Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 65-64 loss at Indiana and the ramifications of it

1. MSU's loss at Indiana makes life uncomfortable for the Spartans at the Big Ten tournament

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It’s possible the thin line between Michigan State’s 26th straight NCAA tournament bid and the unthinkable will be a Tyson Walker running floater that fell off the back iron and into the hands of the Hoosiers in the final seconds Sunday.

The Spartans might well be in the NCAA tournament field already. But they can’t know that. Not after Sunday’s 65-64 loss at Indiana. Not after losing four of their last five games to finish the regular season 18-13 overall and 10-10 in the Big Ten. They’ve made their trip to Minneapolis this week uncomfortable.

I don’t know if they deserve to be in the field of 68 — that depends on the rest of the bubble. I think it’s fair that they should have shown up at least once more with a strong performance to avoid sweating on Selection Sunday.

MSU is the 8 seed at the Big Ten tournament. Beat Ohio State or Minnesota at noon (ET) on Thursday in the 8-9 game and they’re in. That seems like a reasonable request. Lose and what’s really their argument?

2. MSU showed the best and worst of itself in one game

Usually, the Spartans pick a lane better than this in terms of who they are on a given day. Sunday, they were everything they’ve ever been in one game.

For a while, that was a team that couldn’t shoot — or dribble or pass or catch, frankly. The clumsiness was something to behold. In one three-possession sequence, Carson Cooper was blocked by the backboard after catching a pass, fell and lost the ball. A.J. Hoggard stole ball and threw it off the back of Tre Holloman and out of bounds. And then, Malik Hall, on a fast break, seemed to trip over his own shoe laces, taking an awkward few steps and traveling just before he reached the basket. The Spartans began the game 3-for-21 from the floor and trailed 24-7. It was hard to tell if they were uninterested or just off and, thus, giving the appearance of wishing to be somewhere else.

Then, MSU hit 9 of 11 shots to close the half, bucked down and found themselves down just five at the break. And ahead on the scoreboard by the 18-minute mark in the second half on a Jaden Akins 3-pointer to make it 36-35. Soon after, the Spartans were up 43-36 — a 36-12 flip of the script over 14 minutes.

Then they played even basketball on the road with an Indiana team that’s flawed but playing as well as it has all season.

The MSU team that began the game Sunday will get bounced in the first round of the NCAA tournament and probably doesn’t deserve to be there. The team that played many of the final 29 minutes is a scary out in March, with a star guard playing with purpose and enough shooting and sweat equity to send a good team or two home.

No clue which MSU team we’ll see in the NCAA tournament. The Spartans have bigger concerns than making a run in March. Like making sure they’re not making an NIT run.

3. Walker was that guy again

The best thing to come out of Sunday for MSU was Tyson Walker looking like Tyson Walker again — scoring 30 points, hitting 4 of 8 3s and all four free throws in 37 minutes.

Tom Izzo said after Wednesday’s win over Northwestern that Walker looked healthier than he has recently and was someone who could take MSU places. I wasn’t so sure. But Sunday, he looked like first-half-of-the-season Tyson Walker again. I don’t know if he can take this team places. But this team won’t go any place without that version of Walker.

