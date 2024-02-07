Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 59-56 loss at Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers forward Pharrel Payne (21) fouls as Michigan State Spartans forward Malik Hall (25) shoots during the first half at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

1. MSU's season hinges on Tyson Walker's health. That was plain to see in stinging loss at Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS – Michigan State got a glimpse of life without Tyson Walker on Tuesday night. It ain’t pretty.

Walker was out less than four minutes, but it cost the Spartans the momentum and, to a large degree, the game, a good road win becoming a stinging 59-56 loss at Minnesota.

MSU had control of things when Walker crumpled to the court with an apparent groin injury, something that’s been bothering him — though not like this. Not that we’ve seen at least. He walked gingerly off the court and down the stairs toward the locker room presumably.

By the time he returned, the Spartans’ 45-36 lead with 12:47 remaining had become just 45-43 with still 9:05 to go.

Walker is a tough son of a gun. He always says he’s fine. This time, it was clear he was not. Something to keep an eye on. The rest of MSU’s season hinges on it.

MSU scored just 11 points the rest of the way, six by Walker (including a last-second layup after the game was decided), a 3-pointer by Jaden Akins and two free throws by A.J. Hoggard, who needed to make all three.

It’s a tough loss because it would have been a strong win, a good-vibes win, had Walker not been hurt. Or had MSU been better without him. Or better down the stretch with him. Some of this is on a veteran group that’s been really good in the closing minutes of games lately and wasn’t Tuesday.

Walker’s health is the most important thing going forward. If what he needs is time to get his groin right, Saturday’s game against Illinois is of secondary concern.

This is the sort of loss that, while propelling the Gophers onto the NCAA tournament bubble, could wind up being the difference between a 6 and 7 seed for the Spartans in the NCAA tournament. If Walker isn’t healthy, though, none of that matters.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and guard A.J. Hoggard (11) talk during the first half against Minnesota at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024.

2. This is what MSU needs from Jaden Akins

When Jaden Akins heats up, MSU’s offense is so much more potent. MSU is so much more capable. Still not able to survive without Tyson Walker, as we learned, but when Akins is the guy he was on the wing as a secondary scorer Tuesday, MSU is tough on both ends, even smooth at times offensively.

If the Spartans are going to make a meaningful postseason, there are going to have to be several games when Akins stands out.

He did Tuesday at Minnesota, stretching the defense with deep 3s and a shot that looked smooth and confident and with a bounce to his step and pace to his break that had Tom Izzo applauding.

Akins finished with 16 points, making 6 of 11 shots and 4 of 7 3-pointers — memorable shots, including a 3 to put the Spartans ahead 50-48 with less than five minutes remaining, when the Gophers had the momentum.

Akins looked quick and active on both ends of the court. He’s got to keep being this guy. He was a couple games ago against Michigan and again Tuesday. A good sign for MSU.

3. Freshman thoughts – the Minnesota edition, Part II

Xavier Booker’s improvement over the last month and months is sometimes masked by preseason hopes and expectations and just how incremental the progress has been. He hasn’t had that game where he really makes a difference. And I don’t know that it’s coming this season. But Tuesday at Minnesota was another game where Booker’s progress was noticeable and best measured by thinking back a ways to when, when he played, he was just sort of out there, rather than a part of the offense.

Tuesday, offensively, he looked a part of the flow. His perfectly placed and timed pass to a curling Tyson Walker for a made jump shot is the sort of pass I don’t know that he makes in December and that not every big man on MSU’s team is likely to make today. There’s skill and touch and basketball feel to that, not to make too much of one chest pass by a Big Ten player.

Booker got to the line after being fouled inside and made two free throws. He missed a corner 3, but with no hesitation. He is not afraid to let it fly. That will never be an issue for him.

Defensively, he botched a ball screen which resulted in a Minnesota layup. But I like that he wasn’t immediately subbed out. He played his full three-minute stretch, which is what that place in the rotation gets, before Malik Hall replaced him. It’s hard to call Booker a plus-player yet. But in most matchups, he’s less of a risk than he was.

Coen Carr has been further along than Booker all season. But this was a game where you realized his limitations in the halfcourt offensively are well-versed in opposing scouting reports. Teams are sagging off of him, not at all concerned about him anywhere on the perimeter. For Carr to be a factor, he’s got to cut and move, which he finally did in his second stint of the first half Tuesday, catching a pass on a cut to the basket, which drew a foul.

There is so much about Carr’s potential to like long-term. But he needs an offseason working on his ball-handling and his shot, two important parts of basketball. Until then, he’s only gong to be a positive factor offensively when he’s aggressive and moving toward the basket.

Like Booker, Carr didn’t play in the second half. Given how defenses are playing him, it’s understood until he’s able to adjust to it. MSU has to help him do that.

