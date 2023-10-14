Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's brutal loss at Rutgers and the starting debut of Katin Houser

1. A crushing loss for MSU, one that could do bad things to an already snakebitten season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — This is going to be that sort of Michigan State football season. At this point, it’s in the Spartans’ heads, if not their DNA — this is a team that finds ways to lose games.

It’s a shame, because for the second straight game, on the road again, the Spartans had some measure of control. More this time. Firm control against Rutgers. Up 18 points in the fourth quarter. And yet somehow they're leaving New Jersey with a fourth straight defeat, having lost 27-24 to a Scarlet Knights’ team that might have been done if MSU had gotten off one more punt cleanly.

The conditions were nasty, no doubt. A wet mess that didn’t help secure the win or avoid mistakes. But the Spartans gave up momentum and Rutgers took it and barreled right through them.

The loss ruined a promising debut for redshirt freshman quarterback Katin Houser, a strong three quarters from MSU’s defense, and a season that, had the Spartans pulled this out, would have still had a chance to be something, a chance still at a middling bowl game. That would have meant something to this group, given the turmoil they’ve played through, given how they’ve stuck together.

At 2-4, those hopes are pretty much gone. You have to wonder now about MSU’s confidence and resolve. About whether this season could spiral. I can’t imagine playing Michigan next week will help.

The loss is up there with the doozies in MSU history.

Just brutal.

2. Katin Houser unlocks MSU’s offense and makes it clear that he’s QB1

Given what we saw Saturday, there is reason to wonder why Katin Houser wasn’t Michigan State’s starting quarterback before now.

The answer might be as simple as he didn’t win the job in August. And that the player who did, redshirt junior Noah Kim, deserved the opportunity he earned. And MSU’s coaches gave him every opportunity. Maybe one too many.

There’s no going back now. Not in time. Or from Houser, who showed enough in a 27-24 loss at Rutgers on Saturday to be handed the keys for an extended run. If there’s another move that needs to be made at any point this season for any reason, it should be to true freshman Sam Leavitt, who appears to be the backup now and remains as intriguing a QB prospect as any on the roster.

But Houser is the present. And a decent bet to be the future, if the redshirt freshman wants to stick around. He earned the title QB1 on Saturday with his production — how he grew into the game, played to his strengths, stayed in his lane, moved the offense and finished drives.

He couldn’t rescue MSU once the wheels came off. But he did more than enough — as did the offense as a whole — to win this game.

MSU’s first drive of the third quarter, putting the Spartans ahead 24-6, was the most promising a possession we’ve seen from the Spartans this season. Houser was a big part of that, completing 6 of 7 passes for 40 yards, including his second touchdown pass of the game. He rushed for another, from 12-yards out, the coaches using Houser’s more sturdy frame as an asset with draw plays up the middle on a couple consequential downs. The goal line has been a brick wall to the Spartans’ offense in recent weeks. With Houser at quarterback, that wall came down.

Houser wasn’t perfect or dazzling. He threw at least a couple passes that could have been picked off. But he also threw the ball away rather than chance it. He tucked the ball and took a sack right before half to leave MSU a reasonable field goal attempt.

His numbers — 18-for-29 passing for 133 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions — could have been better if not for a driving rain and a few passes his receivers and tight ends couldn’t hang onto, two of them fumbles lost.

Next week will be a challenge of another kind. But Rutgers is a solid Big Ten defense. Houser was up to the task.

3. MSU’s defense deserved better

The Spartans’ defense played this game pretty well — both in approach and execution. That is, until they badly needed a couple stops and to bail out two special teams gaffes that put Rutgers back in the game and in front.

MSU’s defense was smart and timely. It played the run first, even if that meant giving up some pass plays early in drives, and when the field shrunk, the Spartans were aggressive. When Rutgers’ QB Gavin Wimsatt had to beat them with his arm on a short field, he couldn’t — other than one great touchdown pass. They knew that.

That touchdown pass shouldn’t have mattered. Holding Rutgers to less than 300 total yards and forcing three turnovers — while your own offense scored 24 points — should have been enough.

They deserved the win they sorely need.

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU collapses at Rutgers, ruining Katin Houser's debut: 3 quick takes