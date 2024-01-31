Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 81-62 win over Michigan

1. That second-half run might have saved MSU's season

EAST LANSING – For a while on Tuesday night, it looked like Michigan State might be saying hello to the NCAA tournament bubble and Tom Izzo to the worst 69th birthday he could imagine.

MSU will play bigger games than this in the coming months — it hopes, at least — but it couldn’t get to those until it found a way past the 14th-place team in the Big Ten, its beleaguered rival, which was threatening to ruin the night and perhaps more.

MSU’s early second-half run turned a dicey situation — a five-point deficit one minute into the second half — into an 81-62 win over Michigan that allowed the game to turn into the party it was intended it to be, a celebration of Izzo’s 700th win.

The Spartans showed that while they are an imperfect team with a ceiling that’s still in question, they’ve got some firepower and resolve and, at home at least, a calmness when things aren’t going well, even into the second half. We’ve seen that before. We’ve seen this sort of surge before.

This time it buried an opponent MSU could not afford to lose to under any circumstances.

Jaden Akins had a lot to do with it, finishing with 23 points, hitting 7 of 10 3-pointers, including two momentum-propelling 3s during a 16-1 run over a four-minute span in the second half.

There are some games where the cost of losing is just too great. This was one of them. I don’t believe this MSU team is an NCAA tournament bubble team. I’ve seen MSU as a bubble team over the years. This group is better than that — and we saw it in the second half Tuesday. But if that run hadn’t happened, if the Spartans hadn’t turned it on and overwhelmed and opponent that seems to lose its fight in the second halves of games, everything would have been on the table.

Izzo afterward addressed the crowd, 700 wins down, thrilled with his team’s second-half response.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do. But we ain’t dead yet,” he said.

That about sums it up.

Michigan State's Jaden Akins, right, moves the ball as Michigan's Terrance Williams II defends during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

2. MSU’s lineup of dreams was fun, but the mainstays are who eventually got it done

It was only a minute in the first half, but it was the first time we’ve seen that MSU lineup this season — the lineup of hopes and dreams, fans and players alike:

Jaden Akins in more of a ball-handling roll — which he wants — at shooting guard. Jaxon Kohler getting his second stint of the first half, playing next to Booker, who banked in a 3-pointer. Coen Carr at small forward. Tre Holloman running the point.

That’s potentially a somewhat regular lineup in 2024-25, if everyone sticks around. It’s a lineup full of hope for this season, too — all guys MSU is hoping can take another step in February to help elevate the Spartans’ ceiling.

It was a competitive minute, with each team hitting a 3-pointer. It felt like longer, perhaps because the lineup was so notable, like Izzo was searching for something or willing to reconsider some things.

In the end, though, it was the Spartans’ mainstays who won this game, taking over with a 16-1 run early in the second half, in part because MSU’s coaches left that group on the floor for nearly six minutes, other than substituting Carson Cooper in at center for Mady Sissoko.

It was a reminder that, while MSU could use the emergence of Carr and Kohler and Booker and the continued strong play from Holloman, whatever this team gets done this season is going to be largely on the backs on Tyson Walker, A.J. Hoggard, Akins and Malik Hall. That group turned it up defensively, with five stops and two steals during that stretch, and started running and hitting shots and playing in rhythm.

The group whose legacies are tied to this season took over a game they couldn’t lose.

Michigan State's Xavier Booker looks for room under the basket against Michigan during the first half on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

3. Freshman thoughts – the Michigan edition

Coen Carr’s block of Olivier Nkamhoua’s dunk attempt — a one-handed, cocked-back, throw-down — was among of Carr’s top highlights of his freshman season and as impressive a block as you’ll see. That was one of a couple strong moments for him. The other coming just before that, when he bullied Michigan’s Tray Jackson on a drive to the basket, scoring over him.

Carr right now is somebody who makes a difference in moments rather than long stretches. But he’s got the ability to become a guy who be a difference-maker all the time on both ends. It’s about developing a shot, attacking the glass more regularly and being in the right place defensively.

I saw a lot of consternation on Twitter when Carr came out of the game following his bucket-and-bock sequence. His replacement was already at the scorer’s table. MSU operates on a planned rotation, especially in the first half. That’s why that happens. It’s not Izzo trying to spite his fan base, though it often seems that way. Part of the frustration was the Nkamhoua immediately scored in the post over Malik Hall, who replaced Carr. Carr, though, while a terrific help defender, isn’t a stronger one-on-one post guy defensively than Hall. Carr’s absence isn’t why that bucket happened. That said, I agree, the more Carr the better.

Carr played nine minutes Tuesday. He did not grab a rebound, though Sissoko knocked one from his hands. That's one area that's got to change for him to see more minutes, I think.

Xavier Booker saw rotational minutes Tuesday, getting those three first-half minutes — a designated role most seasons — which turns into a second-half stint, too, if the first half goes well and/or the game state allows for it.

It did and I think he earned it.

In the first half, he took part in the offense, running dribble hand-offs and then he banked home a 3-pointer at a time MSU needed the bucket. But it was his scoreless second-half stint that stood out. He missed his only 3-point try. But twice defensively faced up the more-seasoned Nkamhoua, using his length to make a jumper more difficult and then prompt Nkamhoua to pass the next time. Nkamhoua should have backed Booker down both times, but that’s not Booker’s fault. Then, as Michigan’s Trey Jackson went to try to score on an offensive rebound, Booker fouled him decisively. There was no chance at a bucket. Jackson went to the line and missed both free throws. For much of this season, when Booker’s been in that spot, he’s given up the layup, too. It’s a small thing. But that’s growth.

Michigan State's Tyson Walker, center, steals the ball from Michigan's Jaelin Llewellyn, right, during the second half on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Michigan's Olivier Nkamhoua is at left.

