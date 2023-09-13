Couch: I'd bet a lot on Harlon Barnett, the man. We're about to learn about him as MSU's head football coach.

EAST LANSING – There are going to be harder days ahead for Harlon Barnett. Maybe Saturday, when high-powered Washington visits Spartan Stadium.

Or when Mel Tucker goes from suspended to fired and the transfer portal is open to all of Michigan State’s football players for 30 days and other programs begin recruiting MSU’s roster in the middle of the season. Or if MSU loses a couple games in a row and it becomes easy for the players to feel less determined than they are today.

But Tuesday, in his first press conference as MSU’s acting head football coach, the 56-year-old Barnett showed why he’s a good fit for the role. His personality is disarming, his love for and understanding of the program unquestioned, his desire to be the Spartans’ head coach a dream as long as he’s been coaching college football.

He didn’t want to get the job like this. But he’s wanted this job. He didn’t try to hide that Tuesday.

“That's always been a goal of mine. I'm a Spartan through and through,” Barnett said, in what was a quasi-introductory presser but also the head coach’s weekly session with reporters.

“I am really very, very, very excited about this coming week and this opportunity to … show what I've got.”

There are a lot of good people at MSU. Barnett is one of them. A man of character and faith and respect for others. I’d bet a lot on him in those areas.

What I don’t know is how good he’ll be as a head football coach. We’ll find out in the coming weeks and months as he gets his chance — 10 games to show he’s been mistakenly overlooked to this point in his career, to prove he was made for this role.

If MSU’s team continues to grow into the season, if they’re better in October and November than in September, if they play with discipline and resolve, if it seems like what was being built under Tucker and this staff is taking hold under Barnett and the same staff …

He’ll be seriously considered to continue as the head coach beyond this season, allowing MSU's coaches a chance to continue their momentum, their families a chance to stay put, the players the stability they deserve.

There’s a lot to navigate to get to that point, but I think we’ll all know it if it happens.

“It's set up that way. I'm just being honest,” Barnett said. “I’m looking forward to this, this great opportunity.”

It also would have to be the right move for the program long-term. As much I’d like to see Barnett, the man, succeed as MSU’s head coach, athletic director Alan Haller and whoever in God’s name is the university president by then will have to make the decision they feel is best for MSU football three years from now. Not just what feels best in November.

Still, this is a heckuva chance for Barnett. A lot of good coaches don’t get this chance. So, only 10 games, tough circumstances, so be it. He should be excited. Even if MSU chooses to go in another direction after the season, Barnett could make himself an attractive candidate elsewhere.

He certainly knows what a good head coach looks like. He’s seen it work. Nick Saban was Barnett’s position coach at MSU in the late 1980s. He played for Bill Belichick with the Cleveland Browns, for Bill Parcells with the Patriots and for Dennis Green with the Vikings. He cut his teeth for one year as a grad assistant under Saban at LSU before Mark Dantonio hired him at Cincinnati in January of 2004, a moment he still cherishes. He followed Dantonio to MSU and was a revered defensive backs coach himself for a number of years, before becoming co-defensive coordinator for three seasons.

Michigan State football's acting head coach Harlon Barnett speaks during his first press conference since taking over for suspended coach Mel Tucker on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Barnett left MSU after the 2017 season to be Florida State’s defensive coordinator. I think the idea was, if it went well there, he’d be a natural successor to Dantonio. It didn’t go well at Florida State. But Tucker — who also cut his teeth under Saban and spoke the same language, “Saban-ese” — hired Barnett to coach MSU’s secondary in 2020.

Barnett, it turns out, wound up being Tucker’s successor, picked for the role by Haller on Sunday after Tucker was suspended for misconduct when the details of a Title IX probe were revealed by a USA Today story Sunday morning.

Haller trusts Barnett. That goes back 35 years to when Barnett had his back in MSU’s defensive backfield.

Haller also trusts Dantonio. And so MSU’s former head coach, whose legacy grows more appreciated by the year, is returning to the staff in an advisory role with the title of associate head coach.

“Coach D brings that calming presence, that wisdom, the knowledge of being a head coach, and very successfully a coach at that,” Barnett said.

It’s a cool story, a mentor returning to guide a mentee in the biggest opportunity of his professional life.

But Barnett is largely in this role because the most important part of the story ahead is MSU’s players — none of whom signed up for this, many of whom will have decisions to make about where they want to finish their careers. Those decisions, for some, will begin to be made midseason, when the transfer portal opens to them, once Tucker is officially let go. Or perhaps even earlier. If a player wants to preserve this year of eligibility, they'll have to shut it down after no more than four games. There's a lot for these guys to think about.

If Barnett and this staff are able to keep this MSU team focused week to week, if they're able to keep MSU’s players bought in, if Barnett can to tap into what I think is good leadership on this roster, maybe this will go OK.

The players are saying all the right things now, including in one-on-one meetings with Barnett, who is trying to meet with every player this week. He got through 27 of them on Monday.

“They're resilient. They were confirming what I saw in practice,” he said of his meetings with them. “(They’ve said), ‘Coach, we know what it is. We're going to keep moving. We're going to keep fighting. We're mission-focused. Let's go.’ ”

It could be a wild ride. Or, if Barnett is the head coach he hopes he is, maybe it won’t be.

