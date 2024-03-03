Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 80-74 loss at Purdue

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard passes the ball off while being defended by Purdue center Zach Edey during the first half on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in West Lafayette, Indiana.

1. MSU showed plenty of fight, but just doesn’t have enough offense to beat Purdue most nights

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – There was no questioning Michigan State’s resolve, fearlessness or fight in this one, an 80-74 loss at Purdue.

The Spartans have some things going that make them dangerous. Just not quite enough right now.

To beat Purdue, especially at Mackey Arena, you have to do a lot of things well — battle on the glass, not let the Boilermakers’ shooters get going, keep Zach Edey from demoralizing you.

But above all, you have to keep up offensively. That’s what MSU couldn’t quite do Saturday and, probably 90% of the time, can’t do.

The Spartans don’t have enough of an offensive counter. They have spurts, because they’ve got talent. But for a jump-shooting team to beat Purdue — in Mackey no less — it’s going to have to be a heckuva performance and probably also an off-night for the Boilermakers.

MSU lost largely because the Boilermakers were who they are — big (with Edey) and cohesive, with shooters — and their stats reflected it. And the Spartans were who they sometimes are, making just 25 of 64 shots (39%), 9 of 21 3s (43%) without enough consistent offense — Tyson Walker in bursts, Tre Holloman at times, Jaden Akins late, Malik Hall on occasion, Xavier Booker more than expected. Just not enough.

There is hope for MSU in a lot of matchups — especially as Booker’s role and readiness increases (see below) — but not often against Purdue. The Spartans just aren’t as good as the Boilermakers, even if they’re not scared of them. There’s no answer for that.

The focus now becomes a whale of an important game Wednesday at home against Northwestern — a more favorable matchup, an opponent that’s had MSU’s number and a game the Spartans can’t afford to lose.

2. MSU can’t get make a run without Tyson Walker being a star again

The last time the Spartans took Purdue to the brink, they did so because while Zach Edey was already the All-American we see every night now, Tyson Walker was, too, that day, scoring 30 points in a one-point loss at Breslin Center.

Walker was that player again for the first half of this season, averaging 20.6 points per game through the first 14 games. In the 14 games since, he’s only hit the 20-point mark twice, averaging about 15 points per game. Saturday, he had 14. Just two after halftime, while missing 5 of 6 shot attempts after the break. His outside shooting has dipped, from better than 41% in the first 14 games, to about 32% since.

He showed flashes of the old Walker Saturday night — a cross-over dribble drive and finish off the high glass and had a stretch where it looked like he might start cooking with his jump shot. He says he’s OK, that his groin injury isn’t limiting him. The numbers say otherwise.

Walker is still a really good player. MSU needs him to be great to get anywhere, to win games like Saturday’s and to get to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. They might need more from him to get to the NCAA tournament. It’s a tough situation, but the longer it goes, the less likely he’s going to get back to his best this season.

3. Freshman thoughts – the Purdue edition: A mea culpa of sorts from Izzo with Booker

That game right there is how Xavier Booker can be an asset the rest of this season. MSU has to lean into it from here on out. It doesn’t mean playing him 30 minutes a night. Or letting him get bullied over and over in the post. But it means taking advantage of his most ready offensive gift — his shooting — which he proved Saturday night is up for any environment and situation. And it means seeing how he’ll hold up in the paint.

Zach Edey figured it out by Booker’s third stint and just buried him a couple times down low. But that was after Booker hit two 3s over Edey and had a couple stretches where his defense wasn’t an obvious issue. None of MSU’s big guys were a great answer for Edey. Carson Cooper and Mady Sissoko made him miss a couple times. But most big guys Booker will face aren’t Edey. Let’s see how this improving version of Booker fares against the rest of them.

Booker has become a plus-player, important to the Spartans’ fortunes. Whether Tom Izzo admits it or not, MSU’s coaches should have played him some late against Ohio State. Izzo can be stubborn and defensive. His way of admitting a mistake is doing it differently next time. He did Saturday. Booker checked in seven different times, four times in the first half, three in the second. He was used in an offense-defense situation just before halftime and checked in for the last time with 4:45 remaining with MSU trailing 69-62, a big spot, with the Spartans looking for a boost. His dunk over Mason Gillis and ensuing free throw cut the deficit to 70-65 with just under three minutes to play. MSU’s coaches had Malik Hall guard Edey in the final minutes so they could have Booker’s offense on the court.

Booker scored 11 points in 13 minutes, playing both power forward and center and caused problems when Edey had to guard him on the perimeter. This wasn’t a good matchup, like Ohio State was supposed to be, but Booker made himself a tricky matchup for a little while and largely hung in there on the defensive end as well as could be expected. Good signs moving forward.

Booker’s 3s and the hoopla surrounding how he’s used overshadowed an important performance from Coen Carr, who was finally the player MSU needs him to be all the time on the glass. He went after everything. We just haven’t seen that from him. He had three rebounds in the first and got his hands on a couple others, and finished with four, including one in the second half that led to a Cooper fast break alley-oop on the other end when the Spartans badly needed a bucket.

Carr was above the rim, on the floor. He was an athletic presence in how he attacked the boards. His plus-minus was still a team-worst minus-16 in 10 minutes. Part of that is he gets put in there sometimes with some offensively challenged lineups. But, when he plays with the vigor he did Saturday, he doesn’t stand out as much as a non-shooter offensively, because he’s making a clear impact. Like Booker, he wasn’t afraid of this setting. It seemed to invigorate him.

