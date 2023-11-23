Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 74-68 loss to Arizona in what turned into an epic game

Tyson Walker drives against Arizona on Thursday in Palm Desert, California.

1. What MSU showed in the second half against Arizona should be the expectation for this team

PALM DESERT, Calif. – In one game Thursday, Michigan State’s men’s basketball team was a lot of things:

Overwhelmed and outclassed.

Feisty and plucky.

And then really good. Like the team we thought they might be this season, going toe to toe with an Arizona team I think will be playing on the final weekend of the season, before falling 74-68

If this is the game that shakes the middling nature from this MSU team, this trip to the desert will be talked about all season and perhaps then some.

If this is the game that stirs point guard A.J. Hoggard — and Jaden Akins, too — then it was a trip well worth it, even in defeat.

Hoggard, like his team, was a lot of things in this game:

Awful and turnover-prone.

Benched.

Better, then hurt.

Then the driving force down the stretch for the Spartans.

What a rollercoaster.

He can’t be that, though. Thursday’s game was proof that Hoggard isn’t done or in some irreversible funk. But it was as concerning as it was thrilling. He’s got to be consistent. Those are his words. If he’s bad, he should be benched. Also, Hoggard's words, according to Tom Izzo, who actually did bench him for a long stretch to end the first half.

MSU was better without Hoggard on the court for a while. That’s a problem. Then he carried them for a while, pushing the Spartans into the lead. Promising. But only if it carries over to next week and next month and becomes who he is. We're a long ways from trusting that.

At the very least, MSU leaves this game looking like a proud group that found some toughness and has enough to compete with anyone. Those were major questions as recently as midway through the first half.

2. Jaden Akins finally gets it going. MSU needs the player he was in the second half.

A lot of the blame for MSU’s struggles offensively this season have rightly gone to senior point guard A.J. Hoggard. But Jaden Akins hasn’t been the player MSU hoped he would this season, either, especially on the offensive end. Akins showed signs of breaking out of that stump against Alcorn State. But in the first half against Arizona, he took one shot, turned the ball over twice and didn’t have an assist or rebound in more than 10 minutes. MSU cannot beat decent teams with that from Akins, let alone compete with an Arizona team looks like it’ll be in contention in March.

To Akins’ credit, he played the second half like a different dude. You could see it immediately defensively, as he got into Arizona’s Kyle Boswell (who scored 12 first-half points) and gave him fits. Boswell didn't have point in the second half. Akins quickly grabbed a loose ball and took it the other way for a dunk. Then caught an alley-oop from Tyson Walker. A few possessions later, after Arizona pushed its lead back to six with a 3-pointer, Akins kept alive an MSU possession with a terrific offensive rebound, got the ball back and buried a 3 himself. The answer the Spartans absolutely needed. And will need time and time again this season.

Akins finished with 12 points on 10 shots, nine of them after halftime, including two made 3-pointers. He was the guy MSU needs him to be.

Coen Carr goes in for a bucket against Arizona.

3. Freshman thoughts – the Arizona edition

Tyson Walker kept MSU alive in this game. But freshmen Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr were MSU’s next best players during an important stretch late in the first half. Carr especially played a like a grown man as the Spartans outscored Arizona 13-5 over five minutes just before the half.

Carr had terrific rebound during that stretch, scored over a defender on a dish from Fears, came up with a steal and finished a fast break with a dunk. His energy, strength and fearlessness were all needed. That carried over into the second half, especially on the glass, battling for rebounds, being a presence in a game when MSU’s big men were facing tough matchups. He played down the stretch. That's telling.

Carr finished with seven points, three rebounds, three steals and block in 19 minutes. He played well throughout, including a steal late against Arizona big man Oumar Ballo, while drawing a foul on Ballo, and then hitting two free throws to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 62-61 with five minutes left.

Fears grew into this game pretty well. His last couple stints of the first half were stronger than his first, including using his body to finish a layup against a defender behind him and the aforementioned drive and dish to Carr. He pushed the ball well in the second half, playing early because of an A.J. Hoggard injury.

This was the sort of game when you find out what you’ve got and who’s ready and who’s not. Fears and Carr are only going to get better and better as this season goes along.

I thought Xavier Booker would play some, too — at least get his feet wet in the first half. Tom Izzo hinted that the rotation might shrink at Booker’s expense for this game, giving Arizona’s size and strength. Turns out, Izzo didn’t think Booker was ready at all for this. Given what transpired in the paint, it’s hard to argue Booker could have made a positive difference. I still there there’s value in experiencing a matchup that’s too much for you.

