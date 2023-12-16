Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 88-64 win over Baylor in Detroit

Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker reacts after scoring against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Little Caesars Arena, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

1. MSU’s basketball team needed this. Exactly this.

DETROIT – Michigan State’s basketball team and fan base couldn’t have asked for a more vibe-changing, hope-inducing, resume-boosting Saturday afternoon than this.

Anyone on MSU’s side hoping for a good game Saturday against Baylor in Detroit will surely take what transpired — an 88-64 win, during which the Spartans looked every bit like the team we thought they might be. And perhaps still could be. Because you don’t thump an unbeaten Baylor squad, holding one of the best offensive teams in the country to 64 points while pushing 90 yourself, unless you’ve got a little something to you.

This had the feel of an NCAA tournament Sweet 16 game from the start — albeit with a partial MSU crowd — and MSU’s backcourt, especially, played to the big-game setting. This was a version of Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard the Spartans can do a lot with. Walker put up 25 points, hit all four of his 3-pointers and got off to an electrifying start. Hoggard was a force, even better than his 14 points and five rebounds. He took care of the Spartans in key moments, scored in tough spots. That’s three good games in a row for him, this being the best and most encouraging.

Tre Holloman had a great game, too, with 11 points, including two 3s. It was finally MSU’s turn to hit some shots. The Spartans were beyond due for this. While their 63% shooting, including 8-for-12 from 3, isn’t sustainable, Saturday’s performance was needed proof they have it in them. And that they can be scary good. And that their defense can stifle quality opponents. MSU built its 45-17 halftime lead in part because it held Baylor to less than 32% shooting and 2-for-10 beyond the arc.

A 5-5 record with a quality win over Baylor feels a lot different than 4-5, even with several quality losses. MSU needed a feel-good day. The Spartans also earned it.

Michigan State guard Jaden Akins (3) dunks over Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11) as Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard, left, and Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) watch during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday in Detroit.

2. A strong response by MSU’s big fellas

Six days after MSU’s two centers combined for two points and three rebounds in 25 uninspiring minutes, the Spartans' THREE centers — Mady Sissoko, Carson Cooper AND Xavier Booker — combined for 19 points and 12 rebounds in 40 minutes (12 points and 12 rebounds from Sissoko and Cooper, with five rebounds on the offensive end).

Sissoko and Cooper played like two guys who’d had a hard week of practice and were out to prove their worth. And MSU’s coaching staff only played to their strengths. No more throwing the ball to them in the post. Just in transition or dump-offs underneath the basket or alley-oops at the rim (three of them Saturday to Cooper). Or, in Booker’s case, passing to him facing the basket for a jump shot.

Sissoko and Cooper battled to keep balls and possessions alive and helped the Spartans outwork the Bears on the glass, 29-20. Baylor’s starting center, 7-footer Yves Missi, tallied just three rebounds in 19 minutes.

Cooper and Sissoko giving this sort of effort and MSU asking them to only do what they can do allowed for this sort of performance and result.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr defends against Baylor forward Jalen Bridges during the first half of MSU's 88-64 win over Baylor on Saturday, Dec.16, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

3. Freshman thoughts – the Baylor edition

It’s nice to lead this section with Xavier Booker. Been a while. During his three-minute, first-half stint, there was a lot that went right — both in execution and decisions — beginning with the lineup Booker joined with 9:16 remaining. MSU’s staff put him at center with what was otherwise the Spartans’ starting group — A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins and Malik Hall, giving him the best chance to succeed. Coen Carr then came in for Walker, but Tom Izzo and Co. left a seasoned backcourt and frontcourt mate around him.

On MSU’s second offensive possession with Booker in the game, Hoggard drove and dished to Booker as he stood near the free-throw line. Without hesitation, Booker faced up and let it fly. Swish. 26-9 MSU.

The smile on Hoggard’s face as they headed back down court defensively was telling of how much Booker’s teammates are rooting for him — and rooting for what he can provide MSU’s offense.

Booker didn’t register another stat in that 3:08 stint — though he nearly blocked a made Baylor basket. Importantly, MSU continued its momentum with Booker in the game, outscoring Baylor 6-2.

MSU’s dominance allowed Booker to play again in the second half — where he saw another 80 seconds in the middle of the half, contributed a foul, before leaving quickly to some hard coaching from Izzo. He played again in garbage time, scoring a put-back bucket and knocking down a 3. Otherwise, that first-half run might have been it. And it wouldn’t have been nothing. That three-minute period is a regular stretch in MSU’s rotation, one other freshmen have gotten through the years. It was Pierre Brooks’ role two years ago, for example, sometimes playing in the second half, if the situation allowed for it. If Booker continues to get at least that — and can count on three to six minutes a game — that’ll be something. It’ll give him a chance to grow his role into something more. And we’ll all see when he’s ready for that.

Carr had the most impactful game among MSU’s freshman — playing 19 minutes, with six points and two steals, all in the decisive first half. One of the steals was more of a help-side block, intercepting an attempted alley-oop pass, which led to a bucket on the other end. As Carr continues to figure out what he’s supposed to be doing in MSU’s defensive concepts, he’s able to show his athletic ability. I can’t imagine opponents are going to be throwing lob passes with Carr anywhere in the vicinity in the years to come.

Carr also had two breakaway dunks — one after a steal by and pass from Hoggard, which put MSU ahead 28-9. Hoggard was so good during that stretch with Carr and Booker in the game together. Carr’s windmill fast-break dunk — after a steal by Walker — put the Spartans ahead 45-15 right before the half. Beyond the points, both dunks added to the momentum in ways that only that sort of emphatic play can. Carr looks more and more comfortable on the court. The more he does, the more his athleticism impacts the game on both ends. We saw it Saturday.

Jeremy Fears didn’t have a great statistical game, but he did have two darting drives to the basket that showed a bit of what he can provide offensively and the juice in his legs. More importantly in this game, Fears made good decisions against pressure defense, including a full-court trap that he calmly passed away from. He finished with four assists and just one turnover beyond an iffy first-half traveling call. He was solid and picked the right times to try to be more. That’s exactly what MSU needs from him right now.

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State basketball thumps Baylor: 3 quick takes on MSU's win