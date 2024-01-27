Couch: 3 quick takes on Michigan State's 81-66 loss at Wisconsin

1. That’s a revealing loss for the Spartans

MADISON, Wis. – This should be a sobering result for Michigan State’s men’s basketball team.

Wisconsin is just a better team. I don’t think you could say that definitively about the six ofter teams that have beaten the Spartans. MSU’s 81-66 loss to the Badgers on Friday night wasn’t just a feel-good home game by an opponent. It was a statement — by the Badgers and about the Spartans.

Wisconsin is a terrific team, a fairly complete team, a well-constructed roster with multiple big men, a power forward you can run offense through, a 7-foot center who can score on the low block, a sophomore wing who looks like he’ll play in the NBA and backcourt players who take care of the ball and can shoot.

The Spartans don’t have enough advantages to beat them — just Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard, and that didn’t really show often enough Friday. And too many disadvantages — glaringly at the center position and the matchup with A.J. Storr, that future NBA player — to think it’ll happen if they meet again in the Big Ten tournament or say Sweet 16.

This is the sort of team MSU might meet deep in the NCAA tournament. The Spartans should hope they don’t. Because, right now, the Badgers are above their ceiling.

Trailing by 16 points with about six minutes to play, Tom Izzo put freshman Xavier Booker in the game, with Coen Carr already in, to play with Walker and Hoggard and Carson Cooper. A sign Izzo was searching for something. Or had given up on the idea that the team he brought to Madison and planned to play was going to get it done.

This should he a wake-up call: Who the Spartans are right now isn’t enough to achieve their goals. And so they have to become more than they are somehow.

This loss kills any chance at a Big Ten championship. The season is now about getting better, changing it up where they’re weak and winning enough games in conference to have a solid NCAA tournament seed, so perhaps an improved MSU team has a chance to make a run.

They can’t stand pat.

2. Time for more Jaxon Kohler

MSU has to get more rim protection and defensive rebounding out of its center position. Or the Spartans have to do something else at the center position. And if the Spartans are ever again playing Mady Sissoko and Carson Cooper together, rebounding and rim protection is imperative. Because that’s why they’re out there. Why they’re at MSU.

I think it’s time to get Jaxon Kohler a longer look, to see if what he brings offensively makes up any difference on the defensive end or on the glass. After Friday’s game, I wouldn’t worry about that. MSU was beaten up on the glass, 35-25, and allowed 17 second-chance points on 12 offensive rebounds. It felt like more than that honestly.

Kohler, playing a season-high 14 minutes (mostly in the second half) in his sixth game back from a preseason foot injury, scored six points on six shots and showed some skill, though didn’t grab a rebound. That won’t work either. But he tippled the combined scoring output by Sissoko and Cooper.

It’s something to consider. Because you have to consider something else.

3. Freshman thoughts – on Coen Carr’s minutes at Wisconsin

I get that Wisconsin isn’t an ideal matchup for freshman Coen Carr — facing an athletic and seasoned scorer in AJ Storr on the wing or a skilled 6-foot-9 power forward in Tyler Wahl at power forward. Wisconsin also runs a lot of sets with precision and Carr might once in a while get lost. And inside, he might get bullied.

So be it. MSU centers Mady Sissoko and Carson Cooper, playing together when Malik Hall was out of the game, were ineffective anyway. And Storr lit up whoever MSU had on him on the wing, be it Jaden Akins or A.J. Hoggard.

Carr might not have been the answer — it’s pretty clear MSU doesn’t have one against this Badgers team — but Carr has been an athletic difference-maker enough this season to make it worth seeing how he might have fared, earlier than with 2:32 remaining in the first half.

His two minutes included one would-be rebound that Mady Sissoko knocked from his hands. Nothing else of note. But that’s a hard spot to come in for the first time and make a difference.

Carr came back in midway through the second half, with the Spartans way behind, and played the rest of the way, adding two rebounds to his night. Xavier Booker also got minutes beginning with 6 minutes left in a game that technically wasn’t decided. His 3-pointer with three minutes left cut the deficit to 12. His jumper 30 seconds later did it again.

I don’t know that Carr and Booker are the answer — they didn't look like it Friday. But nobody else was, either. And Booker and Carr — and maybe Jaxon Kohler — have the most room to grow. And this team — it’s obvious now — needs to grow.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Michigan State basketball falls hard at Wisconsin: 3 quick takes