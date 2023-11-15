Couch: This is a flawed Michigan State basketball roster, but there's a really good team in there somewhere

Duke guard Jeremy Roach, left, guards Michigan State guard Jaden Akins during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)

CHICAGO – I thought Michigan State might have the ideal college basketball team this season — a blend of driven and gifted returners playing alongside several wide-eyed blue-chippers eager to make their mark.

By Tuesday, everybody in MSU’s locker room at the United Center — the folks asking the questions and those answering them — had realized that this MSU season isn’t going to come so easy.

“We’re going to get it fixed. But right now we’re just average,” senior guard Tyson Walker said about a half-hour after the Spartans’ 74-65 loss to Duke in the Champions Classic.

If they stay average, it’ll be one of the great failings by a group of players and coaching staff in the Tom Izzo era.

The Spartans are flawed — they’re a veteran shooter short, led by an enigmatic point guard, and starting a center whose offensive shortcomings exacerbate the other two issues. But there’s too much there to stay average. There’s a really good team somewhere within that roster — one that most coaches in college basketball would trade their own to have.

Tuesday’s night’s loss to Duke, for all of its frustrations, brought further clarity to the Spartans’ problems.

It starts with this — they’re too easy to guard.

In describing the game plan to defend MSU, Duke coach Jon Scheyer essentially explained one of MSU’s limitations:

“We treat (MSU) like a (defend-them-in-the-)paint team, but also, at the same time, it scares you. Because the law of averages,” Scheyer said, figuring the Spartans would have to eventually hit some outside shots after beginning the season 2-for-31 through two games. “I mean, they were third in the country last year 3-point field goal percentage, and, of course, (Joey) Hauser shot almost 50% and that's a big deal. Those other guys on the court are capable. And so for us, we want to protect our paint. But, at the end of the day, you have to get out to (guard Jaden) Akins, you have to get out to Walker. (A.J.) Hoggard still is capable. And I thought that (our) guys did a great job following the game plan.”

I’ll pull out what really mattered in Scheyer's quote: The Spartans miss Hauser and don’t have player who replaces what he gave them last season — ice-in-the-veins outside shooting, the ability to stretch a defense from the power forward position. In basketball, there is a big difference between a “shooter,” as recognized by defenses, and someone who’s capable of hitting outside shots. Hauser was a shooter. Akins is a shooter. Walker is a shooter. No one else on MSU’s roster that's ready to play regular minutes falls under that category.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer, right, shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo in the Champions Classic at the United Center on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

Akins is struggling with his 3-point shot thus far, making just 1 of 10 tries from beyond the arc. But he’ll be fine. He’s got a body of work from last season that proves. The problem is, on nights that he’s off the mark, MSU doesn’t have another shooter other than Walker that it’ll be able to count on. Consider this: MSU won six Big Ten and postseason games last season when Akins made one or zero 3-pointers. In those six games, Hauser hit 17 3s, including three at Maryland, six at Ohio State and four against USC in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The Spartans would likely be 3-0 this season instead of 1-2 if they had a shooter similar to Hauser on the roster.

They don’t. That’s not the end of the world. But it impacts other players and their roles. Beginning with Walker, who admittedly is playing too much of MSU’s games like he’s part of an ensemble, instead of the headliner this roster needs him to be.

“I'm wasting too much time (in the) first half, just running up and down not looking for my shot,” Walker said, after scoring 22 points and making 9 of 17 shots Tuesday. “I keep doing it, like scoring in bunches second half, but I’ve got to do it the whole game. That's really what we've been talking about.”

Another issue is that, in the short-term, MSU has taken a step back at backup point guard, a role Walker filled late last season efficiently and sometimes brilliantly when Hoggard disappeared, struggled or was in foul trouble. This season, those minutes are going to freshman Jeremy Fears Jr., who is the future of the program at point guard and as promising a prospect as MSU’s had at the position since Cassius Winston. But Fears is not the point guard today that Walker was at the end of last season.

That’s less a hurdle if Hoggard is playing well. Thus far, he isn't — though Tuesday’s eight assists were an uptick, even if his play didn’t live up to his numbers.

“I’ve got to step up. I'm a senior now,” Hoggard said. “I’ve been in big games before so I’ve just got to be better for my guys.”

“He's definitely important to the team. He has the ball,” Walker said of Hoggard, his tone leaking a hint of exasperation. “And then when he's off the ball, he's got to make shots. So once that's corrected, then we'll be fine.”

Izzo said the first thing Hoggard told him Tuesday in the locker room after the game was, “If I don’t play better, you should bench me. This is ridiculous.”

It’s probably too early to consider a lineup change, given what peak Hoggard can do for MSU and where Fears is, still figuring it all out. But Hoggard’s uninspiring start is inexcusable for a player of his ilk and pedigree. This is a guy who has taken over Big Ten and NCAA tournament games in his career. But also, just last March, at this same arena in Chicago, melted down in the Big Ten tournament against Ohio State. So you don’t know what you’re going to get.

I do wonder if playing with Fears behind him is impacting Hoggard. But he’s got to be mentally stronger than that. If he plays to his capabilities, this is his show.

At the center position, it is time for change. Sophomore Carson Cooper has passed senior Mady Sissoko. It’s not that MSU can’t start Sissoko. But the minutes should increasingly tilt Cooper’s way. And if you’re asking Hoggard to get MSU’s offense off to a fast start, then you should put your best lineup out there to begin. Cooper is in that lineup.

Michigan State center Carson Cooper takes a free throw during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)

Tuesday’s game illustrated the difference between MSU’s two healthy centers (Jaxon Kohler is expected back from a foot injury around Christmas). Sissoko, who works his tail off and means only to do well, made 1 of 4 shots, turned the ball over three times and came down with just three rebounds in 18 minutes. At the end of the first half, on possessions where he was given the ball in the post or paint area, MSU scored less than 17% of the time.

Cooper, in the first half, wasn’t much more effective offensively in the post. But in the second half, by design, he and the coaches recognized that one of the better ways to get Walker involved in the offense was through post feeds to Cooper who would then dribble out and hand off to Walker. Cooper has the hands and skill to do that.

“Tyson is our guy to get going offensively,” Cooper said. “So one of the big things that I think that I can bring this team is me being able to get Tyson open and just run our offensive sets at a high effectiveness. We had to get something going.”

Cooper finished with four points, eight rebounds, a block and a steal in 21 minutes. MSU is a more fluid offense with him on the court. Minus Hauser, that matters.

To this point, other than a few Tyson Walker-driven spurts this season, MSU has never felt in rhythm offensively.

“I don't think we have,” said senior Malik Hall, who had 18 points and hit two 3s Tuesday. “I feel like there's been times throughout the preseason, over the summer, where we really felt that rhythm. But it's hard to get everybody finding that same rhythm, that's coordinating five people on the floor at the same exact time. … I think that's something that we're working through right now. But I don't think it's far away because, I mean, we had so many open looks (against Duke). I just feel like if they're not going in, they will soon.”

Making outside shots will help. By the law of averages, as Scheyer mentioned, Butler is in for a long night Friday at Breslin Center. But Hall’s larger point is that this roster is a puzzle that’s hasn’t come together yet, which was exactly Izzo’s worry on the opening day of practice in September.

“The biggest concern is how we put everybody together,” Izzo said then.

He and his staff — and this team — haven’t figured it out yet. The only shame would be if we're having these same conversations in February.

