shots. Malik Hall was outmanned in the paint, a tough matchup given Indiana’s size. He wasn’t the problem, though.

And Izzo saw all of that.

“I’m proud of my team for the way we fought back,” Izzo said of a rally that started after falling behind 24-7. “I was pleased with the locker room (afterward) and pleased with the huddles. … Today, we held them more accountable (after the start) and they did a lot of good things.

“Yes, Indiana did a helluva job. They deserve a lot of credit with their bigs. But their guards didn't do much. That's supposed to be where our championship level is, with our guards. They got to play that way.”

They were close to it for a good stretch of Sunday’s game. They just needed more of a backstop (though Cooper made Ware work down the stretch). While Hoggard, Walker and Akins combined for 10 steals, MSU didn’t have a single blocked shot behind them.

Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) scores over Michigan State's Carson Cooper (15) during the first half of the Indiana versus Michigan State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Senior Mady Sissoko has gone the last nine games, playing 95 minutes, without a block. Cooper has gone five games, playing 60 minutes. For Kohler, it’s four games block-less, playing 51 minutes.

Booker has been better in this area, with four blocked shots in 47 minutes since his first start against Ohio State, but has sometimes provided less resistance in other ways. All in all, it’s just not enough.

And there’s not much to do about it the rest of the season, however long that is.

“I really believe in my heart — this is not one of the best teams I've had — but this team, if our guards play well, with the rotation we can have inside and Malik, I think we're good enough to win games,” Izzo said. “And so that should fall on me. Don't put it on them. Put it on me. Because I have not gotten it out of them.”

I don’t know if there’s much more to squeeze out of this group this season. They've played 31 games. They are who they are. There are matchups that they just can’t contend with. And that is on Izzo and Co.

People also want to hear that he wants to win more than just games. They want to be sure that he doesn’t see the last four seasons as his new standard.

He can’t say that now — not why this team is still his focus and making a postseason run is still the hope.

But if you want a sense of his standard, his willingness to adjust and his disappointment with how this season has gone …

I present his comments from last April:

“I'm not going to crash and burn,” Izzo said. “I mean, I'm going to adjust. If I've got to dive into something else, the portal or starting five freshmen, I'm not crashing and burning. I have to make the adjustments I have to make.”

And then, on his expectations for this group ...

“I've got the perfect team for me,” he said. “I've got some veterans. I’ve got some rookies. I've got some guys that are, I think, competitive. I think we'll add some toughness to this year's team. I think we'll get healthy. And I'm embracing the opportunity to be ranked high. I'm embracing the challenge of trying to win another Big Ten championship. And I'm looking forward to the chance to compete for a national championship.”

That’s what he thought was going to happen. He miscalculated. Largely at the center spot. Full disclosure: I did, too. It's worse because a large portion of MSU's fan base worried about exactly this when Izzo seemingly didn't. Eventually he’ll say it. But not until after it bites this team for the final time.

